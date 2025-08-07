Altius Inspiro Earns Great Place To Work Certification

MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altius Inspiro, Inc. (Inspiro), a global leader in experience (CX) and business process outsourcing (BPO), is proud to announce that its Philippine operations have been officially certified as a Great Place To Work®. Based entirely on employee feedback, this recognition underscores Inspiro’s commitment to creating an outstanding workplace culture.

Key highlights from the certification survey include:

Over 80% of employees confirm a safe and inclusive work environment.

High levels of satisfaction with fairness, leadership, and opportunities to innovate.

High recognition for the support employees receive to excel in their roles.



“Great Place To Work® Certification™ is a significant milestone achieved through consistent dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work®. “It represents the authentic voices of employees and their insights into workplace culture.”



“This milestone is a testament to our people-first approach,” said Ryo Ohashi, Inspiro President and CEO. “Our employees are the heartbeat of our success. This certification fuels our passion to innovate and create a workplace where everyone thrives together.”

With 10,000+ employees across 13 sites in the Philippines, the US, and Nicaragua, Inspiro fosters a people-first culture rooted in the value of malasakit (care and compassion), innovation, and excellence. This philosophy empowers employees and drives both personal and professional growth.

About Altius Inspiro



Altius Inspiro is a global leader in digital customer experience management and business process outsourcing, serving Fortune 1000 companies across diverse industries. With a reputation for operational excellence and digital innovation, the company delivers next-generation CX and BPO solutions powered by strategy, advanced analytics, and technology. Altius Inspiro is a subsidiary of Altius Link, Inc., supported by shareholders KDDI Corporation and Mitsui & Co., Ltd.



About Great Place to Work® Certification™



Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience, specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.