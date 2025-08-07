WeightWatchers Appoints SoulCycle Co-Founder Julie Rice as Chief Experience Officer to Lead Community and Brand Innovation

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) (“WeightWatchers” or the “Company”), the global leader in science-backed weight management, today announced that longserving WW board member Julie Rice, the entrepreneur and brand builder best known for co-founding SoulCycle, is joining WeightWatchers as Chief Experience Officer.

As WeightWatchers evolves its holistic model of care, community will continue to play an increasingly vital role, given its impact on long-term health outcomes and sustained behavioral change. In this newly created position, Rice will lead the transformation of WeightWatchers’ global workshop business, which currently supports 20,000 meetings a month across 11 global markets. She will work closely with the company’s science, nutrition, and medical teams to develop a revitalized approach to community that supports members through every life stage. Rice will also oversee the brand team at WeightWatchers, responsible for the company’s content, creative, and communications work, reinforcing WeightWatchers’ point of difference in an increasingly clinically focused telehealth weight loss marketplace, and she will collaborate closely with product and marketing leaders to innovate around how coaching and connection show up across the member experience.

“Community has always been at the heart of WeightWatchers. It’s where the brand began, and it remains one of the most effective drivers of lasting success,” said Tara Comonte, Chief Executive Officer of WeightWatchers. “As weight management becomes more complex, particularly with the rise of medications, many people are navigating the journey alone. Support, connection, and shared experience matter more than ever. Julie brings a deep understanding of how to build brands and foster communities that truly connect. She will play a pivotal role in shaping how we deliver experience, community, and brand across the entire business.”

Rice is widely recognized for revolutionizing the fitness industry with SoulCycle, and more recently, turning her focus to the relational side of health with Peoplehood, helping members build stronger relationships and support systems. A longtime member of the WeightWatchers program, she also served on the company’s board of directors for more than seven years.

“This is a full-circle moment for me,” said Rice. “As a lifelong member, I first joined WeightWatchers in my twenties and credit the program with teaching me how to shift my habits and care for my health in a sustainable way. Now I’m honored to help reimagine what weight health can look like in today’s world of isolating apps and one-size-fits-all solutions. Together, we have the opportunity to continue enhancing the WeightWatchers experience that is rooted in science, medical expertise and, above all, human connection."

As part of this new chapter, Peoplehood, the community-driven wellness support platform Rice most recently co-founded, will integrate its current operations into WeightWatchers, which includes its curriculum, technology, and learnings to evolve key parts of WeightWatchers’ business and product.



The integration of Peoplehood’s curriculum and learnings, particularly in its GLP-1 and menopause-based community work, will help accelerate WeightWatchers’ advantage as a full-spectrum weight health platform, bringing together clinical support, behavioral science, and the power of community to support members across life stages. WeightWatchers will roll out community-based programs rooted in education, accountability, and behavioral change, supporting and strengthening the company’s workshop offering across the globe while introducing tailored curriculums and an engaging virtual workshop experience. These advancements aim to deepen member engagement and deliver stronger health outcomes—underscored by research published in JAMA Network Open, which found that WeightWatchers workshop members lose twice as much weight as those who try to lose weight on their own.

“We’re not just enhancing WeightWatchers; we’re building a movement, one grounded in evidence, powered by people, and designed to support sustainable change,” said Rice. “At a time when health advice is fragmented and real connections are rare, WeightWatchers is stepping up to offer something different—a place to feel seen, supported, informed, and empowered to thrive.”

Comonte added: “At WeightWatchers, we understand the power of community. It combats isolation, strengthens emotional health and helps people stay accountable to their goals, and most importantly, to themselves. We are doubling down on what truly works—real people, real support, and real change.”