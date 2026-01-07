mHealth Technologies Market Poised for 17.1% CAGR Growth Through 2030

Boston, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the demand for Mobile Health (mHealth) Technologies and Global Markets is projected to grow from $91.4 billion in 2025 to $201.1 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

The global mHealth market is expanding quickly as smartphones, connected medical devices, and AI-powered apps reshape how healthcare is delivered and monitored. This report highlights market trends, regional growth patterns, major device and app categories, and the accelerating role of AI in digital diagnostics, remote monitoring, and personalized care. With insights on investments, innovation, ESG initiatives, and competitive strategies, it provides a clear view of how mHealth technologies are driving the future of accessible, intelligent, patient-centered healthcare.

The factors driving the market include:

Increasing incidence of chronic lifestyle diseases: Chronic lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular disorders are rising globally due to sedentary habits, poor diets, stress, and reduced physical activity. This growing health burden is driving demand for continuous monitoring, preventive care, and digital health solutions to manage long-term conditions more effectively.

Rising health and fitness awareness: Growing public awareness about health, nutrition, and preventive care is driving increased adoption of fitness apps, wearable devices, and wellness-focused digital tools. As more individuals prioritize active lifestyles and real-time health tracking, demand for smart, technology-driven wellness solutions continues to surge globally.

Growing adoption of telemedicine and remote healthcare: The use of telemedicine and remote healthcare is rapidly increasing as patients seek convenient, on-demand access to medical services. Advances in digital platforms, virtual consultations, and remote monitoring tools are making healthcare more accessible, efficient, and cost-effective, especially for chronic care and rural populations.

Integration of AI to enhance functionality of mHealth apps: AI is transforming mHealth apps by enabling smart features such as predictive health alerts, personalized recommendations, and real-time symptom analysis. This integration improves accuracy, enhances user engagement, and supports more proactive, data-driven healthcare management.

Report Synopsis

The report addresses the following questions:

Market leaders include:

ABBOTT

AGAMATRIX

ALPHABET INC. (GOOGLE INC.)

APPLE INC.

AT&T

CANARY HEALTH

DEXCOM INC.

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

MEDTRONIC

OMADA HEALTH INC.

OMRON CORP.

ORACLE

SAMSUNG

VERADIGM LLC.

WELLDOC INC.

