Orbit International’s Power Group Receives Follow-On Power Supply Order for Approximately $1,000,000

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orbit International Corp. (the “Company”) (OTCID Basic Market:ORBT), an electronics manufacturer and software solution provider, today announced that its Orbit Power Group (“OPG”) received an approximately $1,000,000 follow-on order for a commercial power supply used in a military application. Deliveries for this order will commence in the first quarter of 2026 and are expected to continue through the fourth quarter of 2026.

Mitchell Binder, President and CEO of Orbit International commented, “We are pleased to report this approximately $1,000,000 follow-on order for our commercial supply that is used in a military application. Over the past several years, we have received several follow-on orders for this power supply. The initial award from this customer, for this same power supply and particular military application was received in March 2024 and was in excess of $1,000,000 with deliveries expected to be completed during the current quarter. In addition, we are continuing to bid on several new and follow-on opportunities for our VPX power supplies. Although the timing of the receipt of these awards remains out of our control, we are encouraged by the breadth of opportunities and remain hopeful that VPX bookings will continue to be strong in 2025 after record bookings for this technology in 2024.”

Orbit International Corp., through its Electronics Group, is involved in the development and manufacture of custom electronic device and subsystem solutions for military, industrial and commercial applications through its production facilities in Hauppauge, NY and Carson, CA. Orbit’s Power Group, also located in Hauppauge, NY, designs and manufactures a wide array of power products including VPX, COTS (Commercial-off-the-shelf) and commercial power supplies.

