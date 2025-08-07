Westrock Coffee Company Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results and Reaffirms 2025 and 2026 Outlook

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westrock Coffee Company (Nasdaq: WEST) (“Westrock Coffee” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter Highlights¹

  • Consolidated Results
    • Net sales were $280.9 million, an increase of 34.8%
    • Gross profit was $41.4 million, flat compared to the prior year period
    • Net loss was $21.6 million, compared to a net loss of $17.8 million in the prior year period
    • Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA² was $15.3 million and included $7.6 million of scale-up costs associated with our Conway Facility, compared to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $12.4 million and $1.2 million of scale-up costs in the prior year period
  • Segment Results
    • Beverage Solutions
      • Net sales were $208.8 million, an increase of 27.9%
      • Segment Adjusted EBITDA³ was $19.7 million, an increase of 48.5%
    • Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (“SS&T”)
      • Net sales were $72.0 million, an increase of 59.6%
      • Segment Adjusted EBITDA³ was $3.3 million compared to $0.4 million for the second quarter of 2024

Commenting on our results, Scott T. Ford, CEO and Co-founder stated, "We are pleased to report record quarterly segment performance as we celebrate the successful launch of our new single-serve cup plant and the production ramp-up at the extract and ready-to-drink (RTD) facility, both located in Conway, Arkansas. Our progress toward our goal of becoming the premiere integrated, strategic supplier to the pre-eminent coffee, tea, and energy beverage brands globally has resulted in record production, deliveries and quarterly segment performance for our business.”

2025 and 2026 Outlook

The Company is reaffirming its 2025 and 2026 guidance for Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, Segment Adjusted EBITDA and Beverage Solutions credit agreement secured net leverage ratio, which were provided in its earnings release dated March 11, 2025.

For additional information regarding the Company’s performance compared to the first half 2025 outlook provided in the March 11, 2025 earnings release, see the table included in the section below titled “2025 Outlook Versus Actual Results.”

Conference Call Details

Westrock Coffee will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET today to discuss this release. To participate in the live earnings call and question and answer session, please register HERE and dial-in information will be provided directly to you. The live audio webcast will be accessible in the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.westrockcoffee.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live event has concluded and will be available for a minimum of 14 days.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee is a leading integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States, providing coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries around the world. With offices in 10 countries, the Company sources coffee and tea from numerous countries of origin.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended from time to time. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our 2025 and 2026 financial outlook, our expectations regarding leverage ratios and compliance with the financial covenants in our credit agreement, expected volume growth in the Company’s core coffee business, our expectations regarding volume commitments from existing single serve customers and new single serve customer volumes, our expectations regarding expense savings from cost reduction and facility consolidation efforts in 2024, certain plans, expectations, goals, projections, and statements about the timing and benefits of the build-out of and the rapid scale up of our RTD can volumes, and the launch and scale up of our RTD glass bottle products from, the Company's Conway, Arkansas extract and ready-to-drink facility, the plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions of Westrock Coffee, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on information available to Westrock Coffee as of the date hereof and Westrock Coffee is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this communication to conform these statements to actual results. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, and on the current expectations of the management of Westrock Coffee as of the date hereof and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and should not be relied on by an investor, or others, as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Westrock Coffee. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in domestic and foreign business, market (including continued increases in the “C” market price of green coffee), financial, political, and legal conditions; our inability to secure an adequate supply of key raw materials, including green coffee and tea, or disruption in our supply chain, including from tariffs or trade restrictions; risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Westrock Coffee; risks related to the rollout of Westrock Coffee's business and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on Westrock Coffee's business; the ability of Westrock Coffee to issue equity or equity-linked securities or obtain debt financing in the future; Westrock Coffee’s future level of indebtedness, which may reduce funds available for other business purposes and reduce the Company’s operational flexibility; the risk that Westrock Coffee fails to attract, motivate or retain qualified personnel; the risk that Westrock Coffee fails to fully realize the potential benefits of acquisitions or joint ventures or has difficulty successfully integrating acquired companies; the availability of equipment and the timely performance by suppliers involved with the build-out of the Conway, Arkansas extract and ready-to-drink facility; Westrock Coffee’s inability to complete the construction and launch of its planned second RTD can line or RTD glass line as expected or the risk of incurring additional expenses in the process; the loss of significant customers or delays in bringing their products to market; litigation or legal disputes, which could lead us to incur significant liabilities and costs or harm our reputation; and those factors discussed in Westrock Coffee’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 12, 2025, in Part I, Item 1A “Risk Factors” and other documents Westrock Coffee has filed, or will file, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Westrock Coffee does not presently know, or that Westrock Coffee currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, the forward-looking statements reflect Westrock Coffee's expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Westrock Coffee anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Westrock Coffee's assessments to change. However, while Westrock Coffee may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Westrock Coffee specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a representation of Westrock Coffee's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Westrock Coffee Company
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)

(Thousands, except par value) June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024
ASSETS      
Cash and cash equivalents $43,956  $26,151 
Restricted cash  8,368   9,413 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,524 and $3,995, respectively  85,685   99,566 
Inventories  194,244   163,323 
Derivative assets  28,176   19,746 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  16,214   15,444 
Total current assets  376,643   333,643 
       
Property, plant and equipment, net  480,653   467,011 
Goodwill  116,111   116,111 
Intangible assets, net  110,920   114,879 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  61,955   63,380 
Other long-term assets  11,195   6,756 
Total Assets $1,157,477  $1,101,780 
       
LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Current maturities of long-term debt $16,469  $14,057 
Short-term debt  75,170   54,659 
Accounts payable  75,784   84,255 
Supply chain finance program  98,300   78,838 
Derivative liabilities  35,099   11,966 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  60,578   34,095 
Total current liabilities  361,400   277,870 
       
Long-term debt, net  377,580   325,880 
Convertible notes payable - related party, net  49,741   49,706 
Deferred income taxes  16,238   14,954 
Operating lease liabilities  59,553   60,692 
Other long-term liabilities  1,040   1,346 
Total liabilities  865,552   730,448 
       
Commitments and contingencies      
       
Series A Convertible Preferred Shares, $0.01 par value, 24,000 shares authorized, 23,511 shares and 23,511 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, $11.50 liquidation value  273,678   273,850 
       
Shareholders' Equity      
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 26,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding      
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 300,000 shares authorized, 94,708 shares and 94,221 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively  947   942 
Additional paid-in-capital  526,561   519,878 
Accumulated deficit  (491,703)  (442,922)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)  (17,558)  19,584 
Total shareholders' equity  18,247   97,482 
       
Total Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Shares and Shareholders' Equity $1,157,477  $1,101,780 


Westrock Coffee Company
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
(Thousands, except per share data) 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Net sales $280,859  $208,389  $494,655  $400,889 
Costs of sales  239,464   166,986   424,187   322,212 
Gross profit  41,395   41,403   70,468   78,677 
             
Selling, general and administrative expense  53,931   51,610   94,275   96,050 
Transaction, restructuring and integration expense  2,477   4,399   4,268   7,363 
Impairment charges     831      831 
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment     971   7   973 
Total operating expenses  56,408   57,811   98,550   105,217 
Loss from operations  (15,013)  (16,408)  (28,082)  (26,540)
             
Other (income) expense            
Interest expense  13,119   7,453   25,718   15,032 
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities     (1,612)     (1,653)
Other, net  (2,692)  98   (2,970)  233 
Loss before income taxes and equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities  (25,440)  (22,347)  (50,830)  (40,152)
Income tax expense (benefit)  (370)  (4,645)  1,458   1,170 
Equity in (earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities  (3,507)  57   (3,507)  110 
Net loss $(21,563) $(17,759) $(48,781) $(41,432)
Amortization of Series A Convertible Preferred Shares  86   87   172   174 
Net loss attributable to common shareholders $(21,477) $(17,672) $(48,609) $(41,258)
             
Loss per common share:            
Basic $(0.23) $(0.20) $(0.51) $(0.47)
Diluted $(0.23) $(0.20) $(0.51) $(0.47)
             
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:            
Basic  94,661   88,323   94,480   88,209 
Diluted  94,661   88,323   94,480   88,209 


Westrock Coffee Company
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

  Six Months Ended June 30,
(Thousands) 2025
 2024
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net loss $(48,781) $(41,432)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization  26,771   15,516 
Impairment charges     831 
Equity-based compensation  8,080   5,481 
Provision for credit losses  (22)  1,026 
Amortization of deferred financing fees included in interest expense  1,755   1,715 
Write-off of unamortized deferred financing fees  137    
(Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment  7   973 
Gain on de-consolidation of Rwanda Trading Company  (2,291)   
Mark-to-market adjustments  (3,514)  (3,162)
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities     (1,653)
Foreign currency transactions  (141)  53 
Deferred income tax expense (benefit)  1,458   1,170 
Other  (2,738)  490 
Change in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable  12,154   (3,954)
Inventories  (43,345)  (12,912)
Derivative assets and liabilities  (8,388)  4,709 
Prepaid expense and other assets  1,520   733 
Accounts payable  10,931   (20,211)
Accrued liabilities and other  17,334   34,936 
Net cash used in operating activities  (29,073)  (15,691)
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Additions to property, plant and equipment  (61,826)  (105,105)
Additions to intangible assets  (40)  (104)
Proceeds from sale of equity method investments and non-marketable securities  500    
Acquisition of equity method investments and non-marketable securities, inclusive of cash contributed  (2,952)   
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment  316   449 
Net cash used in investing activities  (64,002)  (104,760)
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Payments on debt  (46,799)  (134,634)
Proceeds from debt  131,373   184,124 
Payments on supply chain financing program  (79,847)  (49,612)
Proceeds from supply chain financing program  99,309   47,872 
Proceeds from convertible notes payable     22,000 
Proceeds from convertible notes payable - related party     50,000 
Payment of debt issuance costs  (2,354)  (2,965)
Payment of convertible notes payable issuance costs     (511)
Net proceeds from (repayments of) repurchase agreements  9,769   (7,343)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options     12 
Proceeds from issuance of common stock     635 
Payment of equity issuance costs     (10)
Payment for taxes for net share settlement of equity awards  (1,564)  (1,159)
Net cash provided by financing activities  109,887   108,409 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash  (52)  229 
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash  16,760   (11,813)
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period  35,564   37,840 
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $52,324  $26,027 


The total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at June 30, 2025 and 2024 is as follows:

(Thousands) June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024
Cash and cash equivalents $43,956  $24,316 
Restricted cash  8,368   1,711 
Total $52,324  $26,027 


Westrock Coffee Company
Summary of Segment Results
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
(Thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024
Beverage Solutions                
Net sales $208,814  $163,253  $372,893  $321,312 
Segment Adjusted EBITDA¹  19,670   13,245   29,253   24,045 
                 
Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability                
Net sales² $72,045  $45,136  $121,762  $79,577 
Segment Adjusted EBITDA¹  3,315   419   5,243   761 
___________________________
1 – Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a segment performance measure, which is required by U.S. GAAP to be disclosed in accordance with FASB Accounting Standards Codification 280,Segment Reporting. Segment Adjusted EBITDA is defined consistently with Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, except that it excludes scale-up costs related to our Conway Facility. Refer to the Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for additional information regarding our segments and a reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDA to loss before income taxes and equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities.
2 – Net of intersegment revenues.


Westrock Coffee Company
Calculation of Beverage Solutions Credit Agreement Secured Net Leverage Ratio
(Unaudited)

(Thousands, except leverage ratio) Trailing Twelve-Months
Beverage Solutions Segment Adjusted EBITDA $58,847 
Permissible credit agreement adjustments¹  11,137 
Trailing Twelve-Months Credit Agreement Adjusted EBITDA $69,984 
    
End of period:   
Term loan facility $150,938 
Delayed draw term loan facility  46,875 
Revolving credit facility  172,500 
Letters of credit outstanding  2,560 
Secured debt  372,873 
Beverage Solutions unrestricted cash and cash equivalents  (40,707)
Secured net debt $332,166 
    
Beverage Solutions Credit Agreement secured net leverage ratio  4.75x
___________________________
1 – Primarily consists of $8.8 million of pro forma run-rate impact of cost savings initiatives, as permitted by the Credit Agreement.


The Company is required to maintain compliance with, among other things, a secured net leverage ratio under the terms of its credit agreement (the “Credit Agreement”) among the Company, Westrock Beverage Solutions, LLC, as the borrower, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as administrative agent, collateral agent, and swingline lender, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, as sustainability structuring agent, and each issuing bank and lender party thereto. The secured net leverage ratio is calculated as secured net debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve-month period, each as defined in the Credit Agreement, and is applicable only to our Beverage Solutions segment.

Management believes that our secured net leverage ratio provides useful information to investors and other users of our financial data regarding the Company’s compliance with its material financial covenants. Failure to comply with the covenants in the Credit Agreement or make payments when due could result in an event of default, which, if not cured or waived, could accelerate our repayment obligations under the Credit Agreement and could result in a default and acceleration under other agreements containing cross-default provisions. Under these circumstances, we might not have sufficient funds or other resources to satisfy all of our obligations. As of the date of this press release, the Company is in compliance with its financial covenants.


Westrock Coffee Company
Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, June 30,
(Thousands) 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Net loss $(21,563) $(17,759) $(48,781) $(41,432)
Interest expense  13,119   7,453   25,718   15,032 
Income tax expense (benefit)  (370)  (4,645)  1,458   1,170 
Depreciation and amortization  15,016   7,968   26,771   15,516 
EBITDA  6,202   (6,983)  5,166   (9,714)
Transaction, restructuring and integration expense  2,477   4,399   4,268   7,363 
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities     (1,612)     (1,653)
Equity-based compensation  4,750   3,025   8,080   5,481 
Impairment charges     831      831 
Conway extract and ready-to-drink facility pre-production costs  9,072   12,382   13,520   22,178 
Mark-to-market adjustments  (1,441)  (1,522)  (3,514)  (3,162)
(Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment     971   7   973 
Other  (5,722)  943   (3,966)  1,279 
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $15,338  $12,434  $23,561  $23,576 


Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We refer to EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA in our analysis of our results of operations, which are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). While we believe that net (loss) income, as defined by GAAP, is the most appropriate earnings measure, we also believe that EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA are important non-GAAP supplemental measures of operating performance as they contribute to a meaningful evaluation of the Company’s future operating performance and comparisons to the Company’s past operating performance. The Company believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures to investors helps investors evaluate the Company’s operating performance, profitability and business trends in a way that is consistent with how management evaluates such performance.

We define “EBITDA” as net (loss) income, as defined by GAAP, before interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization. We define “Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA” as EBITDA before equity-based compensation expense and the impact, which may be recurring in nature, of transaction, restructuring and integration related costs, impairment charges, changes in the fair value of warrant liabilities, non-cash mark-to-market adjustments, certain non-capitalizable costs necessary to place the Conway extract and ready-to-drink facility into commercial production, the write off of unamortized deferred financing costs, costs incurred as a result of the early repayment of debt, gains or losses on dispositions, and other similar or infrequent items (although we may not have had such charges in the periods presented). We believe EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA are important supplemental measures to net (loss) income because they provide additional information to evaluate our operating performance on an unleveraged basis.

Since EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA are not measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should be viewed in addition to, and not be considered as alternatives for, net income (loss) determined in accordance with GAAP. Further, our computations of EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies that define EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do.

Westrock Coffee Company
2025 Outlook Versus Actual Results
(Unaudited)

Below is a summary of the Company’s performance compared to the first half 2025 outlook provided in the March 11, 2025 earnings release.

  1H 2025
 1H 2025 Outlook
(Millions) Actual Low High
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA² $23.6  $17.5  $24.0 
             
Segment Adjusted EBITDA³            
Beverage Solutions $29.3  $25.0  $30.0 
SS&T  5.2   2.5   4.0 
             
  June 30, 2025
    
  Actual
 Outlook
    
Beverage Solutions Credit Agreement secured net leverage ratio  4.75x   5.70x     


___________________________
¹ Unless otherwise indicated, all comparisons are to the prior year period.
² Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The definition of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is included under the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and a reconciliation of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is provided in the tables that accompany this release.
³ Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a segment performance measure, which is required by U.S. GAAP to be disclosed in accordance with FASB Accounting Standards Codification 280, Segment Reporting. Segment Adjusted EBITDA is defined consistently with Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, except that it excludes scale-up costs related to our Conway Facility.


