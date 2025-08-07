Poultry Antibiotic Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Hit USD 3.38 Billion by 2032 -Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Poultry Antibiotic Market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.25 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 3.38 Bn in 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% from 2025 to 2032. The poultry antibiotic market is witnessing steady growth driven by the increasing demand for poultry meat and eggs, rising concerns over animal health, and the need to prevent and treat bacterial infections in poultry. The expansion of commercial poultry farming and advancements in veterinary healthcare are further fueling market demand. However, growing awareness of antibiotic resistance and regulatory restrictions are prompting a shift toward alternative solutions, such as probiotics and organic feed additives. Despite these challenges, the market continues to evolve with innovations aimed at ensuring safe and sustainable poultry production.



Global Poultry Antibiotic Market Key Takeaways

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global poultry antibiotic market size is projected to grow steadily, reaching USD 2.25 Bn in 2025 and USD 3.38 Bn by 2032.

Global demand for poultry antibiotics is slated to rise at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

Penicillins are expected to remain the top-selling product type, accounting for more than one-third of the global poultry antibiotic market share in 2025.

North America is the undisputed leader in the global poultry antibiotic industry, accounting for 43.2% of the market share in 2025.

Europe, with an estimated 30% market share, remains the second-largest consumer of poultry antibiotics.

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a hotbed for poultry antibiotic companies during the forecast period.

Rising Poultry Demand Spurring Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest poultry antibiotic market report highlights major factors driving industry growth. Increasing demand for poultry products is one such prominent growth driver.

Rapid population growth and urbanization are leading to higher consumption of poultry meat and eggs. For instance, OECD and FAO estimate that total poultry meat consumption will likely reach 91 million tons by 2032.

To meet this growing demand, poultry farms are intensifying production, which increases the need for antibiotics to prevent disease outbreaks as well as minimize livestock losses. Consequently, growing demand for poultry is expected to support expansion of the poultry antibiotics market.

Rising Concerns Over Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Hampering Market Growth

The future poultry antibiotic market outlook appears positive. However, growing concerns over antimicrobial resistance present a significant challenge to widespread market expansion.

Excessive use of antibiotics in poultry has been linked to emergence of antimicrobial resistance, a major public health concern globally. In response, governments and regulatory bodies in various countries have introduced stringent regulations and guidelines to limit or ban the use of antibiotics, especially as growth promoters in livestock.

Consequently, many poultry producers are shifting toward alternatives like probiotics, prebiotics, phytogenics, and enzymes to maintain animal health and productivity. This shifting preference is likely to limit overall poultry antibiotic market demand during the assessment period.

Increasing Incidence of Poultry Diseases Creating Lucrative Growth Opportunities

The rising prevalence of poultry diseases like bacterial infections, avian influenza, coccidiosis, and infectious bronchitis is a significant concern in the global poultry industry. This increase is expected to boost demand for antibiotics for both therapeutic and preventive purposes, thereby creating lucrative growth opportunities for the poultry health market.

Emerging Poultry Antibiotic Market Trends

A key trend in the poultry antibiotic market is the development of new formulations. Leading companies are striving to develop novel antibiotic formulations with better efficacy and reduced side effects.

Adoption of intensive poultry farming practices is contributing to expansion of the poultry antibiotics market. High stocking densities and confined conditions in large-scale commercial poultry operations increase the risk of disease outbreaks. This, in turn, drives demand for regular antibiotic use to prevent and treat infections.

Usage of antibiotics in some regions for improved feed efficiency and growth promotion is boosting the market. Many poultry farmers use certain antibiotics to enhance weight gain and feed conversion efficiency.

Analyst’s View

“The global poultry antibiotic industry is poised to grow steadily, owing to rising prevalence of poultry diseases, growing demand for poultry products, and advancement in veterinary healthcare,” said senior CMI analyst Vipul Patil.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Poultry Antibiotic Market

Event Description and Impact Mid-2025 Avian Influenza Resurgence in Europe & Asia Description: Countries like Poland have reported a spike in H5N1 and H5N8 outbreaks since Q2 2025, leading to mass poultry culling and emergency health measures. Impact: This has led to an increase in antibiotic usage to prevent secondary bacterial infections and stabilize surviving flocks. India’s Ban on Colistin in Poultry Feed (2025) Description: In 2025, the Indian government reinforced its nationwide ban on the use of colistin in food-producing animals, citing ongoing concerns over antimicrobial resistance and the need for stricter enforcement. Impact: The ban has accelerated a shift toward alternative antimicrobials and non-antibiotic growth promoters such as probiotics and phytogenics. Rising Prevalence of Bacterial Poultry Diseases Description: Bacterial infections such as Salmonella, E. coli, and Clostridium are becoming more prevalent in poultry. Impact: This trend is driving consistent demand for poultry antibiotics as they are essential for reducing mortality and maintaining flock health.



Competitor Insights

Key companies listed in the poultry antibiotic market research report:

Bayer AG

Elanco Animal Health

Zoetis Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health

Merck & Co. Inc.

Ceva Santé Animale

Neogen Corporation

Vetoquinol S.A.

Virbac

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Huvepharma

Nisseiken Co., Ltd.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Venkys India Ltd.

Key Developments

In July 2025, Merck Animal Health received FDA approval for EXZOLT, an oral solution designed for chickens. This innovative treatment provides a safe and effective way to combat northern fowl mite infestations in poultry.

In June 2024, Virbac solidified its position in India by completing the acquisition of Globion, a prominent poultry vaccine specialist. This acquisition will significantly expand Virbac India’s poultry portfolio.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type: Penicillins Tetracyclines Macrolides Lincosamides Aminoglycosides Others (Fluoroquinolones, etc.)

By Mode of Administration: Oral Injection Others

By Distribution Channel: Veterinary Pharmacies Online Channel Others (feed stores, etc.)

By Region: North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East Africa



