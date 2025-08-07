Creatd CEO and Executive Chairman Jeremy Frommer Joins Blue Gold Advisory Board

Strategic Alignment : Frommer brings over two decades of experience at the intersection of finance and technology to Blue Gold’s tokenized gold initiative.





NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creatd, Inc. (OTC: CRTD) today announced that its CEO and Executive Chairman, Jeremy Frommer, has been appointed to the Executive Advisory Board of Blue Gold Limited , a publicly traded company advancing blockchain-integrated gold-backed financial instruments.

Frommer will serve as a senior advisor to Blue Gold’s leadership, supporting the Company’s strategy to build institutional credibility around its digital gold token offering. His background in fintech, structured finance, and platform innovation is expected to play a key role in shaping the Company’s capital markets roadmap.

“Gold has always been a store of value,” said Jeremy Frommer, Executive Chairman of Creatd, Inc. “Blue Gold’s model redefines accessibility, applying transparency, speed, and digital trust to a legacy asset. I look forward to contributing operational insight and market strategy as they scale.”

Frommer’s appointment reflects Creatd’s broader strategic framework: using its platform to connect high-growth ventures with infrastructure, capital, and advisory resources. The Company views the digital asset space as a natural adjacency to its core strengths in platform strategy, data systems, and compliance.

Blue Gold’s advisory board now includes Frommer alongside other industry operators and technologists working to bring blockchain-backed asset models into institutional markets.

For more information on Creatd’s strategic initiatives, visit www.creatd.com .

About Creatd, Inc.

Creatd, Inc. (OTC: CRTD) is a publicly traded holding company focused on investing in and operating businesses across technology, media, consumer, and capital markets. The Company builds, acquires, and accelerates assets with strong fundamentals and high growth potential, supported by a shared infrastructure built for scalability and transparency.

About Blue Gold Limited

Blue Gold Limited is a next-generation gold development company focused on acquiring and aggregating high-potential mining assets across strategic global jurisdictions. The Company’s mission is to unlock untapped value in the gold sector by combining disciplined resource acquisition with innovative monetization models, including asset-backed digital instruments. Blue Gold is committed to responsible development, operational transparency, and leveraging modern financial technologies to redefine how gold is produced, accessed, and owned in the 21st century.

Blue Gold prioritizes growth, sustainable development, and transparency in all our business practices. We believe that our commitment to responsible mining will enable us to create value for our shareholders while minimizing our environmental footprint.

For further information, contact:

Creatd, Inc.:

Creatd Investor Relations

ir@creatd.com