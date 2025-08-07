Allergy Diagnostics and Treatments Market to Reach $96.4 Billion by 2030

Boston, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the “Global Markets for Allergy Diagnostics and Treatments” is projected to grow from $67.8 billion in 2025 to $96.4 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% from 2025 through 2030.

This report provides a detailed review of the global allergy diagnostics and treatment market. It segments the market into diagnostics, including skin and blood testing, and treatments such as various drug types and immunotherapy methods. The analysis covers market trends, growth potential, competitive dynamics, regulatory factors, , and the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Regional insights span North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America, with a focus on the major countries in these regions. The report aims to impart a clear understanding of the current and future landscape of allergy care worldwide.

This report is particularly relevant today due to the growing prevalence of allergic diseases, especially in urban areas. Accurate diagnostics are essential for identifying triggers and guiding effective treatment plans. With advances in immunotherapy and personalized medicine, current data helps tailor care to individual needs. Early diagnosis also supports emergency preparedness and helps reduce healthcare costs through more efficient strategies.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Novel Advances in Allergy Diagnosis and Treatment: Innovations like molecular diagnostics, AI-powered tools, and improved immunotherapy methods are making allergy detection more accurate and treatments more personalized. These advances are helping reduce side effects and improve long-term outcomes for patients.

Increasing Cases of Allergies Worldwide: Allergy rates are rising globally due to factors like pollution, urban lifestyles, and dietary changes. This growing prevalence is driving demand for better diagnostics and treatments, especially among children and in urban populations.

Robust Pipeline of Allergy Medications: Pharma companies are developing new therapies, including monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and patch-based treatments, to address various allergic conditions. These emerging options aim to improve safety, convenience, and effectiveness for patients.

Request a sample copy of the global market for allergy diagnostics and treatment report.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $63.5 billion Market size forecast $96.4 billion Growth rate CAGR of 7.3% from 2025 to 2030 Segments covered By Type, Diagnostic Type, Treatment Type, Allergen Type, Drug Type, Drug Route of Administration, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Rest of South America Market drivers Novel advances in allergy diagnosis and treatment.

Increasing cases of allergies worldwide.

Robust pipeline of allergy medications.

Interesting fact:

Treatments are evolving, with immunotherapy aiming to modify the immune system for lasting relief. The likelihood of a child developing an allergy depends on the specific allergen. Epinephrine auto-injectors (EpiPens) have improved the management of severe allergic reactions, allowing individuals with life-threatening allergies to lead more typical lives. Skin prick tests are still used for allergy diagnosis, but IgE tests are becoming more accurate.

The report addresses the following questions:

What is the projected size and growth rate of the market?

The global allergy diagnostic and treatment market was valued at $63.5 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $96.4 billion by the end of 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Which factors are driving the growth of the market?

Novel advances in allergy diagnosis and treatment, increasing cases of allergies worldwide, and recent product launches in the allergy market were reviewed to understand the market dynamics and trends for forecasting the market size.

What market segments are covered in the report?

The market scope in this report is segmented into major types: diagnostics and treatments. Diagnostics include skin testing (prick, patch, intradermal) and blood testing (antibody). Treatments include antihistamines, sympathomimetics, decongestants and combinations, corticosteroids, leukotrienes, mast cell stabilizers, immunotherapy, and others. Immunotherapies are further segmented into subcutaneous administration, sublingual liquid solutions, and sublingual tablets. The market is also segmented into food, drug, and inhaled allergen types. Based on drug type, the market is segmented into prescription and OTC.

Which treatment segment will be dominant through 2030?

Antihistamines dominate the market, but immunotherapies are expected to show stron growth in the allergy diagnostic and treatment market.

Which region has the highest market share?

The North American market for allergy diagnostics and treatments was valued at $37.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $56.7 billion by the end of 2030, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. North America had a 58.4% share of the global market in 2024.

Market leaders include:

ABBVIE INC.

ALK

AMGEN INC.

ASTRAZENECA

BAYER AG

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

GSK PLC.

LILLY

NOVARTIS AG

PFIZER INC.

REVVITY

SANOFI

STALLERGENES GREER

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

VIATRIS INC.

Related reports:

In Vitro Diagnostics: Technologies and Global Markets: This report offers a detailed analysis of the global in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market, covering technologies, applications, end users, and regional trends. It explores market dynamics such as drivers, challenges, regulatory developments, and emerging innovations, while providing competitive insights and market share estimates for key players across major regions.

OTC Drugs, Medical Devices, and Diagnostics: Global Markets: This report provides insights into the market size and segmentation of OTC drugs, medical devices, and diagnostics by product and application. It categorizes products into pharmaceutical drugs, supplements, and devices, and analyzes their use across conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and respiratory disorders, offering market share estimates for key players.

Purchase a copy of the report direct from BCC Research.

For further information on any of these reports or to make a purchase, contact info@bccresearch.com.

About BCC Research

BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.

For media inquiries, email press@bccresearch.com or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.