AirJoule Technologies to Showcase its Groundbreaking Platform for “Waste Heat to Water” Project in Texas, Unleashing the Power of Water from Air

RONAN, Mont., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ) (“AirJoule Technologies” or the “Company”), the leading technology platform that unleashes the power of water from air, today announced an agreement to deploy an AirJoule® system in the City of Hubbard, Texas. The project, which will recover heat from a geothermal water well, will be the Company’s first field deployment of AirJoule® to use low-grade waste heat to produce pure water from ambient air.

“This project highlights an important application of our AirJoule® platform: the ability to unleash the power of water from air by using low-grade waste heat to produce high-value distilled water from the air at the point of use,” said Matt Jore, CEO of AirJoule Technologies. “While this project uses geothermal heat, the same platform can use waste heat from manufacturing operations and energy production infrastructure—unlocking a distributed and sustainable water solution for industry.”

Texas is an important early market for AirJoule®, with a growing number of communities and industrial operators facing structural water quality constraints. In response to this growing problem, the Texas Legislature recently approved $2.5 billion in funding for water infrastructure and proposed a constitutional amendment to invest $1 billion annually for twenty years into a state-wide water infrastructure fund.

By generating water from air using any readily available low-grade waste heat, the AirJoule® platform offers a scalable and energy-efficient alternative that mitigates strain on groundwater and surface water resources.

“The City of Hubbard is proud to serve as the host for this project,” said Mary Alderman, the Mayor of Hubbard, TX. “Like many communities in Texas and across the country, we’re facing growing concerns about water quality, aging infrastructure, and contamination. What’s so compelling about AirJoule® is that it produces pure, distilled, PFAS-free water right at the source. We believe it can be part of the long-term solution for communities and industries that need clean water without compromise.”

“Through our 50/50 joint venture with AirJoule Technologies, we have conducted independent testing of the water produced by the AirJoule® system,” said Dr. David Moore, Executive Manager at the GE Vernova Advanced Research Center in Niskayuna, New York. “The results confirmed that AirJoule®’s process delivers pure, PFAS-free, distilled water. I believe this capability can help solve critical water challenges facing communities and industrial operations around the world.”

As part of the project with the City of Hubbard, AirJoule Technologies intends to pursue certification that the potable water produced is fully compliant with all minimum drinking water standards, a key regulatory milestone that will enable the Company to support high-volume municipal and industrial customers with onsite water production.

The project is expected to commence in Q4 2025 and be completed by the end of Q1 2026. Pending successful testing and potability certification, the Company expects to initiate additional deployments to support water requirements for high value applications. This represents an important step in the Company’s strategy to commercialize its AirJoule® platform across a wide range of industrial applications in water-scarce regions around the world.

