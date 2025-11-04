Orbit International’s Simulator Product Solutions Reports Bookings in Excess of $1,000,000 for Month of October 2025

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orbit International Corp. (the “Company”) (OTCID Basic Market:ORBT), an electronics manufacturer and software solution provider, today announced that its Simulator Product Solutions LLC (“SPS”) subsidiary recorded bookings in excess of $1,000,000 for the month of October 2025. Deliveries for orders received during the month are expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2025 and are expected to continue through the third quarter of 2026.

Mitchell Binder, President and CEO of Orbit International commented, “We are pleased to report firm bookings in excess of $1,000,000 for SPS for the month of October 2025. This month of firm bookings was mostly attributable to a significant order received for a simulator used by the U.S. National Guard. The award had been expected for some time but had been delayed multiple times. Delays in the receipt of contract awards is an inherent part of our business.”

Binder added, “In addition to the firm bookings month, SPS continues to quote on a large number of new opportunities, both from our existing customer base as well as new potential end users. Many of these opportunities are currently in the evaluation stage and we are hopeful that some of the awards will be received by year end, although the timing of the receipt of awards is always an uncertainty. In addition, our Orbit Instrument division continues to experience similar delays on contract awards, particularly from one significant customer on a legacy program for the U.S. Navy. Although the timing of the receipt of these awards remains out of our control, we are encouraged by the breadth of opportunities and remain hopeful that our order flow will increase for the remainder of 2025.”

Orbit International Corp., through its Electronics Group, is involved in the development and manufacture of custom electronic device and subsystem solutions for military, industrial and commercial applications through its production facilities in Hauppauge, NY and Carson, CA. Orbit’s Power Group, also located in Hauppauge, NY, designs and manufactures a wide array of power products including VPX, COTS (Commercial-off-the-shelf) and commercial power supplies.

Certain matters discussed in this news release and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company including statements regarding our expectations of Orbit International Corp.’s operating plans, deliveries under contracts and strategies generally; statements regarding our expectations of the performance of our business; expectations regarding costs and revenues, future operating results, additional orders, future business opportunities and continued growth may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Federal securities laws. Although Orbit International Corp. believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved.

Forward-looking information is subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Many of these factors are beyond Orbit International Corp.’s ability to control or predict. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and that could impact Orbit International Corp. and the statements contained in this news release can be found in Orbit International Corp.’s reports posted with the OTC Disclosure and News service. For forward-looking statements in this news release, Orbit International Corp. claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Orbit International Corp. assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.