Carahsoft Hosts Partner Pavilion at Leidos Supplier Innovation & Technology Symposium at National Harbor, Md., Aug. 7, 2025

RESTON, Va., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will proudly sponsor the 2025 Leidos Supplier Innovation & Technology Symposium at the highest sponsorship level, Ultraviolet, demonstrating its ongoing commitment and support to Leidos and their shared mission of advancing innovative technology solutions. Hosted by Leidos, the event will take place on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. The symposium will bring together Leidos Program Managers, Solution Architects, CTOs, Business Development leaders, Capture Managers, Supply Chain Professionals and other key stakeholders to collaborate with Leidos' top suppliers and explore the latest advancements in technology and innovation.

“We’re excited to return as an Ultraviolet sponsor and showcase our comprehensive portfolio of innovative solutions,” said Mike McCalip, Vice President, Government Programs and Strategy at Carahsoft. “This symposium provides an invaluable opportunity to connect with Leidos stakeholders and demonstrate how our technology and reseller partners can support critical objectives.”

LEARN:

Returning for the eighth year, this year’s symposium will feature supplier-led breakout sessions, keynote presentations at Riverview Ballroom, live demos, a supplier Fair at Prince George’s Exhibit Halls and designated networking opportunities designed to foster collaboration and drive future innovation.

ATTEND:

Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2025, 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Gaylord National Resort & Conference Center

201 Waterfront St.

National Harbor, MD 20745

Directions

ENGAGE:

Carahsoft and several of its technology partners will showcase a full range of solutions across various verticals including Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience & Engagement, Cybersecurity, DevSecOps, Open Source, Multi-Cloud and more. Visit the Carahsoft pavilion to view its partner demos and connect with Carahsoft’s partners throughout the show floor.

Carahsoft Partners Demoing at Leidos Supplier Symposium

Within the Carahsoft Pavilion:

Arista

Chargepoint

CheckPoint

CloudBees

Interos

Net Documents

PagerDuty

Qmulos Collibra

Confluent

Delinea

Dragos

Quantum

Scality

Yubico

Carahsoft Partners Exhibiting at Leidos Supplier Symposium

Within the Carahsoft Pavilion:

Axonius

Broadcom

Carahsoft AI Vertical

Cloudera

DataDog

Hitachi Vantara Federal

Ocient Carahsoft CMMC Vertical

Carahsoft Cyber Vertical

Carahsoft DevSecOps Vertical

ReversingLabs

Salesforce

SCOOPCyber

SimplyNUC

Carahsoft Partners Exhibiting at Leidos Supplier Symposium

Outside the Carahsoft Pavilion:

ADS

Agile5 Technologies

AJ's Power Source

Altana

Alteryx

Anjuna

Apex Systems

Appgate

Ask Sage

Atlassian

August Schell

Automation Anywhere

AWS

Beyond Identity

Buffalo Americas

CDW

Chainguard

CheckMark IT

Cisco Systems

ClearBridge Technology Group

Cohesity HashiCorp

HP, Inc.

HPE

Illumio

Infinera America

Insight Global

Iron Bow

Jabra

JLL

Konica Minolta

Lumen

Menlo Security

Milpower

Mission Critical Systems

Mission Defense Solutions

Mission IT

MixMode

Moveworks

NCS Technologies

Nexthink

Norseman Defense Technologies

Nutanix | Pyron

Optiv + ClearShark

Orca Security

Palo Alto Networks

Pluralsight

Poolside

Proofpoint

PTC

PureTech

Quest Software Public Sector

Rancher Government Solutions Colamco

ColorToken Federal

Corelight

Crowdstrike

CyberCore Technologies

Dell Technologies

Deltek

Dropzone AI

Druva

Durabook Federal, Inc

Dynatrace

En-Net Services

eQ Technologic, Inc

Extreme Networks and TD SYNNEX

Fierce Software

Fortinet Federal

GitLab

Global Indirect Markets

Government Acquisitions

Grafana Labs

Graybar Recorded Future

Red Hat

Riverbed

Robert Half / Protiviti

Rocket.Chat

Rohirrim

Rubrik

ScienceLogic

Second Front

ServiceNow

SHI

SolarWinds

Sophos

Snowflake

Sourcegraph

Sterling Computers

Tangram Flex

Tanium

TeamViewer

Tenable

The Modern Data Company

ThunderCat Technology

Trend Micro

Trustible

TVAR

Veeam Government Solutions

Vibrint

Wiz

World Wide Technology

XS Technology

Zscaler

Additionally, participants can attend two separate sessions hosted by Carahsoft’s vendor partners:

Rocket Software’s breakout session, “Architecting Autonomy: Agentic AI for Secure, Data-Driven Federal Missions,” will be presented by Sudhi Balan, CTO of AI and Cloud at Rocket Software, in Eastern Shore 2 from 1 to 1:30 p.m.

Okta and Leidos will host a joint panel in Booth #701, “Identity as a Platform: Unifying Zero Trust and CMMC Compliance for a Resilient Future,” featuring remarks from Naveed Mirza, senior solutions architect at Okta; Marcus Gentile, director of platform operations at Leidos; and Andrew Steigauf, senior manager of IAM at Leidos. George Jackson of FedGovToday will moderate.

NETWORK WITH CARAHSOFT:

As the event’s Ultraviolet sponsor, Carahsoft invites attendees to the pre-event reception from 6 to 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, at the Prince George’s Exhibit Hall at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center

201 Waterfront St.

National Harbor, MD 20745

Directions

Carahsoft has designated meeting spaces available for partners to use during the event. For more information, contact Leidossuppliersymposium@carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com