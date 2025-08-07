CompoSecure Reports Record Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Operating results exceed expectations across all key metrics

Strong top line growth driven by domestic programs from traditional banks and fintechs

Record profitability demonstrates early results from CompoSecure Operating System

Raising previously issued full-year 2025 guidance





SOMERSET, N.J., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompoSecure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPO), a leader in metal payment cards, security, and authentication solutions, today announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

“Our strong second quarter was driven by accelerating sales and improved profitability,” said Jon Wilk, President and CEO of CompoSecure. “We achieved record results, fueled by robust domestic demand and growth across both traditional banks and fintechs as well as generated another net positive quarter for Arculus. With strong gross margin improvement in the quarter, we are beginning to realize the benefits of the CompoSecure Operating System (COS), which is driving improved execution and enhanced profitability.”

Mr. Wilk added, “We saw exciting customer launches during the quarter including programs with Chase Sapphire Reserve, XP Legacy, Crypto.com, MGM Rewards and Gemini, among others, showcasing the benefits that our innovative products deliver as part of a card program’s overall value proposition. The Arculus team was also proud to announce the new Coinbase One Card, the first crypto card on the American Express network. Looking ahead, we anticipate sustained market demand as we focus on accelerating growth, delivering innovation, and executing against our strategic priorities.”

Dave Cote, CompoSecure’s Executive Chairman, stated: “CompoSecure’s second quarter results demonstrate our continued momentum and reinforce our position for long-term sustainable growth. The focus on establishing operational excellence through the CompoSecure Operating System and building a high-performance culture is starting to deliver improved profitability. While still early in unlocking CompoSecure’s full potential, we are encouraged by the team’s progress in driving efficiencies throughout the organization and accelerating commercial momentum with new customer wins. At the time we made our initial investment in CompoSecure, we had strong conviction that the business had a significant opportunity ahead of it. As I evaluate this quarter’s performance, I have even greater confidence today in CompoSecure’s ability to create long-term value for our shareholders.”

Financial Results

As a result of the spin-off of Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. (“Resolute Holdings”) on February 28, 2025 and the execution of the management agreement with Resolute Holdings (the “Management Agreement”), CompoSecure is required to account for the operating results of its wholly owned operating subsidiary, CompoSecure Holdings L.L.C. (“CompoSecure Holdings”), under the equity method in accordance with U.S. GAAP, effective February 28, 2025.

The GAAP results presented below for the second quarter of 2025 reflect the conversion to equity method accounting. For clarity of comparisons and to best reflect the financial results, the Company is also presenting the full second quarter on a consolidated basis consistent with historical presentation under the “Non-GAAP” heading.

2Q 2025 2Q 2024 GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP Net Sales ($ in millions) $ — $ 119.6 1 $ 108.6 2 $ 108.6 1,2 Gross Profit ($ in millions) $ — $ 68.8 1 $ 56.1 2 $ 56.1 1,2 Gross Margin (%) — 57.5 1 51.6 2 51.6 1,2 Pro-Forma Adjusted EBITDA ($ in millions) $ 46.3 1 $ 36.7 1,3 EPS/Adjusted EPS - Diluted $ (0.26 ) $ 0.25 1 $ 0.32 $ 0.23 1 Total Cash ($ in millions) $ 4.8 $ 96.5 2,4 $ 35.4 2,5 $ 35.4 2,5 Total Debt ($ in millions) $ — $ 192.5 4,6 $ 330.9 2,5,6 $ 330.9 2,5,6

1Refers to a Consolidated Non-GAAP measure. 2For 2Q24, Net Sales, Gross Profit, Gross Margin, Total Cash and Total Debt are identical on a GAAP and Non-GAAP basis, because such measures have historically been shown on a consolidated basis. As of June 30. 2025, $91.7 million of cash was held at CompoSecure Holdings, and not included in the GAAP results. 3Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA includes ~$3.4mm and $3.3mm management fee expense in 2Q25 and 2Q24, respectively. It was included as a pro forma adjustment to 2Q24 to allow for comparability across periods. 4As of June 30, 2025. 5As of June 30, 2024. 6 Non-GAAP Total Debt is comprised entirely of debt at Holdings.



Operating Results: Q2 2025 Financial Highlights (vs. Q2 2024)

Non-GAAP Net Sale s increased 10% to $119.6 million during the second quarter of 2025 compared to $108.6 million during the second quarter of 2024, driven by strong domestic demand and growth across both traditional financial institutions and fintech partners.





increased 10% to $119.6 million during the second quarter of 2025 compared to $108.6 million during the second quarter of 2024, driven by strong domestic demand and growth across both traditional financial institutions and fintech partners. Non-GAAP Gross Profit increased to $68.8 million or 57.5% of Net Sales, compared to $56.1 million, or 51.6%, in the year-ago period. The gross margin expansion reflects improved manufacturing efficiencies driven by the CompoSecure Operating System, along with favorable product mix.





increased to $68.8 million or 57.5% of Net Sales, compared to $56.1 million, or 51.6%, in the year-ago period. The gross margin expansion reflects improved manufacturing efficiencies driven by the CompoSecure Operating System, along with favorable product mix. GAAP Net Loss was ($26.1) million compared to GAAP Net Income of $33.6 million in the year-ago period. The net loss was driven by non-cash items relating to the revaluation of warrant and earnout liabilities.





was ($26.1) million compared to GAAP Net Income of $33.6 million in the year-ago period. The net loss was driven by non-cash items relating to the revaluation of warrant and earnout liabilities. GAAP Earnings Per Share attributable to Class A common shareholders was $(0.26) (Basic) and $(0.26) (Diluted) compared to income of $0.44 (Basic) and $0.32 (Diluted) for the year-ago period.





attributable to Class A common shareholders was $(0.26) (Basic) and $(0.26) (Diluted) compared to income of $0.44 (Basic) and $0.32 (Diluted) for the year-ago period. Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income was $28.4 million compared to $24.2 million in the year-ago period.





was $28.4 million compared to $24.2 million in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings Per Share was $0.28 (Basic) and $0.25 (Diluted) compared to $0.28 (Basic) and $0.23 (Diluted) in the year-ago period.





was $0.28 (Basic) and $0.25 (Diluted) compared to $0.28 (Basic) and $0.23 (Diluted) in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA was $46.3 million compared to $36.7 million in the year-ago period, with the increase primarily due to strong sales growth and gross margin expansion.





Financial Condition

GAAP Financial Condition: At June 30, 2025, CompoSecure had $4.8 million of cash and cash equivalents. The Company's liquidity needs are expected to be met with funding from the operations of CompoSecure Holdings.

Non-GAAP Financial Condition: At June 30, 2025, CompoSecure had $96.5 million of cash and cash equivalents and $192.5 million of Total Debt, resulting in Net Debt of $96.0 million and a Net Debt leverage ratio of 0.66x. This compares to cash and cash equivalents of $35.4 million and Total Debt of $330.9 million, that resulted in Net Debt of $295.5 million and a Net Debt leverage ratio of 2.15x at June 30, 2024. Both periods reflect Pro Forma management fees to Resolute Holdings for comparative purposes.

Additional Highlights

Exciting customer program launches from traditional banks, fintechs, and crypto exchanges including Chase Sapphire Reserve, Crypto.com, XP Legacy (Brazil), MGM Rewards, Coinbase, and Gemini, among others.

Arculus partnered with Coinbase, Cardless and American Express to launch Coinbase One Card--the first crypto card on the American Express network--aimed at bridging the gap between Web3 and traditional finance.

Received four prestigious ICMA (International Card Manufacturers Association) Élan Awards





2025 Financial Outlook

For the full year, CompoSecure now expects total Non-GAAP Net Sales of approximately $455 million and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $158 million, compared to prior guidance of mid-single digit growth for both. This updated guidance reflects continued commercial and operational momentum in the second half of the year and ongoing foundational investments. Guidance for Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA includes the payment of the management fees to Resolute Holdings pursuant to the Management Agreement.

Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

CompoSecure’s management team will discuss the Company’s results during a conference call on Thursday, August 7, starting at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The call will contain forward-looking statements and other material information regarding CompoSecure’s financial and operating results. A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available for interested parties to listen to by going to the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.composecure.com/news-events/events .

Date: Thursday, August 7, 2025

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

Dial-in registration link: here

Live webcast registration link: here

If you have any difficulty registering or connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.

About CompoSecure

Founded in 2000, CompoSecure (Nasdaq: CMPO) is a technology partner to market leaders, fintechs and consumers enabling trust for millions of people around the globe. The Company combines elegance, simplicity and security to deliver exceptional experiences and peace of mind in the physical and digital world. CompoSecure’s innovative payment card technology and metal cards with Arculus security and authentication capabilities deliver unique, premium branded experiences, enable people to access and use their financial and digital assets, and ensure trust at the point of a transaction. For more information, please visit www.CompoSecure.com and www.GetArculus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management. Although CompoSecure believes that its plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, CompoSecure cannot assure you that it will achieve or realize these plans, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning CompoSecure’s possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events, results of operations, demand, the implementation of the CompoSecure Operating System and guidance for 2025 are forward-looking statements. In some instances, these statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates” or “intends” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. You should not put undue reliance on these statements which speak only as of the date hereof. You should understand that the following important factors, among others, could affect CompoSecure’s future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in CompoSecure’s forward-looking statements: the ability of CompoSecure to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers, compete within its industry and retain its key employees; the possibility that CompoSecure may be adversely impacted by other global economic, business, competitive and/or other factors, including tariffs; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against CompoSecure or others; future exchange and interest rates; changes in our accounting and/or financial presentation; and other risks and uncertainties, including those under “Risk Factors” in filings that have been made or will be made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. CompoSecure undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Balance Sheet

(in thousands)

(unaudited) GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP June 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,808 $ 96,474 $ 77,461 Accounts receivables — 69,260 47,449 Inventories, net — 44,239 44,833 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,097 4,232 4,159 Total current assets 5,905 214,205 173,902 Property and equipment, net and right of use assets — 21,181 28,852 Deferred tax asset 266,652 266,652 264,815 Other assets — 13,951 6,349 Equity method investment 44,739 — — Total assets $ 317,296 $ 515,989 $ 473,918 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable 2,635 16,837 11,544 Accrued expenses 14,603 49,169 25,711 Current portion of long-term debt — 13,750 11,250 Other current liabilities 34,582 36,668 27,817 Total current liabilities 51,820 116,424 76,322 Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs — 177,071 184,389 Warrant liability 137,440 137,440 104,231 Lease liabilities - operating leases — 7,183 3,888 Tax receivable agreement liability 234,412 234,412 248,534 Total liabilities 423,672 672,530 617,364 Shareholders' deficit (106,376 ) (156,541 ) (143,446 ) Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit $ 317,296 $ 515,989 $ 473,918

Note: The non-GAAP balance sheet represents a consolidation of the Company’s results with those of CompoSecure Holdings, for consistency with prior consolidated presentation.





Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results Three months ended June 30, 2025 Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 GAAP Equity Method Adjustments Non-GAAP GAAP As Reported Elimination of Equity Method Investment Addition of Holdings As Adjusted As Reported Net sales $ — $ — $ 119,592 $ 119,592 $ 108,567 Cost of sales — — 50,792 50,792 52,495 Gross profit — — 68,800 68,800 56,072 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,656 27,782 30,438 24,279 Income from operations (2,656 ) — 41,018 38,362 31,793 Other (expense) income: Revaluation of warrant liability (53,436 ) (53,436 ) 5,604 Revaluation of earnout consideration liability (10,721 ) (10,721 ) 1,928 Change in fair value of derivative liability — — 178 Interest expense — (3,372 ) (3,372 ) (6,426 ) Interest income 17 1,428 1,445 1,110 Amortization of deferred financing costs — (165 ) (165 ) (332 ) Total other (expense) income, net (64,140 ) — (2,109 ) (66,249 ) 2,062 Income before income taxes (66,796 ) — 38,909 (27,887 ) 33,855 Income tax benefit (expense) 1,762 1,762 (258 ) Earnings in CompoSecure Holdings L.L.C equity method investment 38,909 (38,909 ) — — Net (loss) income $ (26,125 ) $ (38,909 ) $ 38,909 $ (26,125 ) $ 33,597 Add: Depreciation and amortization $ 2,341 $ 2,380 Income tax (benefit) expense (1,762 ) 258 Interest expense, net (1) 2,092 5,648 EBITDA $ (23,454 ) $ 41,883 All Other changes Stock-based compensation 5,186 5,238 Mark to market adjustments (2) 64,157 (7,710 ) Add back incurred Management fees 3,419 — Secondary offering transaction costs — 586 Spin-Off cost 433 — All other changes $ 73,195 $ (1,886 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 49,741 $ 39,997 Add back expenses incurred on behalf of Resolute Holdings prior to Spin -Off — Pro Forma full quarter Management Fee (3,419 ) (3,292 ) Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA $ 46,322 $ 36,705

Note: The Non-GAAP columns represent a consolidation of the Company’s results with those of CompoSecure Holdings, for consistency with prior period presentation. 1Includes amortization of deferred financing costs for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. 2 Includes changes in fair value of warrant liability, derivative liabilities and earnout consideration liability for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.





Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2025 2024 As reported Non-GAAP As reported CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net (loss) income $ (4,633 ) $ (4,633 ) $ 50,670 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 1,623 4,614 4,601 Stock-based compensation expense 3,987 10,906 9,635 Earnings in equity method investment (53,753 ) — — Cash receipts from Holdings 15,933 — — Amortization of deferred financing costs 74 297 669 Revaluation of earnout consideration liability (509 ) (509 ) (470 ) Revaluation of warrant liability 35,515 35,515 1,793 Change in fair value of derivative liability — — 119 Deferred tax expense (1,837 ) (1,837 ) (2,922 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: 6,648 7,477 1,905 Net cash provided by operating activities 3,048 51,830 66,000 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment — (1,976 ) (3,129 ) Holdings cash deconsolidated as a result of the Management Agreement (50,303 ) — — Resolute Holdings cash deconsolidated as a result of the Spin-Off (10,000 ) — — Capitalized software expenditures (387 ) (822 ) (398 ) Net cash used in investing activities (60,690 ) (2,798 ) (3,527 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan and exercise of options 121 121 221 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (15,285 ) (15,285 ) (8,482 ) Payment of term loan — (5,000 ) (9,375 ) Payment of tax receivable agreement liability (4,735 ) (4,735 ) — Contribution to Resolute Holdings — (10,008 ) — Distributions to non-controlling interest — — (26,167 ) Special distribution to non-controlling interest — — (15,573 ) Dividend to Class A shareholders — — (8,922 ) Proceeds from the exercise of warrants 4,888 4,888 — Net cash used in financing activities (15,011 ) (30,019 ) (68,298 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (72,653 ) 19,013 (5,825 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 77,461 77,461 41,216 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 4,808 $ 96,474 $ 35,391 Supplementary disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid for interest 2,164 6,589 12,890 Cash paid for income taxes 11,487 11,487 1,920 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing activity: Operating lease ROU assets exchanged for lease liabilities 4,224 Derivative asset - interest rate swap (502 ) (1,372 ) (143 ) Non-cash portion of warrant exercise (2,306 ) — — Contribution to Holdings for share-based compensation 6,919 — — Holdings net liabilities, excluding cash and cash equivalent, deconsolidated as a result of Management Agreement (98,508 ) — — Resolute Holdings net liabilities, excluding cash and cash equivalent, deconsolidated as a result of Spin-Off (1,542 ) — —

Note: The Non-GAAP June 30, 2025 statement of cash flows represents a consolidation of the Company’s results with those of CompoSecure Holdings, for consistency with prior consolidated presentation.





Earnings Per Share: Non-GAAP Reconciliation Basic Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (in thousands, except per share data) Net (loss) income $ (26,125 ) $ 33,597 $ (4,633 ) $ 50,670 Add (less): Provision (benefit) for income taxes (1,762 ) 258 25,242 (578 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (27,887 ) 33,855 20,609 50,092 Add (less): mark-to-market adjustments (1) 64,157 (7,710 ) 35,006 1,442 Add: stock-based compensation 5,186 5,238 10,906 9,635 Less: Proforma Management fees — (3,292 ) (2,045 ) (6,527 ) Add: Spin-off cost 433 — 5,452 — Add: Secondary offering transaction costs — 586 — 586 Adjusted net income before tax 41,889 28,677 69,928 55,228 Income tax expense (2) 13,498 6,229 14,722 11,996 Adjusted net income 28,391 22,448 55,206 43,232 Common shares outstanding used in computing net income per share, basic: Class A and Class B common shares (3) 102,322 81,151 102,182 80,838 Adjusted net income per share - basic $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.54 $ 0.53 Diluted Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (in thousands, except per share data) Adjusted net income 28,391 22,448 55,206 43,232 Add: Interest on Exchangeable Notes net of tax — 1,781 — 3,562 Adjusted net income used in computing net income per share, diluted (5) 28,391 24,229 55,206 46,794 Common shares outstanding used in computing earnings per share, diluted: 102,322 81,151 102,182 80,838 Warrants (4) 9,878 8,094 9,878 8,094 Exchangeable Notes (5) — 13,000 — 13,000 Equity awards 2,694 2,490 3,113 2,600 Total Shares outstanding used in computing adjusted earnings per share-Diluted 114,894 104,735 115,173 104,532 Adjusted net income per share - Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.23 $ 0.48 $ 0.45



