Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Commercial Banking Officer Hiring

OAKDALE, Calif., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Community Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY), is pleased to announce the addition of Matthew Brown as Vice President, Commercial Banking Officer. Brown will be based out of the bank’s upcoming Lodi Branch, which is located at 31 South School Street and is slated to open this fall.

Brown has more than 15 years of banking experience, including the past six years as a Business Banking Officer at another local financial institution. In his new role, he will lead commercial lending and business development efforts in the Lodi area, delivering tailored financial solutions and strategic guidance to help local businesses thrive.

“Matt brings a solid track record in business banking and agricultural lending along with a deep understanding of the local community,” said Gary Stephens, Executive Vice President of the Commercial Banking Group. “His ability to connect with business owners and provide thoughtful financial guidance will be a strong asset as we expand our presence in Lodi and support the growth of the region’s commercial sector”.

Brown holds a bachelor’s degree in business management economics from the University of California, Santa Cruz, and graduated with honors from the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado, where he completed an intensive executive banking program.

A Lodi resident, Brown is deeply involved in the community. He actively participates in several local organizations, including the Rotary Club of Lodi, First Baptist Church, and serves as an Upward Basketball coach. Brown is also a recent graduate of the Delta Leadership and Leadership Lodi programs. Outside of the office, Brown enjoys spending time with his family, scuba diving, fly fishing, winemaking, and camping in the Sierra Nevada. He also holds an FAA Private Pilot License.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 18 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, Roseville, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in the Eastern Sierra division which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop. The Lodi Branch will be the bank’s 19th location.

