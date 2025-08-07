FROG CREEK PARTNERS LAUNCHES WATER REPLENISHMENT INITIATIVE WITH SUPPORT FROM MICROSOFT

Cheyenne,Wyoming, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- August 7, 2025 – Frog Creek Partners, an NSF ASCEND Engine-funded company powered by Innosphere, is collaborating with the city of Cheyenne, Wyoming to launch a stormwater initiative to protect Crow Creek from pollution. Funded by Microsoft, the project will install 127 Gutter Bin® stormwater filtration systems across the city.



The project is estimated to prevent over 10 tons of pollution annually from reaching Cheyenne’s Crow Creek and supports Microsoft’s commitment to be water-positive by 2030, which has five key pillars: reduce water-use intensity across global operations, replenish more than the company consumes in priority locations Microsoft does business, provide people with access to water and sanitation services globally, drive innovation and data digitization, and advocate for water policy across the globe.



Frog Creek’s founder, Brian Deurloo, noted that this isn’t the city’s first stormwater filtration effort. In 2021, Microsoft, the Laramie County Conservation District, and Cheyenne Rotary Club installed 67 Gutter Bins. Even that initial set, according to Conversation District member, Jeff Geyer, has made a significant positive impact on the health of Crow Creek.



“Gutter Bins, if properly maintained, have proven time and time again to be an extremely effective (best management practice) BMP for capturing sediment and many other stormwater pollutants running down the streets of Cheyenne,” Geyer said. “We have the data to prove it.”



Crow Creek is on the 303(d) list of impaired waterways for sediment and E. Coli pollution, meaning it requires measures to reduce the daily pollution levels in order to comply with a total maximum daily load (TMDL) limit placed on it by the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality. The existing Gutter Bins already in the city have already captured tens of thousands of pounds of pollution and filtered millions of gallons of water, bolstering the city’s efforts to reduce their pollution footprint. The impact is tracked using Frog Creek’s Field Asset Manager app, which records pollution data to support regulatory compliance and help clients make smarter stormwater management decisions.



Deurloo said that the next set of Gutter Bins will have an even more noticeable effect.



“We’re fortunate to work with a city like Cheyenne that’s stepping up in a big way to protect its water resources,” Deurloo said. “From partnering on this project to launching a stormwater utility and forming its first-ever stormwater department, the City—along with the Mayor’s Office, City Council, Engineering, and Public Works—is showing real leadership. We’re proud to be part of this momentum to restore and protect Crow Creek.”



Microsoft has numerous projects focused on water replenishment in communities where they hold operations. A full list of the company’s water replenishment project portfolio can be found here.



“This model of community benefits is becoming quite popular,” Deurloo said. “Companies are partnering with local governments on these kinds of projects to emphasize that they’re not just using land and resources– they’re active stakeholders in the community. Cheyenne City Council adopted a resolution late last year to clean Crow Creek, and Microsoft is helping to answer that call. We're honored to be working with a fine company like Microsoft who is a leader in corporate social responsibility and a pioneer of this incredibly impactful model of community involvement and resource stewardship.”



Frog Creek’s proven track record in stormwater filtration positioned it as a strong partner for advancing Microsoft’s water replenishment goals.

In Colorado Springs, Gutter Bins have been installed across the city as part of the city’s strategy to comply with a $460 million EPA consent decree. Since implementing the system, Colorado Springs has received the National Municipal Stormwater and Green Infrastructure Award for Best Program Management from the Water Environment Federation and the U.S. EPA.



In Vail, Colorado, 278 Gutter Bins captured over 31,000 pounds of pollution in their first two years, contributing to the first observed increase in aquatic insect populations in 15 years—an indicator of improved watershed health.



Vail Watershed Health Specialist Pete Wadden said that cleaning the system is truly a sight to behold.



“I wish you could see us when we’re cleaning one of these things,” Wadden said. “The stench is just terrible, and even if you’re wearing gloves, the stuff inside is so gummy and nasty that you end up having stuff in between your fingers that won’t even come out when you go home for the night. To think that all of that stuff would have ended up in our waterways is distressing.”



“Microsoft is proud to fund this initiative to reduce pollution in Cheyenne's Crow Creek” Eliza Roberts, water lead, Microsoft said. It’s a meaningful step in our journey to become water positive and help protect freshwater for communities like Cheyenne.”



The goal of this project is to help restore Crow Creek to a fishable, swimmable, and ecologically healthy waterway—a natural asset the City of Cheyenne can take pride in and future generations can enjoy.



“That’s huge,” Deurloo said. “But this is only a tiny sliver of the work Microsoft is doing to protect water resources around the globe.”

