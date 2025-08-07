FormAssembly Launches HubSpot Connector, Bringing Advanced Form Building and Secure Data Collection to the HubSpot Ecosystem

Bloomington, IN, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormAssembly, the leading data collection platform, today announced the release of its HubSpot Connector, giving HubSpot users a new way to build secure, dynamic web forms and route data directly into HubSpot’s CRM. The new connector makes it easier to connect forms, automate workflows, and manage complex data processes—offering real-time integration with both standard and custom objects, advanced routing, and seamless form-to-CRM automation. With this release, teams can enhance lead quality, reduce manual work, and simplify even the most complex data workflows.

“With this new connector, HubSpot users can unlock smarter workflows, eliminate manual data entry, and seamlessly sync structured data where it’s needed most,” said Cedric Savarese, Founder and CEO of FormAssembly. “In developing this integration, we’re extending our trusted expertise in secure, scalable data capture to the HubSpot ecosystem—continuing our mission to make flexible, compliant data collection accessible across platforms.”

With FormAssembly, users can build flexible, branded, multi-page forms with drag-and-drop tools, route responses to multiple destinations—including HubSpot—and trigger workflows on submission. The connector supports even the most complex use cases across marketing, sales, and support, from creating records and updating contacts to handling payments, approvals, and sensitive data—all while maintaining compliance with HIPAA, GDPR, and other industry standards.

“What sets FormAssembly’s HubSpot Connector apart is the ability to route different parts of a single form submission to multiple destinations,” said Jesus Hoyos, Founder & Chief Strategist at Solvis Consulting. “You can send lead data to HubSpot, sensitive information to another system, and even use webhooks for additional workflows—all within one form. It’s a powerful way to streamline data intake while staying flexible and secure.”

FormAssembly’s new HubSpot Connector delivers:

Dynamic, multi-page form creation with conditional logic, pre-fill, and save and resume functionality

A seamless HubSpot integration that automates data flow to eliminate manual entry and reduce errors

Workflow automation tools to trigger actions, generate documents, and collect eSignatures

Enterprise-grade compliance to support secure data handling across industries

Already known for its industry-leading Salesforce integration, FormAssembly’s expansion into the HubSpot ecosystem gives users even more ways to collect and route data to the systems their businesses rely on most.

The launch of the HubSpot Connector also coincides with the release of new no-code features that enable FormAssembly users to instantly convert screenshots, spreadsheets, PDFs, and even pictures of paper forms into fully functional web forms—no manual rebuilds required. Together, these updates make it easier than ever for teams to launch forms, automate workflows, and collect the data they need to move faster.

To learn more or install the HubSpot Connector, visit FormAssembly.com.

About FormAssembly

FormAssembly is the leading data collection platform that helps organizations securely capture, connect, and manage complex data—without code. Built for sophisticated workflows and sensitive use cases, FormAssembly combines powerful integrations, advanced automation, and enterprise-grade security and compliance to streamline operations across industries. Learn more at FormAssembly.com.