Green Water Treatment Chemicals Market to Reach USD 2.86 Billion by 2032 | Driven by Sustainable Industrial Practices, Regulatory Push for Eco-Friendly Solutions, and Rise in Wastewater Reuse Initiatives

Austin, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Green Water Treatment Chemicals Market was valued at USD 1.61 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.86 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.44% from 2025 to 2032.

Rising adoption of clean technologies for municipal, industrial, and commercial water treatment applications (plant-based coagulants, biodegradable chelating agents & low toxicity disinfectants) is expected to remain a key driver towards the growth of the Green Chemicals market across regions. As worldwide water demands increase and intensify, regions most affected by water scarcity (as well as those still developing economically) are taking advantage of the latest technology adaptations to best plan for long-term water sustainability and public health mandates.

Green water treatment chemicals are likely to observe an exponential growth in the cooling water, boiler water, and municipal wastewater over their accepted analogues and state-of-the-art types employed throughout food & beverage production, pharmaceuticals, energy plants (such as heating and power plants, or renewable facilities), and in textiles.





The U.S. green water treatment chemicals market size was USD 504 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 904 million by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 7.57% over the forecast period of 2025-2032. It is mainly due to the strict standards for industrial water discharge and the rapid implementation of sustainable practices by the corporate world in response to their ESG goals that this dominance has been registering. Additionally, the well-established presence of water-consuming industries (pulp & paper, oil & gas, and power generation) has generated increased interest in green formulations for scaling inhibitors and corrosion control chemicals.

Key Companies:

Kemira

Veolia

Ecolab

Solenis

BASF SE

Kurita Water Industries

SNF Group

Clariant

Thermax

Nouryon

Green Water Treatment Chemicals Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 1.61 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 2.86 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.44% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Type (Coagulants & Flocculants, Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors, Biocides & Disinfectants, Chelating Agents, and Others)

• By Source (Plant-Based Sources, Animal-Based Sources, and Mineral-Based Sources)

• By Application (Wastewater Treatment, Drinking Water Treatment, Process Water Treatment, and Others)

• By End-Use Industry (Municipal, and Industrial)

By Product Type

Coagulants and flocculants topped the green water treatment chemicals market in 2024, contributing around 38% of total revenue. This dominance is largely a function of their critical nature in primary water and wastewater treatment processes, as they help take solids, organics, and colloids from suspension. With the increasing move towards eco-friendly and biodegradable alternatives like plant-based coagulants, chitosan, natural organic polymer, flocculants have begun to see higher usage in both municipal & industrial sectors. These are eco-friendly formulations that perform as well, if not better than standard chemical alternatives, and leave no harmful residue or secondary pollution.

By Source

Plant-based sources segment emerged as the leading source in the green water treatment chemicals market, accounting for more than 56% of the total market share by 2024. The increase in world consumption of these compounds, that is among alternatives most sustainable and renewable raw materials effective and environmentally benign. Recently, plant-based extracts such as moringa seeds, as well as plant proteins and tannins, have surpassed synthetic agents in treating water.

By Application

The green water treatment chemicals market by application is divided into boilers, cooling towers, chemical manufacturing factories, power generating plants, and wastewater treatment, with the largest share in 2024 held by the wastewater treatment segment, representing approximately 52% global revenue. Controlled Density and retained sludge are synonymous with the absolute necessity of having to deal with our deteriorating water quality, balancing both disposal and recycling of industrial & municipal wastewaters.

Regional Analysis

North America led the green water treatment chemicals market in 2024, accounting for around 42.43% of the total share of the global green water treatment chemicals market. This strong stance is largely due to the region having some of the strictest environmental regulations, the most developed water treatment infrastructure, and overall corporate commitment to sustainability in the world. Stringent discharge and chemical usage norms enforced by regulatory bodies such as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have reinforced the use of non-hazardous and biodegradable treatment practices in municipal & industrial sectors.

Recent Developments

In March 2025 , Kemira Oyj introduced a new range of biodegradable food & beverage/ pharmaceutical water treatment applications flocculants across North America and Europe.

, Kemira Oyj introduced a new range of biodegradable food & beverage/ pharmaceutical water treatment applications flocculants across North America and Europe. In October 2024, Ecolab Inc. collaborated with a Leading Global brewery chain for the Implementation of Green Corrosion Inhibitors Across All Process Lines, with 40% Reduced water Chemical Toxicity in all Production Units.

Unique Selling Propositions (USPs) of the Green Water Treatment Chemicals Market

Eco-Conscious Compliance Advantage – Meets global environmental regulations such as REACH and EPA guidelines, ensuring safe operations and regulatory clearance.

Meets global environmental regulations such as REACH and EPA guidelines, ensuring safe operations and regulatory clearance. Low Toxicity, High Efficiency – Provides effective treatment with minimal environmental side effects, improving ecological safety in treated effluents.

Provides effective treatment with minimal environmental side effects, improving ecological safety in treated effluents. Bio-Based Ingredient Innovation – Uses renewable raw materials like plant extracts and biodegradable polymers, supporting circular economy goals.

Uses renewable raw materials like plant extracts and biodegradable polymers, supporting circular economy goals. Enhanced Operational Longevity – Reduces corrosion and scaling, extending the lifespan of water infrastructure and lowering maintenance costs.

Reduces corrosion and scaling, extending the lifespan of water infrastructure and lowering maintenance costs. Industrial Versatility – Applicable across power plants, oil refineries, municipal systems, and food processing units, expanding market applicability.

Applicable across power plants, oil refineries, municipal systems, and food processing units, expanding market applicability. Supports ESG Reporting – Helps companies achieve sustainability targets and strengthen their ESG performance through greener chemical inputs.

Helps companies achieve sustainability targets and strengthen their ESG performance through greener chemical inputs. Government Incentive Alignment – Gains from subsidies, grants, and public procurement preferences for green solutions across major economies.

