Bone Growth Stimulator Market to Hit USD 2.63 Billion by 2032 | Technological Advancements and Spinal Fusion Demand Drive Growth – SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bone Growth Stimulator Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the global Bone Growth Stimulator Market was valued at USD 1.70 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.63 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.67% during the forecast period 2025-2032. The U.S. market, worth USD 0.66 billion in 2024, is expected to expand at a 5.33% CAGR, reaching USD 0.99 billion by 2032.





Get Free Sample Report of the Bone Growth Stimulator Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/7470

This growth is underpinned by increasing orthopedic surgeries, rising geriatric population, and demand for non-invasive treatment for delayed unions, non-unions, and spinal fusion procedures. Technological breakthroughs in electromagnetic field therapy, ultrasound stimulation, and implantable bone stimulators are elevating clinical outcomes and patient comfort. Reimbursement policies and growing awareness of post-operative bone regeneration are also playing a crucial role in boosting adoption.

Market Overview

Bone growth stimulators (BGS) are medical devices used to enhance the natural bone-healing process, especially in cases where healing is slow or incomplete. These devices work through electrical, magnetic, or ultrasonic signals that promote osteogenesis. As the number of spinal surgeries, trauma cases, and orthopedic implants continues to rise globally, BGS is emerging as a critical adjunct therapy. In the U.S., increasing healthcare expenditure and a shift toward outpatient and home-based recovery solutions are fueling demand for wearable and implantable BGS devices.

Key Bone Growth Stimulator Market Companies Profiled in the Report

DJO Global

Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Orthofix Medical

Medtronic

Bioventus

Stryker

Ossatec Benelux

Theragen

Isto Biologics

Elizur and other players.

Segment Analysis

Bone Growth Stimulation Devices Segment Holds a Major Share in the Market by Product

The bone growth stimulator segment dominated the bone growth stimulation market in 2024 with 61.4% market share, as they are non-invasive and easy to use and have shown to have clinical efficacy to facilitate bone healing. These devices are widely used for the treatment of a non-union fracture, spinal fusion procedures, and delayed healing conditions. It helps to improve patient compliance and recovery outcomes because of its portability and ability to be used at home. Additionally, the escalating adoption of electrical and ultrasonic stimulation devices in hospitals and other medical and home settings, and rapid technological advancements related to miniaturization and wearables have supplemented their demand.

Spinal Fusion Surgeries Segment Dominated the Market, While the Orthopedic Trauma Surgeries Segment Is Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth

In 2024, the spinal fusion surgeries segment led the bone growth stimulator market with a 63.18% market share due to the high prevalence of degenerative spinal disorders, along with the rising number of spinal fusion surgery volumes around the globe. Surgical procedures commonly necessitate enhanced support of bone healing, which is effortless by means of commonly used bone growth stimulators that are essential for improving fusion rates and minimizing complications.

The orthopedic trauma surgeries segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising number of road traffic accidents, sports injuries, and a rising number of fractures due to falls, especially in older adults across the globe. Bone stimulators are very useful in cases of complex fractures or delayed bone healing, as we come across in many of these trauma cases, which makes a significant difference in reducing time and improving outcomes.

For a Personalized Briefing with Our Industry Analysts, Connect Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/7470

Bone Growth Stimulator Market Segmentation

By Type

Human mAb

Humanized mAb

Chimeric mAb

Murine mAb

By Application

Cancer

Autoimmune Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Hematological Disorders

Ophthalmological Conditions

Others (e.g., Cardiovascular, Respiratory)

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Research Institutes

Homecare Settings

Regional Trends

Bone Growth Stimulator Market Growth in North America Dominated the Market, Asia Pacific to Register Fastest Expansion

The bone growth stimulator market was dominated by North America with a 44.2% market share in 2024, as a result of an established healthcare infrastructure, high incidence and prevalence of orthopedic diseases, and early adoption of advanced medical technology. This is supported by favorable reimbursement policies and established clinical research frameworks that allow for widespread clinical use of non-invasive stimulation techniques for spinal fusion and fracture healing, respectively, throughout the region.

During the forecast period, the bone growth stimulator market is expected to grow fastest in Asia Pacific as its healthcare system improves, more people become aware of non-invasive methods of healing bones, and the senior population expands. Ortho surgicals are growing fast in nations such as China, India, and Japan due to the growing occurrence of broken bones and other bone issues and the accelerating incidence of traffic injuries.

Bone Growth Stimulator Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 US$ 1.70 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 2.63 billion CAGR CAGR of 5.67% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Buy the Full Bone Growth Stimulator Market Report (Single-User License) Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/7470

Unique Selling Propositions (USPs) of the Report:

Technology Pipeline and Disruption Map

Provides early warnings on disruptive technologies and key players, thus enabling the client to stay ahead of the competition and plan innovations

Clinical Outcomes Benchmarking Matrix

Helps in prayer commercially competitive devices, based on actual clinical performance metrics, to help in product positioning/differentiation.

Integrating & Reimbursing Value-Based Healthcare

Help reposition what the client sells for payer model evolution and preferred reimbursement access within leading US health care markets

Attitudes of Decision-Makers and Purchasing Trends in the Hospital Setting

Gives the client a better understanding of how hospitals and surgeons select the devices, so they can tailor their sales approach and messaging.

Patient Demographics & Behavior Intelligence

It assists you with identifying the user groups that have a high propensity to convert and their usage, and helps you in efficient targeting and product designing.

M&A, Licensing, and Strategic Deal Activity

Alerts the client to opportunities for strategic partnership as well as trends in competitive consolidation to inform expansion or investment decisions.

Adoption Challenges and Strategy to Address Market Entry

Enables the client to understand regional and regulatory challenges and provides strategic market entry plans to navigate these barriers and enter smoothly.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.