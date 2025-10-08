Orbit International Reports Consolidated Bookings of in Excess of $6,000,000 for the Third Quarter

Month of September Bookings in Excess of $2,500,000



Strong Bookings For the Month and Quarter Due Primarily to Previously Announced Large Orders Received by Power Group

Strong Booking Month Despite Continued Delays on Orders on Legacy Programs for Orbit Instrument Division

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orbit International Corp. (the “Company”) (OTCID Basic Market:ORBT), an electronics manufacturer and software solution provider, today announced that consolidated bookings for the month of September 2025 were in excess of $2,500,000. This firm month of bookings for September helped push consolidated bookings for the third quarter of 2025 to in excess of $6,000,000. The strong bookings for both the month of September 2025 and the third quarter were primarily due to strong bookings recorded by its Orbit Power Group (“OPG”). Deliveries for orders received during the month have already commenced and are expected to continue through the fourth quarter of 2026.

Mitchell Binder, President and CEO of Orbit International commented, “We are pleased to report strong bookings in excess of approximately $2,500,000 for the month of September 2025. Bookings were also strong for the third quarter of 2025, in excess of $6,000,000, mostly attributable to our OPG, with bookings approximating $4,000,000. These orders include an approximately $1,000,000 previously announced follow-on order for a commercial power supply that is used in a military application, an approximately $450,000 order for a commercial power supply also used in a military application, as well as two previously announced orders during the month of September 2025 for an additional $1,500,000, which included a follow-on order for a COTS power supply for the U.S. Navy and a VPX power supply.”

Binder added, “In addition to the strong bookings from our OPG, our Simulator Product Solutions LLC (“SPS”) subsidiary also had a firm booking quarter and continues to bid on several opportunities that we hope will materialize into orders in the coming months. In addition to the strong third quarter booking performance for our OPG, it continues to bid on several new and follow-on opportunities for its VPX power supplies.”

Binder concluded, “Despite our firm booking quarter, our Orbit Instrument division continues to experience delays for follow-on awards on legacy programs for the U.S. Navy. We remain optimistic that these awards will be received during the current fourth quarter, although the timing of the receipt of these awards remains out of our control. Aside from the delays on orders for our legacy programs, our Orbit Instrument division has made progress on its goal for creating new opportunities for the division that could hopefully lead to new programs for 2026.”

Orbit International Corp., through its Electronics Group, is involved in the development and manufacture of custom electronic device and subsystem solutions for military, industrial and commercial applications through its production facilities in Hauppauge, NY and Carson, CA. Orbit’s Power Group, also located in Hauppauge, NY, designs and manufactures a wide array of power products including VPX, COTS (Commercial-off-the-shelf) and commercial power supplies.

Certain matters discussed in this news release and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company including statements regarding our expectations of Orbit International Corp.’s operating plans, deliveries under contracts and strategies generally; statements regarding our expectations of the performance of our business; expectations regarding costs and revenues, future operating results, additional orders, future business opportunities and continued growth may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Federal securities laws. Although Orbit International Corp. believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved.

Forward-looking information is subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Many of these factors are beyond Orbit International Corp.’s ability to control or predict. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and that could impact Orbit International Corp. and the statements contained in this news release can be found in Orbit International Corp.’s reports posted with the OTC Disclosure and News service. For forward-looking statements in this news release, Orbit International Corp. claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Orbit International Corp. assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.