Bill Corl of Omega Laboratories Joins Cannabix Technologies Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTC PINK: BLOZF) (Frankfurt: 8CT) (the “Company or Cannabix”) is pleased to announce William (Bill) R. Corl has joined the board of directors of the Company. Mr. Corl is the Chief Executive Officer for Omega Laboratories, Inc., (“Omega”) one of the leading advanced specimen drug testing laboratories in the world. Omega and Cannabix have been working together since May 2024 under a strategic partnership and development agreement to advance commercialization of the Company’s Marijuana Breath Test (MBT) technology.

Mr. Corl has spent the last twenty-six years creating and managing technology solutions in the diagnostic testing, media and radiology industries. Mr. Corl has spent the last twenty plus years helping advance the drug screening industry, including rallying support for the regulatory acceptance of hair and oral fluid testing for drugs of abuse in Washington D.C. He was the chair of the Laboratory and Drug Panel Standards for the Global Oil and Gas Industry Drug Testing Guidelines in addition to being an advisor to the United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime for the 2014 version of Guidelines for Testing Drugs under International Control in Hair, Sweat and Oral Fluid.

Mr. Corl has a strong background in international technology management and marketing. This includes designing, building and launching technology solutions as well as managing international business operations. Mr. Corl holds a BBA and an MBA in International Management from Baldwin Wallace College. Mr. Corl’s directorship was ratified at the Company’s AGM on July 24th.

Omega Laboratories, based in Ohio, USA, is an international industry leader in forensic drugs of abuse testing for over twenty years. Omega has multiple internationally recognized certifications and accreditations for its world class facility and has extensive experience in novel technology for detection of drugs of abuse.

Cannabix and Omega are moving quickly to launch with select key clients and ramping up commercialization efforts for the Marijuana Breath Test (MBT). Omega has integrated breath testing using Cannabix Breath Cartridges into its suite of services and testing protocols. Furthermore, the parties are working together on marketing, distribution, support, high speed manufacturing and logistics for the MBT. Cannabix and Omega are dedicated to advancing the science of testing breath for recent marijuana usage.

About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a developer of marijuana and alcohol breath technologies for workplaces, law enforcement and other settings. Breath testing for delta-9 THC (the primary psychoactive ingredient in cannabis) focuses on recent marijuana use. Cannabix is the developer of the BreathLogix autonomous alcohol screening device for organizations who strive to improve alcohol safety and monitoring

