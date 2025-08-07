JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

DUBLIN, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
  
RE: Dividends
   
The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 14 August 2025, record date as of the 15 August 2025 & payment date is the 08 September 2025:
   
   
Share Class DescriptionISINPer Share Rate
JPM USD Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE00BDFC6Q910.464200
JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist)IE00BJLTWS020.398700
JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE00BDFC6G930.480500
JPM GBP Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - GBP (dist)IE00BD9MMG790.460800
JPM BetaBuilders UK Gilt 1-5 yr UCITS ETF - GBP (dist)IE00BD9MMC320.397000
JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE0003UVYC200.178300
JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000U5MJOZ60.228200
JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000U9J8HX90.247200
   
   
Enquiries:  
   
Matheson LLP Yvonne Lappin
  Phone: +353 1 232 2000

