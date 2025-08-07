ITS Logistics Launches Integrated Suite of Financial Tools to Boost Carrier Resilience

RENO, Nev., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITS Logistics, a leading third-party logistics provider, today announced the launch of an integrated suite of financial management tools to enhance carrier liquidity and long-term business resilience. The newly introduced ITS Logistics Fuel Card, combined with same-day QuickPay options, provides carriers with immediate savings and greater access to working capital, while supporting modern business needs like fraud protection and cashflow analytics.

Through the ITS Logistics Fuel Card, carriers gain access to:

Industry-Leading Savings: Average savings of 45 cents per gallon and up to $2 per gallon at nationwide fuel stations like TA, ExxonMobil, and Maverik — as well as discounts on core business expenses like tires, oil changes, and more.

Average savings of 45 cents per gallon and up to $2 per gallon at nationwide fuel stations like TA, ExxonMobil, and Maverik — as well as discounts on core business expenses like tires, oil changes, and more. Real-Time Data : Cardholders can see real-time fuel prices, identify the best deals along their route, and save money effortlessly with an easy-to-use app.

: Cardholders can see real-time fuel prices, identify the best deals along their route, and save money effortlessly with an easy-to-use app. Fraud Prevention: The ITS Logistics Fuel Card provides real-time protection from fraudulent activity with location-based purchase monitoring and integrated telematics.

The ITS Logistics Fuel Card provides real-time protection from fraudulent activity with location-based purchase monitoring and integrated telematics. Streamlined Fleet Management: Fleet owners can easily manage card users, create custom spending rules, receive live fraud alerts, and analyze cash flow trends via an intuitive dashboard.

Fleet owners can easily manage card users, create custom spending rules, receive live fraud alerts, and analyze cash flow trends via an intuitive dashboard. Flexible Credit Terms: Personalized credit terms and prepaid card options empower fleet owners to manage their finances effectively—with zero application, transaction, or maintenance fees.



In conjunction with the fuel card, ITS has also introduced same-day and next-day invoice payment for its carrier network. Rather than waiting on traditional billing terms, this offering increases liquidity and aligns cash flow with the needs of carriers—especially small fleets and owner-operators who can’t easily absorb the rising daily expenses of a trucking business. The program offers industry-leading QuickPay rates, with an enhanced rate for carriers who also sign up for the ITS Logistics Fuel Card, locking in additional savings and faster payment.

With continued rate pressures and reduced freight volumes creating a difficult environment for trucking companies of all sizes, programs that go beyond short-term savings to provide comprehensive financial management are the key to long-term carrier resilience. By bundling solutions for today’s most pressing needs into an intuitive digital experience, ITS Logistics is providing carriers with the financial clarity and agility they need to navigate the modern trucking market.

“We’ve always aimed to offer our carriers more than freight,” explained Josh Allen, Chief Commercial Officer at ITS Logistics. “We want to give them the best chance of growing their business. That means more than saving a few dollars at the pump or getting paid a few days early. This combo offers a truly comprehensive financial solution built for the operations of a carrier on the road every day.”

The ITS Logistics Fuel Card and same-day invoicing solution are the first programs under the company’s new carrier rewards initiative, reinforcing ITS Logistics’ commitment to supporting its carrier network and strengthening partnerships that ultimately drive greater value for customers. Since launching in May, over 1,000 carriers have applied and nearly half a million gallons have been purchased using the fuel card.

As the carrier rewards suite expands, new partnerships and discounts will be available to ITS Logistics’ carrier network exclusively. These benefits come in addition to access to high-density, dedicated lanes with Fortune 1000 shippers.

“Carriers are the backbone of our industry,” Allen continued. “When they’re able to operate more effectively on the road, they’re more resilient. And when carriers are more resilient, the entire supply chain is stronger.”



Visit here to learn more about the ITS Fuel Card and QuickPay options.

Media Contact:

Amber Good

LeadCoverage

amber@leadcoverage.com