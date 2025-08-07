NetworkNewsAudio Announces Audio Press Release (APR) on Expanding Neural Tech Leadership in Booming AI Wearables Market

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled “Neural Tech Drives the Growth of the AI Wearables Market,” featuring Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS).

To hear the NetworkNewsAudio version, visit https://nnw.fm/Cr4Sz

To read the original editorial, visit https://nnw.fm/OZmoJ

Wearable Devices Ltd. is emerging as a leading innovator in the rapidly expanding AI-powered wearables sector, which is projected to grow from $21.2 billion in 2022 to over $260 billion by 2032. At the heart of the company’s offering is its proprietary neural input technology, including the Mudra Link wristband and the LMM platform, which enable intuitive, touchless control of digital devices through subtle wrist signals. These innovations support hands-free interaction with AR/VR headsets, smart devices and healthcare applications. Recent developments include several new U.S. patents for voice and gesture-controlled interfaces, enhanced customization via the Gesture Mapper tool and a strategic market expansion into Japan through a partnership with Media Exceed. WLDS is positioning its Mudra platform as a foundational interface for the next generation of consumer, industrial and health-related devices.

As AI wearable devices evolve into neural-interactive tools for health, cognitive monitoring and productivity, Wearable Devices is aligning its strategy to meet both consumer and enterprise demand. The company’s go-to-market plan, including phased product rollouts and international distribution, reflects its ambition to become a category-defining force in human-computer interaction. With the convergence of gesture-based control, ambient computing and predictive health tracking, WLDS’s neural tech platform offers a competitive edge in a market increasingly driven by seamless, AI-enhanced experiences.

About Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices Ltd. is a growth company pioneering human-computer interaction through its AI-powered neural input touchless technology. Leveraging proprietary sensors, software and advanced AI algorithms, the company’s consumer products — the Mudra Band and Mudra Link — are defining the neural input category both for wrist-worn devices and for brain-computer interfaces. These products enable touch-free, intuitive control of digital devices using gestures across multiple operating systems.

Operating through a dual-channel model of direct-to-consumer sales and enterprise licensing and collaborations, Wearable Devices empowers consumers with stylish, functional wearables for enhanced experiences in gaming, productivity and extended reality (XR). In the business sector, the company provides enterprise partners with advanced input solutions for immersive and interactive environments, from AR/VR/XR to smart environments. By setting the standard for neural input in the XR ecosystem, Wearable Devices is shaping the future of seamless, natural user experiences across some of the world’s fastest-growing tech markets.

For further information about the company, please visit Wearable Devices.

About NetworkNewsAudio

Forward-Looking Statements

Corporate Communications