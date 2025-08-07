HTX Hot Listings Weekly Recap (Jul 28 - Aug 4): Multi-Sector Growth Led by Meme Coin and AI Narratives

PANAMA CITY, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From July 28 to August 4, the global crypto market remained volatile, with investor focus rapidly shifting across narratives. During this period, HTX, a leading global crypto exchange, listed new assets across multiple sectors, led by meme coins and emerging tech themes such as AI, ZKP, cross-chain infrastructure, and RWA. HTX reinforces the platform's ability to identify early-stage opportunities and help users navigate the new market cycle.





HTX Hot Listings Weekly Recap

Meme Coins Extend Rally: VINE, DONKEY Drive Community Hype

Over the past week, meme coins have continued to act as high-beta instruments amplifying broader market sentiment. Several new listings posted strong gains, highlighting HTX's speed in capturing community-driven narratives and listing culturally relevant assets.

VINE (Vine Coin): Saw an 80% surge. Inspired by renewed speculation around Elon Musk reviving the Vine short video platform, VINE quickly garnered viral traction upon launch. The convergence of meme culture and celebrity-fueled narrative has propelled the token into trending territory across social platforms.



Saw an 80% surge. Inspired by renewed speculation around Elon Musk reviving the Vine short video platform, VINE quickly garnered viral traction upon launch. The convergence of meme culture and celebrity-fueled narrative has propelled the token into trending territory across social platforms. DONKEY: Gained a 58% increase. A Binance Smart Chain resident, DONKEY capitalized on the viral "I am a donkey" meme linked to CZ. Its rapid spread across BSC communities showcases the power of lightweight, creator-driven meme assets to spark on-chain vitality.



Gained a 58% increase. A Binance Smart Chain resident, DONKEY capitalized on the viral "I am a donkey" meme linked to CZ. Its rapid spread across BSC communities showcases the power of lightweight, creator-driven meme assets to spark on-chain vitality. M (MemeCore) : Grew by 36%. As the first Layer 1 chain built specifically for the Meme 2.0 era, MemeCore seeks to evolve meme coins from pure speculation into engines of culture, value, and community coordination.



Tech Narratives Heat Up: AI and Privacy Tokens Attract Capital

Investor appetite is also shifting toward deep-tech narratives, particularly at the intersection of AI and privacy. Projects combining frontier technologies with Web3 utility are gaining traction, and HTX has proven agile in onboarding these themes early.

AIC (AI Companion): Rose by 43%. AI Companion is a blockchain-based platform providing AI-driven virtual companions for social interaction and leveraging the momentum of xAI-related buzz to fuel user interest.



Rose by 43%. AI Companion is a blockchain-based platform providing AI-driven virtual companions for social interaction and leveraging the momentum of xAI-related buzz to fuel user interest. HAT (Top Hat): Up by 27%. Built on Solana , Top Hat is the first platform enabling users to launch personalized AI agents with simple prompts. It aims to simplify AI deployment and unlock mass accessibility.



Up by 27%. Built on , Top Hat is the first platform enabling users to launch personalized AI agents with simple prompts. It aims to simplify AI deployment and unlock mass accessibility. FHE (Mind Network) : Grew by 41%. Mind Network is developing HTTPZ, a next-generation zero-trust internet protocol. Using fully homomorphic encryption ("the holy grail" of cryptography), it enables quantum resistance, fully encrypted data transmission, and AI computation.



Cross-Chain Infrastructure and RWA Narratives: OMNI Gains Ground

As the pivot toward a multi-chain ecosystem is accelerating, cross-chain protocols and real-world asset (RWA) narratives are becoming focal points for long-term capital rotation. These sectors offer strategic upside amid rising demand for interoperability and liquidity.

OMNI (Omni Network) : Rose by 44%. OMNI is building foundational infrastructure for cross-chain interoperability, enabling seamless asset transfers and unified liquidity across chains. The project has seen consistent inflows as multi-chain dApp activity increases.

: Rose by 44%. OMNI is building foundational infrastructure for cross-chain interoperability, enabling seamless asset transfers and unified liquidity across chains. The project has seen consistent inflows as multi-chain dApp activity increases. CFX (Conflux): Up by 13%. As a leading public chain from China, Conflux is benefiting from favorable regulatory sentiment in the Chinese mainland and its special administrative region Hong Kong. Its growing traction in RWA applications positions it as a key asset for regional narratives.



Up by 13%. As a leading public chain from China, Conflux is benefiting from favorable regulatory sentiment in the Chinese mainland and its special administrative region Hong Kong. Its growing traction in RWA applications positions it as a key asset for regional narratives. ENA (Ethena): Down by 14%. Despite a short-term correction after prior gains, Ethena remains a closely watched synthetic dollar protocol at the intersection of DeFi and RWA. Market participants continue to monitor its long-term potential.





HTX Hot Token Listing Winners

HTX Delivers Alpha Across Narratives

This week's performance reflects HTX's ability to identify high-conviction assets across short-term and structural themes. Seven tokens achieved weekly gains above 30%, spanning meme coins, AI, privacy, cross-chain, and RWA. The HTX Research team remains focused on balancing early-mover narratives with medium- to long-term value capture.

As crypto markets evolve rapidly, HTX will continue to onboard high-quality assets and expand ecosystem coverage, empowering global users to seize emerging opportunities across each market cycle. With a secure, efficient, and innovation-driven trading environment, HTX remains committed to helping users unlock the next wave of crypto-native wealth creation.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX (formerly Huobi) has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

