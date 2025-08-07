Golden Triangle Ventures Enters New Era with Strategic Restructuring and Market Expansion

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTVH) ("GTVH" or the "Company") is proud to announce a defining moment in its evolution — the execution of a binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that brings the Company a new wave of leadership, high-growth assets, and long-term strategic vision.

This milestone marks the beginning of a bold new chapter. Under the terms of the MOU, GTVH will integrate a portfolio of fast-moving consumer brands, national corporate contracts, and a distribution company generating over $20 million in annual revenue. The restructuring is designed to unlock shareholder value, strengthen operational efficiency, and position GTVH for scalable, sustainable growth.

As part of this transformation, GTVH has appointed Javier Leal to lead the Company into its next phase. Leal brings a proven track record of building companies from the ground up and will merge his active business portfolio into GTVH, uniting product lines, partnerships, and platforms under one publicly traded entity. A new leadership team and restructured board of directors will support this mission, bringing fresh energy and experience to the table.

Outgoing CEO Steffan Dalsgaard, who played a key role in structuring this transition, will step down to dedicate his focus to Lavish Entertainment and the development of Destino Ranch Resort. Dalsgaard will remain in a 60-day advisory role to ensure a seamless transition and the successful spin-off of Lavish Entertainment into its own public vehicle.

As part of the transaction, GTVH’s noteholder has committed funding for the acquisition of a new publicly traded company that will house Lavish Entertainment and Destino Ranch. GTVH shareholders of record, as of a date to be announced, will receive an equity dividend in the new company, giving them ownership in both the new GTVH and the upcoming Lavish entity.

To further streamline operations and focus on profitability, GTVH will begin the process of spinning out LE Logistics and potential non-performing legacy assets, enabling the Company to concentrate entirely on high-growth opportunities.

"This is more than a restructuring, it’s a relaunch," said Steffan Dalsgaard. "With Javier at the helm and Lavish Entertainment stepping into its own spotlight, shareholders now have two powerful stories unfolding at once. This moment is the culmination of years of work and the beginning of something even bigger."

Golden Triangle Ventures is committed to transparency, performance, and delivering long-term value to its shareholders. Additional details, including leadership announcements and dividend instructions, will be released in the coming weeks.

About Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

The GTV business model is focused on the following core group of interests:

Acquisitions / Assets / Holdings - The Company currently owns a unique portfolio of companies that are all being developed and supported by GTV, each holding a common goal of making a positive impact in the industry in which they operate.

Services - Services are deployed through Golden Triangle Ventures to assist all the unique opportunities within its operation. The Company also offers its services to select opportunities that could develop synergistic value within the relationship between both companies through the result of its efforts.

Investments - Management identifies high-value opportunities and provides capital investments in several companies and projects being developed. Each investment is complemented by a hands-on approach of helping to develop the overall direction and strategic plan for each opportunity.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information," including "future oriented financial information" and "financial outlook," under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vii) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (viii) future liquidity, working capital and capital requirements.

Forward-looking statements are provided to give potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect to the future so they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material nonpublic information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information on our Company website, www.GoldenTriangleInc.com, in addition to SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. We also use social media to communicate with the public about our Company, our services and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, in light of the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in our Company to review the information we post on the following U.S. social media channels:

