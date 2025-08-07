Wuffes Winner Of 2025 Pet Innovation Award For “Dog Hip & Joint Product of the Year”

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Pet Innovation Awards , an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet care industry, today announced that Wuffes , providers of specialized joint health supplements for dogs, has received “Dog Hip & Joint Product of the Year” for their Advanced Hip & Joint Support Chews.

Wuffes Advanced Hip & Joint Support chews enhance joint health in dogs. The chews help relieve discomfort from normal exercise and aging and help maintain mobility in dogs of all sizes. Key benefits include supporting and maintaining joint flexibility, enhancing joint fluid viscosity and tissue pliability, as well as helping maintain the structural integrity of joints and connective tissues. Along with bone-reinforcing factors, the chews ease aches and discomfort in dogs of all ages.

Active ingredients include Glucosamine to help build lost cartilage and maintain the integrity of synovial fluid; Methylsulfonylmethane (MSM) to improve blood flow to affected areas and reduce stiffness; Green-Lipped Mussels, full of minerals and nutrients, to promote healthy inflammatory responses; Hyaluronic Acid to help replace joint lubrication lost during aging; Chondroitin Sulfate to stimulate collagen and fortify cartilage repair mechanisms; Omega 3 EPA/DHA from Wild Alaskan Pollock Oil to promote healthy skin and fur while also supporting joint health; Yucca Schidigera to relieve discomfort and inflammation; and Vitamin C to support joint cartilage and reduce cellular damage.

Additional ingredients include Apple Cider Vinegar, Brewer’s Yeast, Coconut Glycerin, Coconut Oil, Dried Whey, Honey, Mixed Tocopherols, Molasses, Pork Spray, Dried Liver, and Tapioca Starch. There are no artificial colors or flavors, the chews are GMO, hormone and antibiotic-free, and GMP/SQF certified, along with being in line with FDA CVM guidelines.

"Our formulas are backed by clinically-proven ingredients; we are not just creating products based on the latest trends. Our hip and joint chew alone has helped over a million dogs move more comfortably, which I’ve seen firsthand from countless, truly touching, testimonials from our customers. Receiving this recognition from Pet Innovation affirms our commitment to putting science at the heart of pet wellness is resonating. We’re investing heavily in research and development to create more precise, evidence-led solutions - tailored to breed, life stage, and individual health needs. At every step, we aim to empower pet parents through transparency, education, and rigorously tested products they can trust to do what they say they will.”

Household pets are living longer, healthier lives due to new advances in the Pet Care space. $69.36 billion accounts for the total US pet industry expenditure, and with the humanization of pets, pet owners are looking for products and services that keep their pets healthy and add to their everyday well-being, just as with any member of the family. From vitamins and supplements, food and treats, to pet insurance and overall pet health, the pet care industry is expanding rapidly. The Pet Innovation Awards Program highlights the most innovative solutions and products shaping the future of pet care, from nutrition and wellness to grooming and safety.

“Wuffes’ soft chews work hand-in-hand with vet recommendations, complementing any treatment with holistic, well-researched ingredients pet parents can trust. Almost 80 percent of dogs suffer joint issues and bone loss as they age. That makes it critical to invest in proactive joint health care as early as the puppy days, ensuring dogs get the nutrients they need,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “We’re thrilled to award Wuffes Advanced Hip & Joint Support chews with ‘Dog Hip & Joint Chew Product of the Year!’. By driving forward pet wellness through science, transparency, and education, Wuffes makes it simple to help support and maintain joint health in your pets for years to come.”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Housing, Toys, Training, Retailers & Services and more. The 2025 Pet Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com .

About Wuffes

As Pet-Super Parents, we know our pets are the best. That’s why we built a company focused on helping them live their best lives. With a foundation in scientific research and a love for dogs, our team of in-house scientists create unbeatable products that lead the way in canine health.

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Pet Innovation Awards

Travis@petinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475