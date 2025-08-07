Vetster Named “Pet App of the Year” in 2025 Pet Innovation Awards

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millions of pet parents face delays, unexpected costs, and the stress of unnecessary clinic visits when seeking veterinary care. Vetster, the world’s fastest-growing telehealth and pet care marketplace, is redefining what trusted, accessible care looks like. Today, the 2025 Pet Innovation Awards named Vetster “Pet App of the Year” recognizing its leadership in making high-quality veterinary care more accessible, transparent, and sustainable for pet parents and veterinary professionals alike. The Pet Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet care industry.

Vetster connects pet parents with licensed veterinarians for virtual consultations, providing diagnoses, personalized treatment plans and access to over-the-counter and prescription treatments without the wait or stress of an in-clinic visit. Appointments can be booked anytime, including nights, weekends, and holidays, with veterinarians available in as little as 15 minutes. When medication is required, pet parents can choose fast, convenient delivery through VetsterRx or pick up at a local pharmacy, ensuring treatment starts quickly and easily.

Vetster ensures pet parents always see pricing and care options upfront, empowering them to choose the right care for their pets with confidence and convenience. Before booking, pet parents can browse veterinarian profiles, reviews, and credentials to make informed choices about who they trust with their pet’s care. For those seeking a more predictable and all-inclusive experience, Vetster offers Vetster Plus, an annual subscription for $137.88 that includes four video appointments per year, unlimited messaging, and coverage for any pet in the household. Subscribers also benefit from free shipping and exclusive discounts on flea and tick prevention, simplifying pet health management into one easy and affordable plan.

"At Vetster, we are committed to ensuring no pet goes without the care they need,” said Mark Bordo, CEO of Vetster. “We have built a platform that not only gives pet parents fast, trusted access to veterinary care, but also empowers veterinarians to practice medicine on their terms. We’re honoured to receive this recognition from the Pet Innovation Awards and are excited to continue reducing strain on the veterinary system while delivering a seamless experience for pet families everywhere.”

Vetster is also leading the way in supporting veterinary professionals as the industry shifts to more flexible models of care. The company recently launched the first RACE-approved Virtual Care Master Class, providing veterinarians with the training, tools, and continuing education credits needed to excel in virtual practice. By equipping vets to grow their business and take control of their schedules and caseloads, Vetster helps prevent burnout while expanding access to care for pet parents everywhere.

“Vetster is leading the global shift toward more accessible and innovative veterinary care. Demand for accessible veterinary care is rising, and preventative care is as essential to pet health as it is to their human parents. However, it is an often overlooked criteria due to barriers like cost and limited access,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “By reimagining how pet care is delivered, Vetster is making a lasting impact on the lives of pets, pet owners, and veterinarian professionals around the world. That makes Vetster an easy choice for our ‘Pet App of the Year’ award!”

Household pets are living longer, healthier lives due to new advances in the Pet Care space. $69.36 billion accounts for the total US pet industry expenditure, and with the humanization of pets, pet owners are looking for products and services that keep their pets healthy and add to their everyday well-being, just as with any member of the family. From vitamins and supplements, food and treats, to pet insurance and overall pet health, the pet care industry is expanding rapidly. The Pet Innovation Awards Program highlights the most innovative solutions and products shaping the future of pet care, from nutrition and wellness to grooming and safety.

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Housing, Toys, Training, Retailers & Services and more. The 2025 Pet Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com .

About Vetster

Vetster is the world's leading veterinary telehealth and pet care marketplace connecting pet owners with top-rated veterinary professionals. Pet owners use Vetster to speak to veterinary professionals online through video, text or audio chat. Vetster's award-winning marketplace and mobile app empower pet owners to speak with a veterinarian from the comfort of home or while traveling, scheduling appointments any time – 24/7. Create a free account today at vetster.com .

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Pet Innovation Awards

Travis@petinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475