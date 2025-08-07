GigaCloud Technology Inc Announces Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 Financial Results

EL MONTE, Calif., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaCloud Technology Inc (Nasdaq: GCT) (“GigaCloud” or the “Company”), a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise, today announced financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Total revenues of $322.6 million, increased 3.8% year-over-year.

Gross profit of $76.9 million, increased 0.7% year-over-year.
Gross margin was 23.9%, compared to 24.6% in the second quarter of 2024.

Gross margin was 23.9%, compared to 24.6% in the second quarter of 2024.

Net income of $34.6 million, increased 28.1% year-over-year.
Net income margin was 10.7%, compared to 8.7% in the second quarter of 2024.

Net income margin was 10.7%, compared to 8.7% in the second quarter of 2024.

Diluted EPS increased 40.0% year-over-year to $0.91.

Adjusted EBITDA of $43.3 million, increased 1.4% year-over-year.

Adjusted EPS – diluted 2 of $1.14, increased 10.7% year-over-year.

Adjusted EPS – diluted of $1.14, increased 10.7% year-over-year.
Cash and cash equivalents, Restricted Cash, and Investments totaled $303.7 million as of June 30, 2025, flat from December 31, 2024.





Year-to-Date 2025 Financial Highlights

Total revenues of $594.5 million, increased 5.8% year-over-year.

Gross profit of $140.7 million, decreased 1.6% year-over-year.

Gross margin was 23.7%, compared to 25.4% in the first half of 2024.

Net income of $61.7 million, increased 13.8% year-over-year.

Net income margin was 10.4%, compared to 9.6% in the first half of 2024.

Diluted EPS increased 19.7% year-over-year to $1.58.

Adjusted EBITDA of $76.5 million, decreased 0.9% year-over-year.

Adjusted EPS – diluted of $1.96, increased 4.3% year-over-year.





Operational Highlights

GigaCloud Marketplace GMV 3 increased 31.0% year-over-year to $1,438.5 million for the 12 months ended June 30, 2025.

3P seller GigaCloud Marketplace GMV increased 32.5% year-over-year to $757.5 million for the 12 months ended June 30, 2025. 3P seller GigaCloud Marketplace GMV represented 52.7% of total GigaCloud Marketplace GMV for the 12 months ended June 30, 2025.

Active 3P sellers increased 24.9% year-over-year to 1,162 for the 12 months ended June 30, 2025.

Active buyers increased 50.9% year-over-year to 10,951 for the 12 months ended June 30, 2025.

Spend per active buyer was $131,359 for the 12 months ended June 30, 2025.





“Despite a challenging environment, we continue to grow and have achieved our highest quarterly revenue to date – a milestone powered by accelerating performance from our Noble House portfolio, which is now becoming a meaningful margin contributor. These results validate the strength of our Marketplace and the differentiated advantages of our Supplier Fulfilled Retailing® (SFR®) model," said Larry Wu, Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman. “We are attracting new Marketplace participants, expanding our European footprint as we work to grow its scale to that of the U.S. market, and enhancing our ability to transform and reinvent the way big and bulky merchandise is bought and sold through one single technology-driven platform.”

“In keeping with our commitment in driving shareholder value, our board has approved two share repurchase programs since our IPO. Under these programs, we have repurchased approximately 4.3 million shares for $71 million. We also invested around $87 million toward acquisitions that continue to strengthen our business,” said Erica Wei, Chief Financial Officer. “With a solid, debt-free balance sheet, and strong operating cash flow generation, we remain focused on disciplined capital deployment to drive shareholder returns.”

Business Outlook

The Company expects its total revenues to be between $295 million and $310 million in the third quarter of 2025. This forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change and cannot be predicted with reasonable accuracy as of the date hereof.

Share Repurchase Program

In September 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) approved a $46 million share repurchase program, which was increased by $16 million to $62 million on March 28, 2025, and further increased by an additional $16 million on May 8, 2025, bringing the total authorization to $78 million. The program runs through August 28, 2025. As of August 7, 2025, the Company has repurchased approximately 4.3 million of its Class A ordinary shares for $71 million.

Under the share repurchase program, the Company may purchase its ordinary shares through various means, including open market transactions, privately negotiated transactions, block trades, any combination thereof or other legally permissible means. The Company may effect repurchase transactions in compliance with Rule 10b5-1 and Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The number of shares repurchased and the timing of repurchases will depend on a number of factors, including, but not limited to, price, trading volume and general market conditions, along with the Company’s working capital requirements, general business conditions and other factors.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 6:30 pm U.S. Eastern Time on August 7, 2025. Participants who wish to join the call should pre-register here at https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10049114-81gc0c4s.html. Upon registration, participants will receive the dial-in number and a unique PIN, which can be used to join the conference call. If participants register and forget their PIN or lose their registration confirmation email, they may re-register to receive a new PIN. All participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the start time.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the Company’s investor relations website at: https://investors.gigacloudtech.com/.

About GigaCloud Technology Inc

GigaCloud Technology Inc is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise. The Company’s B2B ecommerce platform, which it refers to as the “GigaCloud Marketplace,” integrates everything from discovery, payments and logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. The Company’s global marketplace seamlessly connects manufacturers, primarily in Asia, with resellers, primarily in the U.S., Asia and Europe, to execute cross-border transactions with confidence, speed and efficiency. The Company offers a truly comprehensive solution that transports products from the manufacturer’s warehouse to the end customer’s doorstep, all at one fixed price. The Company first launched its marketplace in January 2019 by focusing on the global furniture market and has since expanded into additional categories such as home appliances and fitness equipment. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://investors.gigacloudtech.com/.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS – diluted, to understand and evaluate its core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is net income excluding interest, income taxes and depreciation, further adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expense. Adjusted EPS – diluted is a financial measure defined as our Adjusted EBITDA divided by our diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, respectively. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS – diluted as measures of operating performance, for planning purposes, to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and in communications with our Board of Directors and investors concerning our financial performance. Non-GAAP financial measures, which may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA” and “Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS – diluted” set forth at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “propose,” “potential,” “continue” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

GigaCloud Technology Inc

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands except for share data and per share data)

June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 240,119 $ 259,759 Restricted cash 691 685 Investments 62,850 42,674 Accounts receivable, net 69,446 57,313 Inventories 186,842 172,489 Prepayments and other current assets 17,312 14,672 Total current assets 577,260 547,592 Non-current assets Operating lease right-of-use assets 432,801 451,930 Property and equipment, net 33,870 29,498 Intangible assets, net 5,588 6,198 Goodwill 12,586 12,586 Deferred tax assets 11,007 10,026 Other non-current assets 9,663 12,645 Total non-current assets 505,515 522,883 Total assets $ 1,082,775 $ 1,070,475





GigaCloud Technology Inc

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (continued)

(In thousands except for share data and per share data)

June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 73,687 $ 78,163 Contract liabilities 5,983 4,486 Current operating lease liabilities 96,268 88,521 Income tax payable 6,792 13,615 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 91,161 79,594 Total current liabilities 273,891 264,379 Non-current liabilities Operating lease liabilities, non-current 371,446 395,235 Deferred tax liabilities 686 941 Finance lease obligations, non-current 641 382 Non-current income tax payable 4,667 4,321 Total non-current liabilities 377,440 400,879 Total liabilities $ 651,331 $ 665,258 Commitments and contingencies $ — $ — Shareholders’ equity Treasury shares, at cost (406,926 and 609,390 shares held as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) $ (7,295 ) $ (11,816 ) Class A ordinary shares $0.05 par value, 50,673,268 shares authorized, 30,134,663 and 32,878,735 shares issued as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, 29,589,331 and 32,269,345 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 1,501 1,643 Class B ordinary shares ($0.05 par value, 9,326,732 shares authorized as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, 8,076,732 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024) 403 403 Additional paid-in capital 94,325 120,262 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,168 (4,136 ) Retained earnings 340,342 298,861 Total shareholders’ equity

431,444

405,217

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$ 1,082,775

$ 1,070,475







GigaCloud Technology Inc

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands except for share data and per share data)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues Service revenues $ 96,924 $ 95,787 $ 190,992 $ 172,410 Product revenues 225,682 215,080 403,520 389,534 Total revenues 322,606 310,867 594,512 561,944 Cost of revenues Services 85,856 82,826 165,012 145,526 Products 159,806 151,594 288,830 273,423 Total cost of revenues 245,662 234,420 453,842 418,949 Gross profit 76,944 76,447 140,670 142,995 Operating expenses Selling and marketing expenses 24,778 19,460 43,336 34,040 General and administrative expenses 13,031 26,280 27,371 41,669 Research and development expenses 3,184 3,097 5,677 4,853 Losses on disposal of property and equipment 108 162 120 168 Total operating expenses 41,101 48,999 76,504 80,730 Operating income 35,843 27,448 64,166 62,265 Interest expense (32 ) (59 ) (55 ) (140 ) Interest income 2,814 2,244 5,435 3,853 Foreign currency exchange gains (losses), net 647 (1,107 ) 1,439 (3,816 ) Government grants 5 2 218 8 Others, net 1,677 506 2,256 184 Income before income taxes 40,954 29,034 73,459 62,354 Income tax expense (6,402 ) (2,065 ) (11,761 ) (8,190 ) Net income $ 34,552 $ 26,969 $ 61,698 $ 54,164 Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil income taxes 879 (266 ) 1,290 (378 ) Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale investments (1 ) 2 (7 ) 2 Intra-entity foreign currency transactions gain 3,386 — 5,022 — Release of foreign currency translation reserve related to liquidation of subsidiaries — — (1 ) — Total other comprehensive income (loss) 4,264 (264 ) 6,304 (376 ) Comprehensive Income $ 38,816 $ 26,705 $ 68,002 $ 53,788 Net income per ordinary share —Basic $ 0.91 $ 0.65 $ 1.58 $ 1.32 —Diluted $ 0.91 $ 0.65 $ 1.58 $ 1.32 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding used in computing net income per ordinary share —Basic 38,073,239 41,295,216 39,041,373 41,041,937 —Diluted 38,106,956 41,407,207 39,117,361 41,150,585





GigaCloud Technology Inc

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 61,698 $ 54,164 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,189 4,145 Share-based compensation 4,253 14,147 Operating lease 3,026 19,019 Changes in accounts receivables, net (9,679 ) (11,081 ) Changes in inventories (8,934 ) (67,994 ) Changes in prepayments and other assets 30 (1,376 ) Changes in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities (53 ) 26,687 Changes in contract liabilities 1,296 997 Changes in income tax payable (6,906 ) (261 ) Changes in deferred income taxes (1,195 ) (6,877 ) Other operating activities 317 2,847 Net cash provided by operating activities 48,042 34,417 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (3,972 ) (10,196 ) Disposals of property and equipment 109 1,636 Purchases of investments (67,301 ) (21,843 ) Sales and maturities of investments 46,986 — Net cash used in investing activities (24,178 ) (30,403 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of finance lease obligations (178 ) (1,149 ) Repurchases of ordinary shares (46,029 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (46,207 ) (1,149 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,709 (505 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (19,634 ) 2,360 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 260,444 184,168 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 240,810 $ 186,528 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid for interest expense $ 55 $ 140 Cash paid for income taxes $ 19,839 $ 16,562





GigaCloud Technology Inc

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands, except for per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (In thousands) (In thousands) Net Income $ 34,552 $ 26,969 $ 61,698 $ 54,164 Add: Income tax expense 6,402 2,065 11,761 8,190 Add: Interest expense 32 59 55 140 Less: Interest income (2,814 ) (2,244 ) (5,435 ) (3,853 ) Add: Depreciation and amortization 2,140 2,064 4,189 4,145 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 3,026 13,872 4,253 14,147 Add: Non-recurring items(1) — (41 ) — 308 Adjusted EBITDA $ 43,338 $ 42,744 $ 76,521 $ 77,241

_____________________

(1) One of our fulfillment centers in Japan experienced a fire in March 2024. We recognized losses as a result of the fire. Based on the provisions of our insurance policy, the gross losses have been reduced by the estimated insurance proceeds expected to be received from our insurance carrier. We have determined that partial recovery of the incurred losses is probable and therefore recorded gains of $41 thousand in the three months ended June 30, 2024 and net losses of $308 thousand in the six months ended June 30, 2024. We do not believe such losses to be recurring or frequent in nature.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EPS – DILUTED

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income per ordinary share – diluted $ 0.91 $ 0.65 $ 1.58 $ 1.32 Adjustments, per ordinary share: Add: Income tax expense 0.17 0.05 0.30 0.20 Add: Interest expense — — — — Less: Interest income (0.07 ) (0.05 ) (0.14 ) (0.09 ) Add: Depreciation and amortization 0.06 0.05 0.11 0.10 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 0.07 0.33 0.11 0.34 Add: Non-recurring items(1) — — — 0.01 Adjusted EPS – diluted $ 1.14 $ 1.03 $ 1.96 $ 1.88 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding - diluted 38,106,956 41,407,207 39,117,361 41,150,585

_____________________

(1) One of our fulfillment centers in Japan experienced a fire in March 2024. We recognized losses as a result of the fire. Based on the provisions of our insurance policy, the gross losses have been reduced by the estimated insurance proceeds expected to be received from our insurance carrier. We have determined that partial recovery of the incurred losses is probable and therefore recorded gains of $41 thousand in the three months ended June 30, 2024 and net losses of $308 thousand in the six months ended June 30, 2024. We do not believe such losses to be recurring or frequent in nature.