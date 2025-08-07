Tucker's Boost Cubes Awarded “Dog Food Frozen/Raw Product of the Year” By Pet Innovation

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Pet Innovation Awards today announced that Boost Cubes from Tucker's, a leading provider of premium Raw Frozen and Freeze-Dried food for dogs and cats, has been selected as “Dog Food Frozen/Raw Product of the Year.” The Pet Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet care industry.

Tucker's Boost Cubes offer supplemental feeding for dogs and cats in easy-peel and single-serve portions. They come in 12 blends divided into five categories. Organ Blends are pureed heart and liver with six protein options (beef, bison, chicken, lamb, pork, and turkey). Organ meats are natural multivitamins and provide nutrients like taurine, crucial for cardiac health. Organs also contain fatty acids and compounds that assist in detoxifying harmful substances. Hydrations is a blend of goat milk and coconut flour, rich in vitamins, minerals, fat, protein, and amino acids to support energy, muscle, and bone health. Along with anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting properties, and probiotics and prebiotics, the cubes are high in fiber, potassium, and iron.

Necks are pureed whole necks with three protein options (chicken, duck, and turkey). In addition to being a high source of nutrients, the connective tissue and cartilage are rich sources of glucosamine and chondroitin, serving as building blocks for cartilage in the joints. Whole Grinds is a whole ground salmon that provides omega-3 fatty acids to support the immune system, help decrease inflammation, and keep coats healthy. Salmon also has vitamins A, B-complex, and vitamin D, as well as magnesium, potassium, and zinc. Lastly, calcium-packed Chewsumables are fully emulsified beef bone and marrow without the choking hazard. It aids digestion and contains iron and natural antioxidants, as well as being rich in phosphorus and magnesium.

The cubes take about 20 minutes to thaw and can be an add-in, a topper, or mixed into kibble, freeze-dried, and raw diets. They can also be given as a treat - frozen or thawed - and can be mixed and matched for new flavor combinations.

“For folks who don’t already feed a raw diet, Boost Cubes are a way to ease into raw feeding. With these tasty single-serve cubes, you and your pets can have a little fun with some serious nutrition,” said Tucker's Raw founder Jeff Kalish. “Dogs and cats are loving them, and pet parents are loving the ease of just popping a cube out of the pouch and plopping it into the bowl. We are proud of this award from Pet Innovation and proud to double down on our core values and continue to innovate in the frozen category.”

Household pets are living longer, healthier lives due to new advances in the Pet Care space. $69.36 billion accounts for the total US pet industry expenditure, and with the humanization of pets, pet owners are looking for products and services that keep their pets healthy and add to their everyday well-being, just as with any member of the family. From vitamins and supplements, food and treats, to pet insurance and overall pet health, the pet care industry is expanding rapidly. The Pet Innovation Awards Program highlights the most innovative solutions and products shaping the future of pet care, from nutrition and wellness to grooming and safety.

“Tucker’s Boost Cubes make the functional components of a raw diet simple for the everyday feeder. When it comes to pet nutrition, some of the most functional, beneficial, and nutrient dense raw components are often hard to find, unappealing and difficult to prepare,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “With Tucker’s Boost Cubes, pet parents have multiple options for boosting pet nutrition. You can re-imagine meals, adding key nutrients to your pet’s favorite meal or snack. We’re pleased to award Tucker’s with ‘Dog Food Frozen/Raw Product of the Year!’”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Housing, Toys, Training, Retailers & Services and more. The 2025 Pet Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com .

About Tucker’s

Tucker’s is a family-owned business founded in 2009, with a mission to simplify raw feeding for pets and their owners. Committed to providing only the best in raw nutrition, Tucker's sources all its human-grade meats responsibly and exclusively from the USA. The company's foods are hand-packed in its own USDA Human Edible Facility located in Wisconsin, where a team of dedicated individuals takes great pride in creating innovative and nutritious products for pets. Tucker's motto is “Because Our Pets Are Worth It!”

In 2022 and 2023, Tucker's won back-to-back awards for freeze-dried (2022) and frozen raw (2023) dog formulas from Pet Innovation Awards.

Tucker’s is headquartered in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin. Its products are available to purchase at local pet retailers. Find a store near you: https://www.mytuckers.com/where-to-buy

