H&R Block Welcomes New Senior Leadership

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB), a leading provider of global tax preparation, financial products and small business solutions, today announced Jason Lenhart as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, and Monika Mehrotra as Senior Vice President, Operations & Technology. The leaders will help accelerate the company’s transformation, elevating its financial services and building on its 70-year legacy of empowering financial freedom for clients through trust and technology.

“Jason and Monika bring exceptional leadership and technical depth to our organization,” said Scott Manuel, Chief Strategy & Operations Officer. “Jason’s engineering expertise and product-led mindset will help us build world-class capabilities, while Monika’s global operations experience will drive efficiency and innovation across our platforms.”

Jason Lenhart, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer

Lenhart leads the company’s engineering teams in building scalable, product-driven solutions aligned with H&R Block’s consumer and small business ideal states. Previously, he served as Vice President of Technology Engineering at JetBlue, where he led software development. He brings a passion for developing rich customer experiences and has led teams in the launch of well-known digital products, including HBO Max.

Lenhart holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and a Master of Science degree in Computer Science from Drexel University.

Monika Mehrotra, Senior Vice President, Operations & Technology

Mehrotra oversees financial products operations, fraud prevention, infrastructure, global systems, and India operations. Before joining H&R Block, she was Vice President of Global Operations at TransUnion. She brings a unique blend of engineering, global delivery, and operational excellence experience.

Mehrotra holds a Bachelor of Technology degree in Computer Science from the Institute of Engineering and Technology in India and a Master of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

The company recently introduced additional leadership across the organization to support the H&R Block mission.

Brendan Mulryan, VP of Customer Care: Mulryan also reports to Manuel and leads the team responsible for delivering consistent, end-to-end support experiences for clients and tax associates to better serve our customers.





Mulryan also reports to Manuel and leads the team responsible for delivering consistent, end-to-end support experiences for clients and tax associates to better serve our customers. Ian Campbell, VP of Assisted Tax Products: Campbell reports to Curtis Campbell, President, Global Consumer Tax and Chief Product Officer and leads all products that are critical for H&R Block tax office associates and customers.





Campbell reports to Curtis Campbell, President, Global Consumer Tax and Chief Product Officer and leads all products that are critical for H&R Block tax office associates and customers. Keith Miller, VP of Real Estate: Miller reports to Chief Financial Officer Tiffany Mason and oversees the strategic management of our more than 6,000 company-owned locations, focusing on market planning, portfolio analysis and optimization, and property management and operations.





Miller reports to Chief Financial Officer Tiffany Mason and oversees the strategic management of our more than 6,000 company-owned locations, focusing on market planning, portfolio analysis and optimization, and property management and operations. Jessica Hazel, VP of Investor Relations: Hazel also reports to Mason and plays a vital role in shaping the company’s financial narrative, driving investor engagement.





Hazel also reports to Mason and plays a vital role in shaping the company’s financial narrative, driving investor engagement. Brandy King, VP of Corporate Communications: King reports to Chief Marketing & Experience Officer Jill Cress and oversees field and internal communications, media relations, corporate reputation, storytelling, executive visibility, and crisis management.



For more information about H&R Block, visit HRBlock.com.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with year-round bookkeeping, payroll, advisory, and payment processing solutions. For more information, visit H&R Block News.

For inquiries, please contact: