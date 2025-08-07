Gray Media and Graham Media Group Raise More Than $1.1 Million Dollars for Texas Flooding Relief





ATLANTA, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media and Graham Media Group announced today their joint fundraiser, Together for Texas, has generated more than $1,104,000 for the Central Texas and the Hill Country communities affected by devastating flooding on July 4th. In the days immediately following the tragedy, Gray stations across 113 markets and Graham Media Group’s KSAT in San Antonio and KPRC in Houston launched the campaign encouraging support for The Salvation Army’s relief efforts in the region.

“This outpouring highlights the incredible impact broadcasters and the communities we serve can create by uniting to help people in need and make a true difference. We are enormously thankful to the thousands of viewers nationwide who contributed so generously and to Graham Media Group for collaborating with us on this effort,” Gray’s President and Co-CEO Pat LaPlatney said.

Donations provide residents and survivors with essential food, water, relief supplies, and emotional and spiritual support. Funds are also available for a variety of recovery needs, including clean-up supplies, building materials, furniture and household items, and to assist small, self-employed businesses in resuming their operations.

“We are deeply grateful to our community and our partners at Gray Media for helping us exceed $1 million in donations for Texas flood relief. This extraordinary fundraising effort demonstrates the power of local media working together with engaged citizens to make a meaningful difference during times of crisis. The funds raised will provide critical support to families rebuilding their lives after this devastating natural disaster. Thank you to everyone who contributed to this vital cause,” said Catherine Badalamente, CEO Graham Media Group.

The Salvation Army will continue to provide aid at Disaster Recovery Centers in the affected region and plans to support the recovery process over the next 12 to 24 months. Donations are still being accepted at togetherfortx.com.

About Gray Media:

Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 37 percent of US television households. The portfolio includes 78 markets with the top-rated television station and 99 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station during 2024, as well as the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 44 markets. The company also owns Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Gray’s additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. For more information, please visit www.graymedia.com .

Gray Contact:

Sandy Breland, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, 404-266-8333

About Graham Media Group:



Graham Media Group is comprised of seven local media powerhouses, plus Graham Digital, Omne and Social News Desk – all delivering local news, programming, advertising solutions and digital media tools for television, online, mobile, streaming, podcasts, and audio devices. We are dynamic, local brands that extend well beyond traditional broadcast television. Our work helps inform, celebrate and knit together the communities we serve. Headquartered in Detroit, GMG operates in four states: KPRC–Houston, WDIV–Detroit and WSLS–Roanoke (NBC); KSAT–San Antonio (ABC); WKMG–Orlando (CBS); WJXT–Jacksonville (fully local), and WCWJ–Jacksonville (CW). Graham Digital is a digital media and technology development group widely recognized as a top industry innovator. Omne is a leader in results-driven marketing solutions. Social News Desk provides its 2500+ worldwide newsroom-customers with a single dashboard to publish, measure, curate and monetize local news content on social platforms. Graham Media Group is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC).

For more information:



Nate Mills, Director of Marketing, KSAT12/ABC, MeTV.

Phone: 210-351-1245.

Email: nmills@ksat.com

