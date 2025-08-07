Want To Pitch Smarter? Get Proven Strategies to Strengthen Journalist Relationships

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Webinar – How to Master Media Relations: Targeting, Tailoring, Timing

PR pros are up against a lot these days: tight budgets, leaner teams and constant pressure to show results. When it comes to pitching journalists, relevancy matters most - and improving personalization leads to greater earned media ROI.

In our live webinar, award-winning PR pro Karen Swim, APR, will share proven strategies to sharpen your targeting, customize your outreach and build stronger, lasting relationships with reporters.

You’ll learn how to:

Match your pitches to a journalist’s beat and style

Use the latest tools and templates to personalize at scale without sounding generic

Measure the success of your pitches and refine outreach over time



WHEN: Thursday, August 14, 2025 at 12:30pm ET

REGISTRATION: Link





WHO:



Karen Swim, APR – Founder, Words For Hire & President, Solo PR Pro



Karen is the founder of Words For Hire, a PR and marketing agency focused on B2B, technology and healthcare, and is the president of Solo PR Pro, a network for independents and micro-agencies. With 20+ years of experience in PR, marketing and business growth, she blends deep communications expertise with a proven sales and marketing background. She’s an active PRSA member and served on its Board of Ethics and Professional Standards and the Voices4Everyone committee that tackles misinformation and promotes civil discourse.

WHY:

Journalists are busier than ever, and generic pitches don’t stand a chance. This session will showcase the latest best practices on how to target the right reporters, personalize outreach that gets noticed and time pitches for the best results. You’ll walk away with practical tips and tools to take your media relations game to the next level.

