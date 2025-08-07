Brag House Regains Compliance with Nasdaq’s Minimum Bid Price Requirement

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brag House Holdings, Inc. (“Brag House” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TBH), the Gen Z engagement platform at the intersection of gaming, college sports, and digital media, today announced that it received formal written confirmation from The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC ("Nasdaq") confirming that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.

To regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement, the Company's shares were required to maintain a closing bid price of $1.00 or more for at least 10 consecutive business days. Nasdaq’s notice confirmed that Brag House maintained a closing bid price of at least $1.00 for 10 consecutive business days from July 23, 2025 to August 5, 2025, thereby regaining compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. Accordingly, Nasdaq has determined that the matter is now closed.

About Brag House

Brag House is a leading media technology gaming platform dedicated to transforming casual college gaming into a vibrant, community-driven experience. By seamlessly merging gaming, social interaction, and cutting-edge technology, the Company provides an inclusive and engaging environment for casual gamers while enabling brands to authentically connect with the influential Gen Z demographic. The platform offers live-streaming capabilities, gamification features, and custom tournament services, fostering meaningful engagement between users and brands. For more information, please visit www.braghouse.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Risk Factors and in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Forms 10-K, 10-Q and other reports filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law.

