Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market Set to Reach $20.2 Billion Globally by 2030

Boston, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, “Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market” is projected to grow from $14.6 billion in 2025 to $20.2 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the global market for semiconductor silicon wafers, examining segments such as crystal growth methods (Czochralski, Bridgman, and float zone), wafer sizes (300 mm, 200 mm, 100 mm, and others), and bonding techniques (direct, surface-activated, anodic, and plasma bonding). It also explores demand from the IT and telecom, healthcare, aerospace and defense, industrial, consumer electronics, and automotive industries. The study offers insights into the regional markets in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, highlighting market drivers, challenges, innovations, and trends.

This report is especially relevant now due to the accelerating demand for advanced semiconductor technologies driven by next-generation nodes like 2nm, 3nm, and 5nm. The rise of AI, machine learning, 5G networks, smart devices, and electric vehicles is fueling the need for high-performance, energy-efficient chips. Innovations such as 3D stacking and chiplet integration are pushing the boundaries of miniaturization and functionality. Global policy initiatives like the U.S. CHIPS Act and the EU Chips Act are strengthening domestic manufacturing and R&D, making the semiconductor supply chain more resilient and more strategically important than ever.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Surging Demand for Advanced Nodes in AI and HPC Applications: The growing need for high-performance chips in AI and HPC is driving demand for advanced semiconductor nodes (like 5nm and below), which require highly refined silicon wafers to support faster, more efficient processing.

Expansion of EV and ADAS Ecosystems: EVs and ADAS technologies depend on semiconductors for control, sensing, and connectivity. As these systems become more widespread, the need for reliable, automotive-grade silicon wafers continues to rise.

Rise of Global Fab Capacity and Government Incentives: Governments are investing in semiconductor manufacturing through subsidies and policy support, leading to increased fab construction and expansion, which directly boosts demand for silicon wafers.

Use of Silicon Wafers in Power and Automotive Applications: Power electronics in EVs, renewable energy, and industrial systems require durable silicon wafers, including advanced materials like SiC and GaN, to handle high voltages and temperatures efficiently.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $13.8 billion Market size forecast $20.2 billion Growth rate CAGR of 6.7% for the forecast period of 2025-2030 Segments covered Crystal Growth Methods, Wafer Size, Wafer-Bonding Methods, End Users, Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World Countries covered U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, China, India, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Latin America, and MEA Market drivers Surging demand for advanced nodes in AI and HPC applications.

Expansion of EV and ADAS ecosystems.

Rise of global fab capacity and government incentives.

Surge in expansion of silicon wafers across power and automotive applications.

Interesting facts:

The direct wafer bonding technique was the dominant method in the semiconductor silicon wafer market in 2024, driven by its superior mechanical strength, minimal interface contamination, and suitability for high-performance applications in the consumer electronics, industrial, and automotive sectors.

In 2024, North America had the second-largest market share, due to an increase in government support for the U.S. to become self-sufficient in the semiconductor and related markets, paired with the surge in investment by major semiconductor and silicon wafer manufacturers across this region.

The Czochralski (CZ) technique had the largest share of the crystal growth segment in 2024, due to its ability to produce high-purity monocrystalline silicon wafers that are used in logic, memory, and power device manufacturing.

Emerging startups:

Clas-SiC Wafer Fab

GlobiTech Inc

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the projected size and growth rate of the market?

The market is projected to reach $20.2 billion by the end of 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

What factors are driving the growth of the market?

These include rising demand for advanced semiconductor nodes, increasing investments in AI and 5G infrastructure, and the rapid expansion of consumer electronics and EV industries globally, etc.

What are the restraints/challenges and opportunities in the market?

Restraints include the high initial investment requirements and geopolitical tensions. Opportunities stem from the increasing rise in government initiatives, and rising demand for semiconductor solutions in the automotive, consumer electronics, and robotics industries.

What market segments are covered in the report?

The market is segmented by wafer size, crystal growth methods, end user industries and wafer-bonding methods.

Which wafer size will be dominant through 2030?

The 300mm segment is projected to be dominant in the market through 2030, driven by its high yield efficiency and widespread adoption in fabricating SoCs for smartphones, AI accelerators, automotive ECUs, and edge computing devices.

Which region has the largest market share?

Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of the global semiconductor silicon wafer market due to its large-scale chip manufacturing hubs, government subsidies, high volume of exports, and increasing demand from electronics and automotive industries.

Market leaders include:

EPISIL-PRECISION INC.

FERROTEC (USA) CORP.

GLOBALWAFERS JAPAN CO. LTD.

OKMETIC

RS TECHNOLOGIES CO. LTD.

SHANGHAI SIMGUI TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD.

SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO. LTD.

SILICON MATERIALS INC.

SILTRONIC AG

SK INC.

SOITEC

SUMCO CORP.

WAFERPRO

WAFER WORKS CORP.

ZHONGHUAN LEADING SEMICONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD.

