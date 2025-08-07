New York, USA, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer Cachexia Clinical Trial Pipeline Shows Potential with Active Contributions from 18+ Key Companies | DelveInsight

The cancer cachexia therapeutics market is gaining traction due to the rising global cancer burden and high prevalence of cachexia in advanced-stage patients. With limited approved treatments, there’s growing demand for therapies that address weight loss, muscle wasting, and appetite loss. Increased awareness, deeper understanding of disease mechanisms, and regulatory support through orphan drug designations are driving R&D. Combined with an aging population and the shift toward holistic oncology care, these factors are expected to fuel sustained market growth.

DelveInsight’s 'Cancer Cachexia Pipeline Insight 2025' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline cancer cachexia therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the cancer cachexia pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Cancer Cachexia Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s cancer cachexia pipeline report depicts a robust space with 18+ active players working to develop 20+ pipeline cancer cachexia drugs.

Key cancer cachexia companies such as Changchun GeneScience Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Actimed Therapeutics, Pfizer, Faraday Pharmaceuticals, Endevica Bio, Meta Fines, GenFleet Therapeutics, CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc., and others are evaluating new cancer cachexia drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising pipeline cancer cachexia therapies, such as Nano-crystalline Megestrol Acetate, ACM-001.1, Ponsegromab, FDY-8801, TCMCB 07, ASCA101CC, GFS202A, JMT203, NGM120, AV-380, and others, are in different phases of cancer cachexia clinical trials.

and others, are in different phases of cancer cachexia clinical trials. In April 2025 , Endevica Bio announced the dose administration for the first patient in a Phase II trial for its experimental drug TCMCB07 (B07) to prevent weight loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy. In the trial, patients are dosed with B07 as they begin chemotherapy and during the first several rounds of chemotherapy. The primary endpoint is preventing weight loss, which can lead to a debilitating condition called cachexia, a life-threatening wasting syndrome associated with chronic diseases, including cancer.

In April 2025, the board of directors of CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited announced that the antibody drug JMT203, independently developed by Shanghai JMT-BIO Technology Co., Ltd. a subsidiary of the company, has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to conduct clinical trials in the US. Previously, the Product obtained approval from the National Medical Products Administration of the People's Republic of China in June 2023 and is currently undergoing clinical trials in China.

In March 2025, GenFleet Therapeutics announced China's National Medical Products Administration had approved the clinical trial application for GFS202A in an open-label, multi-center phase I study treating cancer patients with precachexia and cachexia.

In January 2025, Tensegrity Pharma announced that the company had completed a 150 million yen seed round of financing through a third-party allocation of new shares from Mitsubishi UFJ Capital Limited. This brings the total amount of funds raised to 650 million yen, including 500 million yen from Newton Biocapital Co. The company will use the funds raised through this seed round to accelerate the development of TSP-101, a drug for the treatment of cachexia.

In January 2025, Meta Fines announced that it has received approval from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) for its Phase II clinical trial IND for the cancer cachexia treatment, 'ASCA101CC.

In December 2024, Endevica Bio, announced the start of a Phase II clinical trial of its experimental drug TCMCB07 (B07) to prevent weight loss in certain cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy.

, , announced the start of a Phase II clinical trial of its experimental drug (B07) to prevent weight loss in certain cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy. In February 2024, Meta Fines announced licensing-out agreement with BMI Korea for its cancer cachexia drug ASCA101CC. Under the agreement, BMI Korea will co-own the global technology transfer rights of ASCA101CC with Meta Fines and will have the right to license the product in some countries, including Korea and Southeast Asia.

The cancer cachexia pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage cancer cachexia drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the cancer cachexia clinical trial landscape.

Cancer Cachexia Overview

Cancer cachexia is a debilitating condition that severely affects patients' quality of life and is linked to poor chemotherapy response and reduced survival rates. It is a widespread problem among individuals with advanced cancer and, as reported by Warren, accounts for around 22% of cancer-related deaths. Characterized as a wasting syndrome, cancer cachexia leads to significant loss of skeletal muscle and fat tissue.

This syndrome not only diminishes quality of life but also limits the patient’s capacity to undergo cancer treatment. Its occurrence differs by cancer type, impacting up to 87% of patients with pancreatic and gastric cancers, but only about 40% in those with breast cancer, sarcoma, leukemia, or Hodgkin lymphoma. As a complication secondary to cancer, cachexia develops alongside systemic inflammation, protein-energy imbalance, and unintentional lean body mass loss. These physiological changes, along with altered body composition, result in noticeable weight loss and disruption of normal biological functions. Early recognition of these symptoms is essential for timely treatment to improve clinical outcomes.

Diagnosing cancer cachexia typically involves observing clinical signs such as unintended weight loss greater than 5% over six months, reduced appetite, declining muscle strength, and deterioration in overall functional capacity. Laboratory tests may show anemia, increased inflammatory markers, and metabolic imbalances, while imaging can reveal tumor burden and complications. It is critical to exclude other possible causes of weight and muscle loss during diagnosis. Once identified, management relies on a multidisciplinary approach involving symptom control, nutritional interventions, physical rehabilitation, and treatment of the underlying cancer, all aimed at enhancing the patient’s well-being and potentially improving treatment success.

Effective management of cancer cachexia requires a personalized, holistic strategy targeting muscle preservation, improving physical condition, and boosting the patient's ability to tolerate cancer therapies. Although the cancer itself continues to progress, cachexia can be mitigated by interrupting the pathways that drive wasting, potentially extending survival. For advanced stages of cachexia, palliative care is the mainstay of treatment. In highly catabolic cancers such as advanced lung or bile duct cancers, the use of agents that inhibit catabolic activity forms the cornerstone of therapy.





A snapshot of the Pipeline Cancer Cachexia Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA ACM-001.1 Actimed Therapeutics Ltd II 5-HT1A serotonin receptor antagonists; Beta adrenergic receptor agonists; Beta adrenergic receptor antagonists Oral Ponsegromab Pfizer II Growth differentiation factor 15 inhibitors Subcutaneous FDY-8801 Faraday Pharmaceuticals II Beta-adrenergic receptor antagonists NA TCMCB 07 Endevica Bio II Melanocortin type 3 receptor modulators; Melanocortin type 4 receptor antagonists Subcutaneous GFS202A GenFleet Therapeutics II Growth differentiation factor 15 inhibitors, Interleukin 6 inhibitors Intravenous

Cancer Cachexia Therapeutics Assessment

The cancer cachexia pipeline report proffers an integral view of the emerging cancer cachexia therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, route of administration, and mechanism of action.

Scope of the Cancer Cachexia Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical

Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy

: Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action : 5-HT1A serotonin receptor antagonists, Beta adrenergic receptor agonists, Beta adrenergic receptor antagonists, Growth differentiation factor 15 inhibitors, Melanocortin type 3 receptor modulators, Melanocortin type 4 receptor antagonists.

: 5-HT1A serotonin receptor antagonists, Beta adrenergic receptor agonists, Beta adrenergic receptor antagonists, Growth differentiation factor 15 inhibitors, Melanocortin type 3 receptor modulators, Melanocortin type 4 receptor antagonists. Key Cancer Cachexia Companies : Changchun GeneScience Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Actimed Therapeutics, Pfizer, Faraday Pharmaceuticals, Endevica Bio, Meta Fines, GenFleet Therapeutics, CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc., and others.

: Changchun GeneScience Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Actimed Therapeutics, Pfizer, Faraday Pharmaceuticals, Endevica Bio, Meta Fines, GenFleet Therapeutics, CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc., and others. Key Cancer Cachexia Pipeline Therapies: Nano-crystalline Megestrol Acetate, ACM-001.1, Ponsegromab, FDY-8801, TCMCB 07, ASCA101CC, GFS202A, JMT203, NGM120, AV-380, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Cancer Cachexia Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Cancer Cachexia Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Cancer Cachexia Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Cancer Cachexia Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Cancer Cachexia Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Cancer Cachexia Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Cancer Cachexia Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Cancer Cachexia Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Cancer Cachexia Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Cancer Cachexia Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Cancer Cachexia Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

