Aerospace Riveting Equipment Market Poised for $134 Million Growth by 2028

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "Aerospace Riveting Equipment Market by End Use (OEM, MRO), Equipment Type (Pneumatic, Hydraulic, Electric), Mobility (Fixed, Portable), Technology (Automated, Manual), Rivet Type (Solid, Blind, Semi-tubular) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" The Aerospace Riveting Equipment Industry is estimated to be USD 109 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 134 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3 % from 2023 to 2028.

The aerospace riveting equipment market is witnessing sustained growth driven by several key factors. As global air travel continues to rise, there is a concurrent increase in demand for new aircraft production, propelling the need for aerospace riveting solutions. Moreover, the expanding fleet of commercial and military aircraft contributes significantly to the market's growth, necessitating continuous maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) activities. The industry's emphasis on lightweight materials for enhanced fuel efficiency further boosts the demand for riveting, which plays a vital role in assembling modern aircraft structures.

Major Key Players in the Aerospace Riveting Equipment Industry:

Ingersoll Rand (US),

Cherry Aerospace (US),

Brown Aviation Tool Company (US),

Stanley Engineered Fastening (SEF) (US),

LAS Aerospace Ltd. (UK)

Aerospace Riveting Equipment Market Segmentation:

Based on Equipment Type, Pneumatic Riveting Equipment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period.

Pneumatic riveting equipment is poised to acquire the highest market share in the aerospace riveting equipment market due to several compelling factors. Pneumatic riveters leverage compressed air to perform the riveting process, offering a lightweight and cost-effective solution with high efficiency. In the aerospace industry, where weight considerations are critical for fuel efficiency, the lightweight nature of pneumatic riveting equipment becomes a significant advantage. Additionally, pneumatic riveting equipment provides a high level of precision, ensuring that rivets are securely fastened in complex aerospace structures. The reliability and consistency of pneumatic riveting contribute to the equipment's widespread adoption in aircraft manufacturing, where precision and structural integrity are paramount.

Based on Mobility, the fixed equipment segment will grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Based on Mobility the aerospace riveting market has been segmented into Fixed Equipment and Portable Equipment. Fixed riveting equipment offers unparalleled precision and consistency, ensuring the integrity and reliability of aerospace structures. This type of equipment is strategically positioned on the assembly line, facilitating the efficient and rapid riveting of components in a controlled environment. The high demand for precision and repeatability in aircraft assembly, particularly in the aerospace industry, favors the use of fixed riveting equipment, as it minimizes errors and enhances overall productivity.

Based on region, North America is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

North America is poised to acquire the highest market share in the aerospace riveting equipment industry due to several key factors that collectively contribute to the region's dominance. Firstly, North America is home to some of the world's leading aerospace manufacturers, which drive substantial demand for cutting-edge riveting equipment. The region's strong focus on technological innovation and research and development further positions it at the forefront of aerospace manufacturing, leading to increased adoption of advanced riveting technologies.

Aerospace Riveting Equipment Market Key Takeaways