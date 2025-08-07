AUGA group, RAB

AUGA group, AB has published Green Bond Report

In December 2019, AUGA group, RAB issued and successfully distributed its first tranche of green bonds. The Company has an obligation to publish a separate annual report regarding the use of funds. This Green Bond Report (see attachment) provides an overview on the allocation of funds raised as of December 31, 2024.

Contacts:

Chief Financial Officer of company under restructuring AUGA group, AB

Kristupas Baranauskas

+370 5 233 5340

