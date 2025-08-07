Roadzen Onboards UK’s Leading Automotive Finance Broker, Motion Finance, to Deliver Embedded GAP Insurance for Vehicle Finance Customers

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) (“Roadzen” or the “Company”), a global leader in AI at the intersection of insurance and mobility, today announced that its wholly owned UK-based subsidiary, Global Insurance Management Limited (“GIM”), has partnered with Motion Finance, one of the UK’s leading automotive finance brokers, to deliver Return to Invoice (RTI) GAP Insurance to customers financing vehicles through Motion Finance.

This agreement marks a significant expansion of Roadzen’s embedded insurance footprint in the UK and Europe. Leveraging GIM’s Global Distribution Network (GDN) platform, the solution embeds GAP Insurance seamlessly into the vehicle financing journey for Motion Finance —enabling real-time policy pricing, issuance, payments, and claims managed through an integrated platform that delivers both control and peace of mind to customers.

Motion Finance forms part of the Evolution Funding Group, the UK’s largest used auto finance platform. Through this partnership, Roadzen becomes an integral part of Evolution’s growing ecosystem of technology-led finance and insurance services, offering dealers and their customers access to seamless, embedded protection products at the point of sale.

GAP Insurance protects consumers from financial loss when a vehicle is declared a total loss due to theft, fire, or accident by covering the difference between the insurer’s payout and the vehicle’s original invoice price. Eligible Motion Finance customers can access up to four years of GAP coverage at the time of purchase, with GIM systems supporting policy activation, administration, and claims — all through a fully digital, compliant process.

“This is a key channel partnership for us. Motion Finance is one of the UK’s most trusted automotive finance platforms, with scale and a deeply engaged customer base. We’re proud to power their insurance offering with our AI-led infrastructure,” commented Rohan Malhotra, Founder and CEO of Roadzen Inc. “Our UK operations are gaining momentum. In just three months, we’ve announced three high-profile partnerships and are building a robust pipeline. I believe we are well positioned to accelerate growth and capture new market opportunities swiftly.”

Russell Hickman, Commercial Director of Motion Finance, added: “Customer protection is at the heart of what we do. Through this partnership with GIM and the introduction of embedded GAP insurance, we’re empowering our customers to finance vehicles with confidence, knowing they’re protected against financial shortfalls in case of unforeseen events. We’re excited to offer this valuable protection at the point of sale and reinforce Motion Finance’s commitment to transparency and customer-centric solutions.”

This partnership underscores Roadzen’s mission to transform insurance distribution by embedding protection into the vehicle ownership experience through AI-powered digital infrastructure — while accelerating the Company’s growth in the UK and broader European automotive insurance markets. It also reflects Evolution Funding Group’s strategic approach to enhancing dealer and customer journeys through its platform-based model, bringing together market-leading finance and insurance innovations across its network.

About Roadzen Inc.

Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) is a global technology company transforming auto insurance using advanced artificial intelligence (AI). Thousands of clients, from the world’s leading insurers, carmakers, and fleets to dealerships and auto insurance agents, use Roadzen’s technology to build new products, sell insurance, process claims, and improve road safety. Roadzen’s pioneering work in telematics, generative AI, and computer vision has earned recognition as a top AI innovator by publications such as Forbes, Fortune, and Financial Express. Roadzen’s mission is to continue advancing AI research at the intersection of mobility and insurance, ushering in a world where accidents are prevented, premiums are fair, and claims are processed within minutes, not weeks. Headquartered in Burlingame, California, the Company has 308 employees across its global offices in the U.S., U.K. and India. To learn more, please visit www.roadzen.ai.

About Global Insurance Management Limited

Global Insurance Management is a leading UK-based insurance services provider and a wholly owned subsidiary of Roadzen Inc. The company specializes in delivering technology-led solutions across motor insurance distribution, administration, claims management, and customer support. Serving a wide network of financial institutions, motor retailers, and insurers, Global integrates innovation with regulatory compliance to support value-driven insurance programs and protection products throughout the automotive industry.

About Motion Finance UK

Motion Finance is one of the UK’s most distinctive vehicle finance brokerages, delivering specialised finance solutions to trade and private clients nationwide. Part of Evolution Funding Group - the UK’s largest used auto finance platform - Motion acts as a credit broker (not a lender) and has been helping customers since 2006. Partnering with a wide panel of lenders, Motion offers a full suite of finance products including Hire Purchase, Lease Purchase, PCP agreements, and business asset finance. With over 20 years of industry experience, Motion is known for delivering fast, transparent, and tailored solutions across all credit profiles. The business prides itself on elevated, hands-on customer care - “taking the legwork out of finance” for dealer partners by managing documentation, compliance, and sourcing competitive offers, allowing dealers to focus on sales. Customer service is at the heart of the Motion philosophy, underpinned by strong compliance practices and a commitment to the Consumer Duty. The company holds an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 from over 1,000 reviews, with 97% of customers recommending the service. Clients frequently highlight Motion’s swift approvals, open communication, and friendly, professional team.

