White Hydrogen Takes the Spotlight as a New Clean Energy Powerhouse

Boston, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the “Global White Hydrogen Market” is expected to reach $56.8 million by the end of 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% for the forecast period of 2025-2030.

This report offers a focused overview of the global white hydrogen market, detailing its size by value and volume, key applications, and competitive landscape. It identifies major natural sources like serpentinization of ultramafic rocks, volcanic activity, hydrothermal vents, and primordial hydrogen degassing. The report also highlights current and potential regions involved in white hydrogen exploration and production, while discussing market dynamics and recent global developments.

This report is particularly relevant today due to the urgent global push to reduce carbon emissions and lower the cost of clean hydrogen. White hydrogen, being naturally occurring and potentially more economical, is gaining attention as a viable low-carbon energy source. Current exploration and R&D efforts are vital for identifying promising geological formations, guiding market development, and helping companies evaluate supply chain costs and profitability.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

More Cost-Effective than Other Hydrogen Forms: White hydrogen is naturally occurring and doesn’t require complex production processes like green or blue hydrogen. Since it can be extracted directly from underground sources, it avoids the high energy and infrastructure costs associated with manufacturing hydrogen, making it a more economical option for clean energy.

Innovation in the Development of Hydrogen Exploration Technologies: Technological advances in geological mapping, drilling, and sensor systems are making it easier and more efficient to locate and extract white hydrogen. These innovations reduce exploration risks and costs, encouraging broader adoption and investment in white hydrogen as a viable energy source.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $39.2 million Market size forecast $56.8 million Growth rate CAGR of 7.1% for the forecast period of 2025-2030 Segments covered Source, Application Regions covered North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, South America Market drivers More Cost-Effective than Other Hydrogen Forms

Innovation in the Development of Hydrogen Exploration Technologies

Interesting facts:

If extracted to its full potential, white hydrogen can be among the cleanest energy sources since its production process does not require the combustion of fossil fuels. The CO2 emissions are 50 times less than that of grey hydrogen production, as white hydrogen has a low carbon intensity.

Driven by an increased focus on clean energy sources, energy-related emissions declined by 2.3% in 2024.

IEA (Task 49), U.S. Geological Survey’s map for prospective white hydrogen locations in the U.S., and U.S. DOE’s multiple initiatives in the hydrogen marketplace are prominent examples of government initiatives for hydrogen industry development.

The co-occurrence of helium with white hydrogen can offer significant economic benefits, enhancing the overall viability of white hydrogen exploration and extraction projects. The helium-3 isotope is the rarest gas and is 140,000 times more costly than helium-4. Gold Hydrogen Ltd. confirmed the discovery of helium-3 at the Ramsay 2 well.

Emerging startups:

GOLD H2: The company was founded in 2022 in the U.S. It uses its proprietary Black 2 Gold (B2G) technology to produce gold hydrogen, which was initiated in 2024.

Snowfox Discovery: The company was founded in 2023 as a spin-out of Durham and Oxford Universities. It is headquartered in the U.K. In January 2025, a venturing arm of BP, BP Ventures, Rio Tinto, a U.K.-based mining company, and Oxford Science Enterprises led the Series A funding round for the company, which is aimed at accelerating technological development, expanding geographical operations, and building a global portfolio of white hydrogen opportunities.

The report addresses the following questions:

What is the projected size and growth rate of the market?

The global white hydrogen market was valued at $39.2 million in 2024 and is expected to reach $56.8 million by the end of 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1%.

Which factors are driving the growth of the market?

Cost-effectiveness as compared to other hydrogen forms, innovation in the development of hydrogen exploration technologies, and increasing investments from end-use industries are the key market drivers.

Which market segments are covered in the report?

The market is segmented by application and source. Based on application, the white hydrogen market has been segmented into oil and gas, power generation, mobility, and industrial feedstock. Based on source, the white hydrogen market has been segmented into the serpentinization of olivine and pyroxene ultramafic rocks, volcanic activity and magma crystallization, hydrothermal vents, degassing primordial hydrogen, and other sources.

Which application segment will be dominant through 2030?

The oil and gas segment will dominate through the end of the forecast period.

Which region will be dominant through 2030?

Asia-Pacific holds the highest market share, i.e., 44.9% of the market, followed by the Americas and EMEA. The growth is mainly attributed to the major developments in the hydrogen economy, especially in fuel cell capacity expansion in Japan and South Korea, capacity enhancement of fuel cells EVs (FCEVs), and hydrogen infrastructure (hydrogen refueling stations, pipelines, etc.).

Market leaders include:

CHAPMAN HYDROGEN AND PETROLEUM ENGINEERING LTD.

GOLD H2

GOLD HYDROGEN LTD.

H2AU

HELIOS

HYDROMA INC.

HYTERRA LTD.

KOLOMA

NATURAL HYDROGEN ENERGY LLC.

SOLEXPERTS AG

