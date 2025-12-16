Weight Watchers Launches a Fully Integrated Platform for the GLP-1 Era

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) (“Weight Watchers”), the global leader in science-backed weight management, today introduced a new, fully integrated experience bringing together comprehensive support for members on GLP-1 medications, personalized nutrition, behavioural support, coaching, and community within a redesigned app and digital platform. Built for a new era of weight management and long-term health, the new integrated offering delivers coordinated, evidence-based support that adapts to members’ lives and helps them achieve—and sustain—superior results.

“As GLP-1 medications become available in more markets, people are increasingly looking for safe, expert guidance and support that fits the way they actually live. And most importantly, they want real and sustainable results. This is what Weight Watchers delivers. In fact, members who use GLP-1s while engaging with the Weight Watchers program lose more weight and report higher satisfaction and quality of life,” said Tara Comonte, CEO of Weight Watchers. “Weight Watchers combines six decades of effective, science-backed behaviour change with the structure, coaching, and community that help people succeed. Now, we are building on this foundation with a redesigned user experience and new tools that are easy to use, easy to follow, and tailored to each member’s unique needs to help them reach their goals and achieve results that last.”

GLP-1 Success: A Comprehensive Support Program for a New Era of Weight Health

As GLP-1 medications become available in more markets, people are looking for trusted guidance to use them safely and effectively. Our new GLP-1 Success was built for exactly that. The program provides personalized nutrition guidance, tools to track weight loss and medication doses, strategies for managing side effects, and strength plans to help preserve muscle. Members also gain access to coaches trained in GLP-1 support and virtual communities with others on a similar journey.

With support for GLP-1 users still fragmented in many markets, the GLP-1 Success fills a critical gap—offering structure, behavioural guidance, and community accountability that help people achieve better outcomes on medication. And regardless of where someone receives their prescription, they can tap into the full program for the tools and support they need to use GLP-1s confidently and successfully.

A New Digital Experience Designed to Power Better Results

In addition to its GLP-1 Success, Weight Watchers is unveiling a reimagined digital experience that combines decades of behaviour-change expertise with new technology to give members a clearer, more personalized view of their weight health and help them be more successful in reaching and sustaining their goals.

Weight Health Score, a simple, science-based view of progress

At the center of the new experience is the new Weight Health Score, an evidence-based metric that turns daily habits into an easy to understand scoring system. It draws on key inputs such as body composition—as well as nutrition, activity, and sleep– from more than 60 connected devices and apps, giving members a clearer sense of which habits are driving their overall progress.

AI-Powered Body Scanner, making changes easier to detect

A new AI Body Scanner tracks changes in fat and muscle over time, offering insights that a scale alone cannot provide. This is especially important for members who may be in menopause or on a GLP-1 weight loss medication who may see substantial changes in body weight, and benefit from a clearer picture that supports fat loss while preserving muscle mass and strength.

Exclusive Fitness Content

Members will gain access to premium fitness content directly within the app, including progressive strength and functional movement programming from The LIFTED Method by Holly Rilinger. This program supports members at every stage of their journey—whether they’re navigating menopause, using GLP-1 weight-loss medications, or simply looking to build sustainable movement into a healthier lifestyle.

Modes That Adjust To Changing Needs

As members move through different phases in their weight journey, they can now select between flexible Modes which adjust the level and type of support. Initial modes include All-In Mode, a more structured pathway for those looking to jump-start their progress, Lose Mode, Weight Watchers’ trusted approach that provides members with a consistent foundation for steady, sustainable progress, and Maintain Mode, focused on preserving results over time.

“Today’s weight health journey requires more than a single tool — it requires clear insight, personalized guidance, and support that adapts as people’s needs change,” said Dr. Kim Boyd, Chief Medical Officer at Weight Watchers. “That’s why we built innovations like the Weight Health Score and our AI body scanner, which help members understand their progress more accurately and make informed choices day-to-day. And for those using GLP-1 weight loss medications, combining these insights with structured nutritional, movement, and behavioural support will help drive better outcomes and more sustainable results.”

Enhanced Community-First Support

What sets Weight Watchers apart is the power of real human connection. Building on a 62-year legacy of community support, Weight Watchers’ deeply experienced coaches help members navigate the real-life challenges of sustainable weight management. This offering is being expanded with a richer virtual experience and growing line up of curated programming to bring this support to more people, wherever they are.

Members can join small, coach-led groups—including those focused on GLP-1 use, menopause, nutrition, or movement— to learn from others on a similar path and feel truly supported. Whether managing GLP-1 side effects, staying consistent during busy seasons or holidays, rebuilding routines after a setback, or celebrating progress in all its forms, these communities provide support and proven success for members above and beyond results when going it alone.





A Bold Refreshed Brand For A New Era Of Weight Health

Inspired by feedback from its members, Weight Watchers is introducing an updated brand identity that reflects the company’s evolution across its platform and within the broader health landscape. The new identity represents who Weight Watchers is today—integrated, intelligent, evidence-based, and always grounded in real-life human care.

The bold new logo conveys stability, trust, and the brand’s reputation for sustainable health outcomes. The progress bar, drawn from members’ journeys, underscores that weight loss is deeply personal and emotional. Modern typography brings the system together, creating a unified and inspiring brand experience that celebrates progress and personalization.

“This evolution goes far beyond a new visual identity. For us, the Weight Watchers brand lives in how we show up every day—through our experience, our coaches, our community, and our medical support,” said Julie Rice, Chief Experience Officer at Weight Watchers. “Everything is designed around a deep understanding of members’ real lives and goals, so support feels personal, connected, and consistent wherever someone meets Weight Watchers.”

Availability

The new experience will be available in Canada in early January 2026. The Weight Watchers app is available on both iOS and Android providing a seamless and modern interface across devices.

