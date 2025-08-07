New York, USA, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Postoperative Pain Management Market Poised for Transformation During the Forecast Period (2025–2034) with Rising Non-Opioid Adoption | DelveInsight

The postoperative pain management market is witnessing steady growth, driven by the rising number of surgical procedures globally and increasing awareness of effective pain control. Advancements in multimodal analgesia and the development of non-opioid alternatives are enhancing treatment outcomes and reducing opioid dependency. A growing elderly population and improved healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets further support market expansion.

DelveInsight’s Postoperative Pain Management Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging postoperative pain management drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted postoperative pain management market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Postoperative Pain Management Market Report

According to DelveInsight’s analysis, the total postoperative pain management market size is expected to grow positively by 2034.

The United States accounts for the largest market size of postoperative pain management, in comparison to EU4 (Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and the UK, and Japan.

The total incident case of postoperative moderate-to-severe acute pain in the 7MM comprised 89.5 million cases in 2024.

cases in 2024. Prominent companies, including Arthritis Innovation, Medincell, Oculis, PainReform, Cali Biosciences, Neumentum, Tris Pharma, Viatris, Xgene Pharmaceutical, Allay Therapeutics, Latigo Biotherapeutics, Halia Therapeutics, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Hyloris Pharmaceuticals, AFT Pharmaceuticals, Heron Therapeutics, Bausch & Lomb, and others, are actively working on innovative postoperative pain management drugs.

and others, are actively working on innovative postoperative pain management drugs. Some of the key postoperative pain management therapies in the pipeline include CA-008, NTM-001, TLC590, F14, PRF-110, OCS-01, Cebranopadol, Meloxicam, XG005, CPL-01, LTG-001, and others. These novel postoperative pain management therapies are anticipated to enter the postoperative pain management market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market.

Discover which postoperative pain management medications are expected to grab the market share @ Postoperative Pain Management Market Report

Postoperative Pain Management Market Dynamics

The postoperative pain management market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. The postoperative pain management market is primarily driven by the growing volume of surgical procedures worldwide, driven by an aging population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and advancements in minimally invasive techniques. Increased awareness among healthcare providers and patients about the importance of effective pain control to enhance recovery outcomes and reduce hospital stays further fuels demand.

Additionally, the development of novel non-opioid analgesics, multimodal pain management therapies, and targeted drug delivery systems has broadened treatment options, reducing reliance on opioids amid concerns over addiction and side effects. Government initiatives and clinical guidelines promoting enhanced recovery protocols also contribute to market growth.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of postoperative pain management, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the postoperative pain management market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate is expected to drive the growth of the postoperative pain management market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the postoperative pain management market. A major challenge is the ongoing opioid crisis, which has led to stricter regulations and a shift away from opioid-based therapies, limiting options for acute pain control. Additionally, there is a lack of standardized pain management protocols across healthcare settings, resulting in inconsistent treatment outcomes.

Limited awareness and training among healthcare providers regarding multimodal pain management approaches further restricts the adoption of innovative, non-opioid therapies. High development costs and regulatory hurdles for novel analgesics also slow the entry of new products into the market. Moreover, concerns about side effects, addiction potential, and reimbursement issues further complicate the landscape for both patients and manufacturers.

Moreover, postoperative pain management treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients’ overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the postoperative pain management market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the postoperative pain management market growth.





Postoperative Pain Management Treatment Market

The treatment of acute pain, whether postoperative or not, typically employs a multimodal strategy that integrates both drug-based and non-drug interventions. Pharmacological options include opioids, NSAIDs, acetaminophen, corticosteroids, anesthetics, and supportive agents such as antidepressants, muscle relaxants, and cannabinoids.

Recently, the field of postoperative pain management has undergone notable changes, with a growing emphasis on reducing opioid use in favor of more effective alternatives. While opioids were once the primary treatment, they are increasingly being replaced by multimodal analgesia (MMA) approaches. Leading authorities, including the US Department of Health and Human Services (USDHHS), now advocate for such multimodal pain control methods.

In the case of postoperative ocular pain, the FDA has approved corticosteroids like INVELTYS (a twice-daily suspension), DEXTENZA (an ophthalmic insert), and LOTEMAX SM (an ophthalmic gel), all of which help reduce inflammation with lower toxicity compared to generic versions. Continued innovation is expected to further advance ophthalmic drug delivery. Branded steroid formulations tend to have lower toxicity and are supported by more robust clinical evidence than generics.

Despite the availability of non-opioid analgesics, there remains a gap in parenteral options for postoperative pain. Until 2020, only paracetamol, ibuprofen, and ketorolac had FDA approval for monotherapy in injectable form. That year, an intravenous version of meloxicam received approval but was withdrawn from the market in 2022 due to poor commercial performance, despite its advantage as the first once-daily, non-opioid IV pain reliever.

There is an urgent demand for a safe and effective non-opioid alternative for managing postoperative pain. Ketorolac, a widely used non-opioid, has demonstrated similar effectiveness to morphine. A new, late-stage formulation, alcohol-free and provided in a ready-to-use pre-mixed bag, offers continuous infusion over 24 hours, delivering opioid-level pain relief for moderately severe pain without the side effects linked to opioids or the drawbacks of short-acting drugs.

Learn more about the postoperative pain management treatment options @ Postoperative Pain Management Treatment Guidelines

Postoperative Pain Management Emerging Drugs and Companies

The emerging pipeline for postoperative acute pain treatments is quite robust, featuring numerous mid- and late-stage development products, which hold significant potential for improving pain management options. The key players for postoperative acute pain include Arthritis Innovation/Medincell (F14), Oculis (OCS-01), PainReform (PRF-110), Cali Biosciences (CPL-01), Neumentum (NTM-001), Tris Pharma (cebranopadol [TRN-228]), Viatris (meloxicam [MR 107A 02]), Xgene Pharmaceutical (XG005), Allay Therapeutics (ATX101), Latigo Biotherapeutics (LTG-001), and others.

CPL-01 is a long-acting injectable formulation of ropivacaine hydrochloride, an amide-type local anesthetic used for regional or local anesthesia during surgery and for managing acute pain. Although ropivacaine hydrochloride injections are already approved for these purposes, their short duration of action often necessitates continuous infusion via catheter to ensure prolonged pain relief after surgery. In May 2024, Cali Biosciences published findings in the journal Hernia, demonstrating the safety and efficacy of CPL-01, an investigational extended-release version of ropivacaine, in patients undergoing open inguinal hernia repair.

Meloxicam, a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug, has well-established anti-inflammatory, fever-reducing, and pain-relieving properties. However, existing oral meloxicam products are not ideal for treating acute pain due to their slow absorption and delayed onset. To address this, a novel oral formulation (MR-107A-02) was developed to enhance absorption and speed up onset, making it more suitable for acute pain. This formulation has undergone evaluation in two Phase I studies involving healthy volunteers.

In May 2025, Viatris announced encouraging results from its Phase III clinical program for MR-107A-02 in treating moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company plans to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. FDA by the end of 2025, supported by data from the Phase III trials and a prior Phase II study in dental pain. Additionally, Viatris shared that full results from both Phase III trials (NCT06215859 and NCT06215820) will be submitted for presentation at upcoming medical conferences, including PAINWeek 2025 in September.

The anticipated launch of these emerging postoperative pain management therapies are poised to transform the postoperative pain management market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge postoperative pain management therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the postoperative pain management market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

To know more about new treatment for postoperative pain management, visit @ Postoperative Pain Management Management

Recent Developments in the Postoperative Pain Management Market

In May 2025, Viatris announced positive results from its Phase III program of the novel fast-acting formulation of meloxicam (MR-107A-02) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

announced positive results from its Phase III program of the novel fast-acting formulation of meloxicam (MR-107A-02) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. In April 2025, Formosa Pharmaceuticals entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Chile-based Laboratorios Saval for the commercialization of APP13007 (clobetasol propionate ophthalmic suspension 0.05%) across Central and South America.

entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Chile-based Laboratorios Saval for the commercialization of APP13007 (clobetasol propionate ophthalmic suspension 0.05%) across Central and South America. In March 2025, Tris Pharma announced positive topline results from its ALLEVIATE-2 Phase III pivotal clinical trial evaluating cebranopadol for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain in patients following bunionectomy surgery. The company also plans to submit an NDA to the FDA in 2025.

Postoperative Pain Management Overview

Postoperative pain management is a critical aspect of surgical recovery, aiming to minimize patient discomfort, enhance healing, and prevent complications. It involves a multimodal approach that combines pharmacological interventions such as opioids, NSAIDs, local anesthetics, and adjunctive therapies with non-pharmacological strategies like physical therapy and cognitive-behavioral techniques. Effective pain control not only improves patient satisfaction but also facilitates earlier mobilization, reduces hospital stays, and lowers the risk of chronic pain development.

The primary causes of postoperative pain include tissue injury from surgical incisions, inflammation, nerve damage, and muscle or organ manipulation during surgery. Common symptoms include localized or radiating pain at or around the surgical site, swelling, stiffness, sensitivity to touch, and sometimes referred pain to other areas. In more severe cases, pain may interfere with breathing, mobility, or sleep. Diagnosis of postoperative pain relies on thorough clinical assessment using standardized pain scales (such as the Visual Analog Scale or Numeric Rating Scale), patient-reported outcomes, and physical examination to distinguish between expected surgical pain and potential complications like infection or hematoma.

Postoperative Pain Management Epidemiology Segmentation

The postoperative pain management epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current postoperative pain management patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The postoperative pain management market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of Postoperative Pain

Severity-specific Incident Cases of Postoperative Pain

Total Treated Pool of Postoperative Pain

Download the report to understand which factors are driving postoperative pain management epidemiology trends @ Postoperative Pain Management Treatment Algorithm

Postoperative Pain Management Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Postoperative Pain Management Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Postoperative Pain Management Companies Arthritis Innovation, Medincell, Oculis, PainReform, Cali Biosciences, Neumentum, Tris Pharma, Viatris, Xgene Pharmaceutical, Allay Therapeutics, Latigo Biotherapeutics, Halia Therapeutics, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Hyloris Pharmaceuticals, AFT Pharmaceuticals, Heron Therapeutics, Bausch & Lomb, and others Key Postoperative Pain Management Therapies CA-008, NTM-001, TLC590, F14, PRF-110, OCS-01, Cebranopadol, Meloxicam, XG005, CPL-01, LTG-001, JOURNAVX, COMBOGESIC IV, ZYNRELEF, EXPAREL, DEXTENZA, INVELTYS, LOTEMAX, and others

Scope of the Postoperative Pain Management Market Report

Postoperative Pain Management Therapeutic Assessment: Postoperative Pain Management current marketed and emerging therapies

Postoperative Pain Management current marketed and emerging therapies Postoperative Pain Management Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Postoperative Pain Management Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Postoperative Pain Management Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Postoperative Pain Management Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about postoperative pain management drugs in development @ Postoperative Pain Management Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6 Postoperative Pain Management Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of Postoperative Pain Management by Therapy in 2024 6.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Postoperative Pain Management by Therapy in 2034 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Difference between Acute and Chronic Pain 7.3 The Transition of Acute Pain to Chronic Pain 7.4 Types of Acute Pain 7.5 Signs and Symptoms 7.6 Causes 7.7 Pathophysiology of Acute Pain 7.7.1 Effects on Key Target Organs 7.8 Diagnosis 7.8.1 Pain Scales used for Assessment of Pain 7.8.2 Diagnostic Algorithm 7.9 Treatment 7.9.1 Non-pharmacological Treatments for Postoperative Pain Management 7.9.2 Pharmacological Treatments of Postoperative Pain Management 8 Treatment Guidelines 8.1 Postoperative Pain Management in Non-traumatic Emergency General Surgery: WSES-GAIS-SIAARTI-AAST Guidelines 8.2 Management of Postoperative Pain: A Clinical Practice Guideline From the American Pain Society, the American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine, and the American Society of Anesthesiologists Committee on Regional Anesthesia, Executive Committee, and Administrative Council (2017) 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM 9.3 Epidemiology in the United States 9.3.1 Total Incident Cases of Postoperative Pain in the United States (2020–2034) 9.3.2 Severity-specific Incident Cases of Postoperative Pain in the United States (2020–2034) 9.3.3 Total Treated Pool of Postoperative Pain in the United States (2020–2034) 9.4 Epidemiology in EU4 and the UK 9.5 Epidemiology Scenario in Japan 10 Patient Journey 11 Marketed Therapies 11.1 Key Cross of Marketed Drug 11.2 JOURNAVX (suzetrigine): Vertex Pharmaceuticals 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 11.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.5 Analyst View 11.3 ZYNRELEF (bupivacaine and meloxicam): Heron Therapeutics 11.4 COMBOGESIC (acetaminophen and ibuprofen) IV: Hyloris Pharmaceuticals, AFT Pharmaceuticals/Hikma Pharmaceuticals 11.5 INVELTYS (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension): Kala Pharmaceutical/Alcon Therapeutics 11.6 LOTEMAX SM (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic gel 0.38%): Bausch + Lomb 11.7 DEXTENZA (dexamethasone): Ocular Therapeutix 11.8 EXPAREL (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension): Pacira Pharmaceuticals 11.9 APP13007 (clobetasol propionate ophthalmic suspension 0.05%): Formosa Pharmaceuticals List to be continued in the final report… 12 Emerging Drugs 12.1 Key Cross Competition 12.2 CPL-01: Cali Biosciences 12.2.1 Product Description 12.2.2 Other Development Activities 12.2.3 Clinical Development 12.2.3.1 Clinical Trial Information 12.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 12.2.5 Analyst View 12.3 PRF-110: PainReform 12.4 OCS-01: Oculis Pharma 12.5 F14 (mdc-CWM): MedinCell/Arthritis Innovation Corporation (AIC) List to be continued in the final report… 13 Postoperative Pain Management: 7MM Analysis 13.1 Key Findings 13.2 Market Outlook 13.3 Conjoint Analysis 13.4 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 13.4.1 Cost Assumptions and Rebates 13.4.2 Pricing Trends 13.4.3 Analogue Assessment 13.4.4 Launch Year and Therapy Uptakes 13.5 Total Market Size of Postoperative Pain Management in the 7MM 13.6 The United States 13.6.1 Total Market Size of Postoperative Pain Management in the United States 13.6.2 Total Market Size of Postoperative Pain Management by Therapies in the United States 13.7 EU4 and the UK 13.7.1 Total Market Size of Postoperative Pain Management in EU4 and the UK 13.7.2 Total Market Size of Postoperative Pain Management by Therapies in EU4 and the UK 13.8 Japan 13.8.1 Total Market Size of Postoperative Pain Management in Japan 13.8.2 Total Market Size of Postoperative Pain Management by Therapies in Japan 14 Unmet Needs of Postoperative Pain Management 15 SWOT Analysis of Postoperative Pain Management 16 KOL Views of Postoperative Pain Management 17 Market Access and Reimbursement of Postoperative Pain Management 18 Bibliography 19 Report Methodology

Related Reports

Postoperative Pain Market

Postoperative Pain Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key postoperative pain companies, including Taiwan Liposome Company (TLC), Teikoku Pharma USA, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Concentric Analgesics, Mati Therapeutics, Arthritis Innovation Corporation, MedinCell, Surface Ophthalmics, Salvat Laboratories, Grünenthal, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Oculis, Neumentum Pharmaceuticals, Charleston Laboratories, among others.

Postoperative Acute Pain Market

Postoperative Acute Pain Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key postoperative acute pain companies, including Taiwan Liposome Company (TLC), Teikoku Pharma, Concentric Analgesics, Arthritis Innovation Corporation, MedinCell, Surface Ophthalmics, Salvat Laboratories, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Avenue Therapeutics, Cali Pharmaceuticals LLC, among others.

Non-Postoperative Acute Pain Market

Non-Postoperative Acute Pain Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key non-postoperative acute pain companies, including Vertex Pharmaceuticals, H. Lundbeck A/S, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Axsome Therapeutics, Allodynic Therapeutics, among others.

Acute Pain Market

Acute Pain Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key acute pain companies, including Hyloris Pharmaceuticals, AFT Pharmaceuticals, Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Concentric Analgesics, Vivozon, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Taiwan Liposome Company (TLC), Medical Developments International (MVP), Neumentum Pharmaceuticals, Charleston Laboratories, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Teikoku Pharma USA, PainReform, Nevakar, among others.

Moderate-to-Severe Acute Pain Market

Moderate-to-Severe Acute Pain Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key moderate-to-severe acute pain companies, including Gensco Pharma, IntelGenx, Cali Biosciences, PainReform, Oculis Pharma, MedinCell, Arthritis Innovation Corporation (AIC), Neumentum, Tris Pharma, Viatris, Xgene Pharmaceutical, Taiwan Liposome Company (TLC BioSciences), Allodynic Therapeutics, Latigo Biotherapeutics, Concentric Analgesics, Allay Therapeutics and Maruishi Pharmaceutical, Halia Therapeutics, Teikoku Pharma, Cessatech A/S, Vaneltix Pharma, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, among others.

DelveInsight’s Pharma Competitive Intelligence Service: Through its CI solutions, DelveInsight provides its clients with real-time and actionable intelligence on their competitors and markets of interest to keep them stay ahead of the competition by providing insights into the latest therapeutic area-specific/indication-specific market trends, in emerging drugs, and competitive strategies. These services are tailored to the specific needs of each client and are delivered through a combination of reports, dashboards, and interactive presentations, enabling clients to make informed decisions, mitigate risks, and identify opportunities for growth and expansion.

Other Business Pharmaceutical Consulting Services

Healthcare Conference Coverage

Pipeline Assessment

Healthcare Licensing Services

Discover how a mid-pharma client gained a level of confidence in their soon-to-be partner for manufacturing their therapeutics by downloading our Due Diligence Case Study

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Connect with us on LinkedIn|Facebook|Twitter