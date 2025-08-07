Easy Environmental Solutions introduces Nano Void technology into 2 new industries with orders for systems for local Minnesota businesses

Expansion into New Industries: Easy Environmental Solutions is installing Nano Void systems at two Minnesota sites—a livestock truck wash and a northern resort—for waste management and lake dredging. Valued at $200,000, these combine oxygenated bubbles and microbial solutions to reduce odors and waste, generating recurring revenue.

Easy Environmental Solutions is installing Nano Void systems at two Minnesota sites—a livestock truck wash and a northern resort—for waste management and lake dredging. Valued at $200,000, these combine oxygenated bubbles and microbial solutions to reduce odors and waste, generating recurring revenue. Advanced Technology Models Ready for Market: After three years of testing, the company offers three Nano Void models (150, 60, 30) for agriculture and water treatment, plus a 450 model for oil separation. Membrane-free, they produce 1.67 trillion durable bubbles per gallon, using one-tenth the competitor’s power.

After three years of testing, the company offers three Nano Void models (150, 60, 30) for agriculture and water treatment, plus a 450 model for oil separation. Membrane-free, they produce 1.67 trillion durable bubbles per gallon, using one-tenth the competitor’s power. Sustainable Solutions for Global Challenges: CEO Mark Gaalswyk emphasizes chemical-free water restoration for lagoons, lakes, and oil wells, aiding rural and arid areas worldwide with efficient, eco-friendly desalination and cleanup technologies.





WELCOME, Minn., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. (OTC: DUTV), now doing business as Easy Environmental Solutions Inc., is proud to announce that new Easy NanoVoid systems are near completion and will soon be installed for 2 distinct businesses in Minnesota.

Their Easy Nano Void 60 model is set to be delivered and installed this month at a large-scale livestock truck washing operation in southern Minnesota. The Easy NanoVoid 60 will inject a solution of 1.6 trillion super oxygenated NanoVoid bubbles per gallon into the liquid manure, discharging into the attached large waste lagoon. While it is doing this, the technology will also inject Easy Environmental Solution’s proprietary liquid microbial Terreplenish into the flow. The combination has been proven to quickly break down the waste while eliminating the offensive odors that have been otherwise offending the local neighbors. The installation is expected to be duplicated at hundreds of similar installations across the country. The installation will also further prove the technology to be an alternative economical solution for the thousands of rural communities with failing waste systems that need to be upgraded soon as they are polluting the waters of the Midwest.





Waste Lagoon of Commercial Truck Wash to be treated with Super Oxygenated NanoVoids and Terreplenish









Livestock Manure Truck Wash Bay









Truck Wash Treatment Center

A second Easy Nano Void 30 model will be delivered and installed at a resort in Northern, MN. The Easy NanoVoid 30 will be utilized with Easy Environmental Solution’s Terreplenish to organically dredge the muck out of the swimming area of the lake bottom.

The two projects total about $200,000 and will yield Easy Environmental Solutions an ongoing recurring revenue stream from Easy NanoVoid Operating License revenue and Sale of Terreplenish.





Resort Swimming Area to be Dredged









3 of the most popular Easy Nano Void units ready to be shipped to customers!

After extensive testing and engineering modifications over the past 3 years, 3 Easy Nano Void systems are available for the commercial & consumer market: Easy NanoVoid 150, Easy NanoVoid 60, and Easy NanoVoid 30, each with a specific capacity and purpose for the water cleanup conditions on site. A 4th model, the Easy NanoVoid 450, is a high-capacity, heavy-duty unit currently marketed for oil separation and extraction. "Each of these units is specifically designed to meet the needs of customers within the agricultural, commercial, consumer, water treatment, and oil production industries," said Charlie Lynch, Director of Special Projects. "Whether cleaning lakes & slurry lagoons, or performing high-end oil separation, the Easy NanoVoid systems combine performance with mobility and flexibility to meet our customers’ expectations."

Unlike other systems that often rely on membranes, which are prone to clogging in dirty, contaminated water, the Easy NanoVoid system is membrane-free, eliminating this obstacle. Additionally, competitor nano bubble systems typically sustain bubbles for only one week. Research at the University of Minnesota demonstrated that our 1.67 trillion bubbles per gallon of water is substantially more than most other systems. Because of their extremely small size, they can last up to a month in solution. As a result, the Easy Nano Void system achieves the same water-cleaning volume using just one-tenth of the horsepower of our competitors, and the bubbles stay for a month instead of just a week.





New Easy Nano Void units are being assembled in Mankato, MN factory

“There is a tremendous need for water restoration,” said Mark Gaalswyk, CEO. “We have environmentally sound…and effective…. solutions that alleviate the need to pour dangerous chemicals into our ponds, lakes, and agriculture lagoons. There is a vital need to unlike the oil reserves that remain tied up in dormant wells. Most importantly, we offer a non-chemical solution for the ever-increasing need for water treatment and desalination of our waterways… to provide clean water in the arid regions of our country and within countries overseas.”

For more information, visit www.easyenergysystems.com

About Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc.

Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. (OTC: DUTV), now doing business as Easy Environmental Solutions Inc., is an innovative company developing modular technologies to solve major world problems. With a strong goal for sustainability and efficiency, DUTV aims to provide solutions for various industries through its unique approach to manufacturing and technology development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains discussions that may constitute ‘forward-looking' statements. Often these statements contain the words "believe," "estimate," "project," "expect" or similar expressions. These statements are made in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, acceptance of the Company's current and future products and services in the marketplace, the ability of the Company to develop effective new products and receive regulatory approvals of such products, competitive factors, dependence upon third-party vendors, and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

For more information:

Mark K. Gaalswyk, CEO / Environmental Solutions, Inc.

Charlie Lynch, Special Projects Assistant – clynch@easyenergysystems.com

Bill Bliler, Director of Business Development – billbliler@easyenergysystems.com

Nick Vincent, Sales Operations Manager - nickvincent@easyenergysystems.com

www.easyenergysystems.com

www.easyenergyfinance.com

www.duventures.com

Phone: 952-400-6045

Email: info@duventures.com