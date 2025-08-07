Crumps’ Naturals Gutsy Line Winner Of “Dog Treat Health-Based Product of the Year” In Annual Pet Innovation Awards

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Pet Innovation Awards today announced that Crumps' Naturals , from the Crump Group, a family-run, Canadian company producing naturally made, single or limited ingredient dog treats since 2006, has been awarded “Dog Treat Health-based Product of the Year” for their Gutsy line of products. The Pet Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet care industry.

Gutsy by Crumps' Naturals is a specialized line of natural dog supplements crafted to enhance and support well-being through nutritionally rich ingredients, especially prebiotics. Gutsy focuses on the connection between gut health and overall physical and mental wellness. The products span a range of functional treats and food toppers that target specific health areas. All ingredients have been carefully selected and scientifically pet-proven.

For digestive health and a balanced microbiome, Gutsy uses a proprietary blend of prebiotics, including yeast, chicory root, apple, and tomato pomace in the Balance Bites. Gutsy Immune Bites incorporates a functional mushroom blend with Chaga, Lion's Mane, Shiitake, and Turkey Tail, alongside prebiotics, to bolster the immune system and maintain digestive function. Meanwhile, Gutsy Calm Bites address mood and relaxation, and are infused with Reishi and Ashwagandha, to naturally foster calmness. Gutsy Happy Bites with Ginseng and Boswellia aim to uplift the mood and spirit of pets. In addition, Gutsy Balance Sprinkles come in two flavors: Lamb & Sweet Potato and Chicken, to fortify gut health.

“We believe that feeding your pup should be as simple and as pure as their love for you. That’s why we’re dedicated to making all-natural dog treats from purposeful ingredients. We are on a mission to support dogs’ health and wellness by nourishing the whole dog – mind, body and soul,” said Margot Crump, co-founder and CEO of Crumps. “This award from Pet Innovation underscores that Gutsy is all about proactive health and giving pets products made with a lot of care and understanding of how important nutrition is for keeping them happy and healthy.”

The Gutsy treats are crafted in a state-of-the-art facility in Ontario and North Carolina, to better serve the North American market.

Household pets are living longer, healthier lives due to new advances in the Pet Care space. $157 billion accounts for the total US pet industry expenditure, and with the humanization of pets, pet owners are looking for products and services that keep their pets healthy and add to their everyday well-being, just as with any member of the family. From vitamins and supplements, food and treats, to pet insurance and overall pet health, the pet care industry is expanding rapidly. The Pet Innovation Awards Program highlights the most innovative solutions and products shaping the future of pet care, from nutrition and wellness to grooming and safety.

“If you're looking for a simple way to take good care of your pet, Gutsy is a great choice. We are recognizing the pivotal role the gut plays in immunity and overall health. A healthy gut equals a healthy dog, with the microbiome responsible for digestion, immunity, and even mood. A nutritious diet and gut-friendly supplements promote overall well-being,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “From helping with digestion to boosting mood and keeping the immune system strong, Gutsy offers something special for every pup's needs. It's like a helpful friend for pet owners who want to make sure their dogs live a joyful and balanced life. Congratulations on winning ‘Dog Treat Health based Product of the Year!’”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Housing, Toys, Training, Retailers & Services and more. The 2025 Pet Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com .

About The Crump Group

The Crump Group is a family run, Canadian company producing naturally made, single or limited ingredient dog treats since 2006. The Ontario-based company's core brands are Crumps' Naturals, Caledon Farms and Dog Delights dog treats. It also produces many private brands which are sold and distributed to across North America. The Crump Group products are available at Pet Specialty and Major retailers. For more information visit: www.thecrumpgroup.ca

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Pet Innovation Awards

Travis@petinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475