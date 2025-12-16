Viral Vector Market to Grow 24.6% Annually Through 2030

Boston, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, “Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Markets and Technologies Through 2030” is projected to grow from $6.3 billion in 2025 to $18.8 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.6% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the viral vector manufacturing market, highlighting trends based on 2024 data and projections through 2030. It explores market segmentation by vector type (AAVs, LVs), application (multivalent, multipathogen), and disease (human and veterinary), with further breakdowns of specific conditions. Regional insights span North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA, and South America, including country-level data. The report assesses market size, growth drivers, restraints, regulatory landscape, competitive dynamics, and long-term impacts, offering insights for strategic decision-making in the biotech and pharmaceutical sectors.

This report is especially relevant now because viral vector manufacturing is undergoing rapid expansion, driven by the growing demand for advanced gene and cell therapies targeting genetic disorders and infectious diseases. Companies are increasingly investing in scalable and cost-effective production platforms, while also innovating in vector design, bioprocessing, and analytical technologies. These advances improve the safety, efficacy, and accessibility of transformative medical treatments, making the market highly increasingly strategically important in the current healthcare landscape.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases: The global rise in chronic illnesses like cancer, genetic disorders, and neurological conditions is fueling demand for advanced therapies. Viral vectors play a crucial role in delivering gene-based treatments, making their production essential as more patients seek innovative solutions.

Approvals of Vector-Based Therapies: Recent regulatory approvals of viral vector-based therapies have validated their safety and effectiveness. These milestones encourage further development and commercialization, boosting the need for reliable manufacturing technologies to support growing clinical and commercial use.

Demand for Viral Vector Production: As more gene and cell therapies enter clinical trials and reach the market, the demand for scalable and high-quality viral vector production has surged. This is driving investments in manufacturing infrastructure, process optimization, and technological innovation.

Emerging Viral-Based Therapies: New therapeutic approaches like CAR-T cell therapy, gene editing, and RNA-based treatments increasingly rely on viral vectors for delivery. These emerging therapies are expanding the scope of viral vector applications, pushing the market toward more advanced and diverse manufacturing solutions.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $5.2 billion Market size forecast $18.8 billion Growth rate CAGR of 24.6% for the forecast period of 2025-2030 Segments covered Type, Application, Disease, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, and Argentina Market Drivers Increasing incidence of chronic diseases.

Approvals of vector-based therapies.

Demand for viral vector production.

Emerging viral-based therapies

Interesting fact:

Despite decades of research and investment, the “empty capsid problem” persists in viral vector manufacturing, where many viral shells lack the intended genetic payload. The process is complex, involving specialized cell lines and rigorous purification steps.

Viral vector technology, which repurposes natural pathogens to deliver therapeutic genes, has advanced rapidly, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, showcasing remarkable innovation in a field that once faced numerous setbacks.

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the projected size and growth rate of the market?

The global market for viral vector manufacturing was valued at $5.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $18.8 billion by the end of 2030. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period.

What factors are driving the growth of the market?

The driving factors, such as the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, rising approvals of vector-based therapies, and growing demand for viral vector production, were reviewed to understand the market dynamics and trends for forecasting the market size.

What are the challenges and opportunities of the market?

Market restraints, such as challenges in viral vector production including its high cost, were reviewed to forecast the market size, whereas the opportunities in the market include emerging viral based therapies and increasing inorganic strategies among market players.

Which market segments are covered in the report?

The market is segmented into type, including adenoviral vectors, adeno-associated viral vectors, lentiviral vectors, retroviral vectors, and other viral vectors; into multivalent and multi-pathogen, based on applications; and into human and veterinary diseases. Human diseases are further segmented into HIV, tuberculosis, cancer, influenza, malaria, hepatitis and others. Veterinary diseases are further segmented into avian influenza, Marek’s disease, infectious bronchitis, PPR disease and others.

Which type segment will be dominant through 2030?

Lentiviral vectors will be the dominant type through the forecast period.

Which region has the largest market share?

North America has the largest share of the market for viral vector manufacturing, a share was valued at $2.8 billion in 2024 and expected to reach $10.7 billion by the end of 2030, at a CAGR of 25.7% during the forecast period.

Market leaders include:

ABL INC.

CATALENT INC.

CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES

DANAHER CORP.

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

FUJIFILM DIOSYNTH BIOTECHNOLOGIES

LONZA

MERCK KGAA

NOVARTIS AG

OXFORD BIOMEDICA PLC.

PROBIO

REVVITY

SANOFI

TAKARA BIO INC.

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

