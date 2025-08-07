Carahsoft Hosts Partner Pavilion at Leidos Supplier Innovation & Technology Symposium at National Harbor, Md., Aug. 7, 2025

RESTON, Va., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will proudly sponsor the 2025 Leidos Supplier Innovation & Technology Symposium at the highest sponsorship level, Ultraviolet, demonstrating its ongoing commitment and support to Leidos and their shared mission of advancing innovative technology solutions. Hosted by Leidos, the event will take place on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. The symposium will bring together Leidos Program Managers, Solution Architects, CTOs, Business Development leaders, Capture Managers, Supply Chain Professionals and other key stakeholders to collaborate with Leidos' top suppliers and explore the latest advancements in technology and innovation.
“We’re excited to return as an Ultraviolet sponsor and showcase our comprehensive portfolio of innovative solutions,” said Mike McCalip, Vice President, Government Programs and Strategy at Carahsoft. “This symposium provides an invaluable opportunity to connect with Leidos stakeholders and demonstrate how our technology and reseller partners can support critical objectives.”
LEARN:
Returning for the eighth year, this year’s symposium will feature supplier-led breakout sessions, keynote presentations at Riverview Ballroom, live demos, a supplier Fair at Prince George’s Exhibit Halls and designated networking opportunities designed to foster collaboration and drive future innovation.
ATTEND:
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2025, 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Gaylord National Resort & Conference Center
201 Waterfront St.
National Harbor, MD 20745
Directions
ENGAGE:
Carahsoft and several of its technology partners will showcase a full range of solutions across various verticals including Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience & Engagement, Cybersecurity, DevSecOps, Open Source, Multi-Cloud and more. Visit the Carahsoft pavilion to view its partner demos and connect with Carahsoft’s partners throughout the show floor.
Carahsoft Partners Demoing at Leidos Supplier Symposium
Within the Carahsoft Pavilion:
|
|
Carahsoft Partners Exhibiting at Leidos Supplier Symposium
Within the Carahsoft Pavilion:
|
|
Carahsoft Partners Exhibiting at Leidos Supplier Symposium
Outside the Carahsoft Pavilion:
|
|
Additionally, participants can attend two separate sessions hosted by Carahsoft’s vendor partners:
- Rocket Software’s breakout session, “Architecting Autonomy: Agentic AI for Secure, Data-Driven Federal Missions,” will be presented by Sudhi Balan, CTO of AI and Cloud at Rocket Software, in Eastern Shore 2 from 1 to 1:30 p.m.
- Okta and Leidos will host a joint panel in Booth #701, “Identity as a Platform: Unifying Zero Trust and CMMC Compliance for a Resilient Future,” featuring remarks from Naveed Mirza, senior solutions architect at Okta; Marcus Gentile, director of platform operations at Leidos; and Andrew Steigauf, senior manager of IAM at Leidos. George Jackson of FedGovToday will moderate.
NETWORK WITH CARAHSOFT:
As the event’s Ultraviolet sponsor, Carahsoft invites attendees to the pre-event reception from 6 to 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, at the Prince George’s Exhibit Hall at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.
Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center
201 Waterfront St.
National Harbor, MD 20745
Directions
Carahsoft has designated meeting spaces available for partners to use during the event. For more information, contact Leidossuppliersymposium@carahsoft.com.
About Carahsoft
Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.
Contact
Mary Lange
(703) 230-7434
PR@carahsoft.com