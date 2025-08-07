Vibrant Gastro Announces Federal Supply Schedule Contract Approval, Expanding Access to Veterans and Federal Health Patients

Austin, TX, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vibrant Gastro, inventor of the Vibrant® System, today announced that its FDA‑cleared, drug‑free treatment for chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) is now available on the General Services Administration’s (GSA) Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) contract. This milestone expands access to care for millions of Americans served by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Department of Defense, TRICARE, Indian Health Service, and other federal and state entities.

“Chronic idiopathic constipation is more than a medical condition - it impacts daily life, dignity, and independence,” said Asaf Bar, CEO of Vibrant Gastro. “By offering Vibrant® through the FSS contract, we are proud to help our nation’s Veterans, military families, and other federal beneficiaries gain access to a novel, safe, and effective treatment option.”

CIC affects 1 in 10 American adults, with women and people of color disproportionately impacted. Many patients struggle with existing treatments due to side effects such as sudden, unpredictable diarrhea. Vibrant® works differently: an ingestible drug‑free capsule is programmed to help restore the colon’s natural rhythm, providing more predictable relief, by gently vibrating inside the colon. In clinical studies, Vibrant® was shown to significantly improve symptoms with a low rate of side effects (1.2% diarrhea vs. 16% with leading traditional prescription medications) and no drug‑drug interactions.

With FSS contract approval, Vibrant® is now available to eligible patients across federal and commercial plans, enabling access to more than 60 million lives nationwide.

To learn more about the Vibrant System, visit www.vibrantgastro.com or contact us at service@vibrantgastro.com or 866‑359‑7532.

About Vibrant Gastro

Vibrant Gastro is a health‑tech company pioneering drug free therapies for gastrointestinal disorders. Its first‑in‑class product, the Vibrant® System, is a prescription vibrating capsule that provides a non‑pharmacological treatment for chronic idiopathic constipation. FDA‑cleared for adults with CIC who have not responded to standard laxatives, Vibrant delivers an alternative for patients seeking safe, effective relief.

