Shoptalk Fall 2025 Perfects Its Retail Alchemy: Timbaland's Beats Meet 100+ C-Suite Minds and Shopwalks Additions

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoptalk, the leading global event for retail innovation, today announced major programming updates for Shoptalk Fall 2025 (September 17-19, McCormick Convention Center, Chicago) including Grammy Award-winning producer and music mogul Timbaland as the featured musical act, reaching the milestone of over 100 confirmed industry-leading speakers, and new additions to the Shopwalks agenda showcasing Chicago's most innovative retail destinations.

With over 100 speakers now secured for the program, Shoptalk Fall continues to attract the industry's most influential executives and voices from across the retail ecosystem. From bold startups to the most recognizable brands in retail, Shoptalk Fall will bring together over 3,000 senior retail executives, consumer brand leaders, and industry innovators from more than 70 countries or an immersive experience built around the theme of Retail Alchemy—the fusion of analytical rigor, human insight, and creative vision to transform today's challenges into lasting competitive advantage.

Featured speakers include:

Ann-Marie Campbell, Senior Executive Vice President, Home Depot

Jonathan Adler, Founder & Chief Creative Officer, Jonathan Adler

Ciaran Long, CEO, a.k.a. Brands

Todd Garner, Chief Product Officer, Sam's Club

Leigh Manheim, President, North America, Coach

Jeremey Tahari, CEO, Elie Tahari

Kelly Cook, CEO, David's Bridal

Dane Mathews, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Taco Bell

James Reinhart, CEO, ThredUp

Liza Lefkowski, Chief Merchant, VP of Stores, Wayfair

Sally Pfocher, CEO, Shutterfly

Candan Erenguc, Chief Operating Officer, Anthropologie

Jenna Bromberg, Chief Marketing Officer, Papa John's

Kaitlyn Hebert, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Ninja, SharkNinja

Kim Lefko, Chief Marketing Officer, Ace Hardware

Stephanie Roberson, Chief Merchandising Officer, Shopbop

Meera Bhatia, President, Fabletics



Timbaland to Headline Shoptalk Fall Party

Grammy award winning recording artist and producer Timbaland will headline Shoptalk Fall’s signature party and networking event on Thursday, September 18th. Taking place at Chicago’s House of Blues, the performance will feature his biggest hits spanning his decades-long career, from his early work with Ginuwine and Aaliyah to his collaborations with global superstars like Justin Timberlake and Madonna. Attendees can expect to hear classics like "The Way I Are," "SexyBack," "Promiscuous," and many more tracks that dominated radio and dance floors worldwide.

Additional Shopwalks Tours Added

Finally, Shoptalk Fall 2025 has announced new additions to its signature Shopwalks programming, offering expertly led, behind-the-scenes tours of Chicago's most innovative retail spaces. These immersive experiences give retailer and brand attendees an inside look at how industry leaders are reimagining the in-store experience to meet today's evolving consumer expectations.

The expanded Shopwalks lineup now includes tours of Wayfair's cutting-edge physical retail concept, plus newly added experiences at SoulCycle's fitness retail innovation, The Sloomoo Institute's experiential entertainment destination, and the Jonathan Adler Store showcasing luxury lifestyle retail transformation. Additional tours will be announced in the coming weeks.

“We're perfecting our Retail Alchemy formula at Shoptalk Fall 2025," said Mike Antonecchia, SVP, Shoptalk Fall. "By combining Timbaland's transformative musical energy with insights from over 100 industry leaders and immersive experiences through our Shopwalks, we're creating the perfect blend of inspiration, education, and real-world application. This unique combination will give attendees everything they need to master their own retail transformation."

Sponsorship opportunities and tickets for Shoptalk Fall 2025 are still available. For more information about the event, speakers, and registration, please visit fall.shoptalk.com.

