Definitive Healthcare Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definitive Healthcare Corp. (“Definitive Healthcare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

Revenue was $60.8 million, a decrease of 5% from $63.7 million in Q2 2024.

was $60.8 million, a decrease of 5% from $63.7 million in Q2 2024. Net Loss was $(9.3) million, or (15)% of revenue, compared to $(306.2) million in Q2 2024, inclusive of goodwill impairment charges of $363.6 million, or (480)% of revenue.

was $(9.3) million, or (15)% of revenue, compared to $(306.2) million in Q2 2024, inclusive of goodwill impairment charges of $363.6 million, or (480)% of revenue. Adjusted Net Income was $9.7 million, compared to $14.2 million in Q2 2024.

was $9.7 million, compared to $14.2 million in Q2 2024. Adjusted EBITDA was $18.7 million, or 31% of revenue, compared to $20.9 million, or 33% of revenue in Q2 2024.

was $18.7 million, or 31% of revenue, compared to $20.9 million, or 33% of revenue in Q2 2024. Cash Flow from Operations was $9.3 million in the quarter.

was $9.3 million in the quarter. Unlevered Free Cash Flow was $11.5 million in the quarter.

“Overall, we continue to make progress on our strategic priorities. While there is still more that needs to be done, our conviction that we are taking the right steps to improve the business has increased.” said Kevin Coop, CEO of Definitive Healthcare. “As a result of our progress in the first half of the year, we are increasing the midpoint of our revenue guidance and raising our adjusted EBITDA outlook for the year.”

Recent Business and Operating Highlights:

Customer Wins

In the second quarter, Definitive Healthcare continued to win new logos and expansion opportunities across all end-markets, by providing the data, insights and integrations that drive their critical business use cases. Customer wins for the quarter included:

A healthcare revenue cycle management firm selected Definitive Healthcare to improve their go-to-market execution after struggling with poor data quality from a competitor. The superiority of Definitive Healthcare’s data, including up-to-date information on revenue cycle executives, organizational charts, contact data, payer mix, and claims analytics, as well as our ability to integrate with HubSpot and the hands-on support from our integration team, were instrumental in winning this competitive displacement.

A digital health organization returned to Definitive Healthcare after non-renewing in 2022. Our custom reporting capabilities, especially around Medicaid claims activity—including active, rejected, and reversed transactions—were critical in delivering the physician-level market intelligence they required.

A healthcare focused private equity firm expanded their relationship with Definitive Healthcare as a key part of their diligence strategy as they shifted their focus from providers toward technology and therapy companies. Population Insights dashboards from our Populi platform proved to be a strong fit and quickly resonated.



Business Outlook

Based on information as of August 7, 2025, the Company is issuing the following financial guidance.

Third Quarter 2025:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $59.0 – $60.0 million.

is expected to be in the range of $59.0 – $60.0 million. Adjusted Operating Income is expected to be in the range of $12.5 – $13.5 million.

is expected to be in the range of $12.5 – $13.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $15.5 – $16.5 million, and 26 – 28% adjusted EBITDA margin.

is expected to be in the range of $15.5 – $16.5 million, and 26 – 28% adjusted EBITDA margin. Adjusted Net Income is expected to be $7.5 – $8.5 million.

is expected to be $7.5 – $8.5 million. Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share is expected to be $0.05 to $0.06 per share on approximately 146.1 million weighted-average shares outstanding.



Full Year 2025:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $237.0 – $240.0 million, raising the bottom end of our prior range by $3.0 million

is expected to be in the range of $237.0 – $240.0 million, raising the bottom end of our prior range by $3.0 million Adjusted Operating Income is expected to be in the range of $52.0 – $55.0 million.

is expected to be in the range of $52.0 – $55.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $64.0 – $67.0 million, and 27 – 28% adjusted EBITDA margin.

is expected to be in the range of $64.0 – $67.0 million, and 27 – 28% adjusted EBITDA margin. Adjusted Net Income is expected to be $32.5 – $34.5 million.

is expected to be $32.5 – $34.5 million. Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share is expected to be $0.22 to $0.23 per share on approximately 147.9 million weighted-average shares outstanding.



We do not provide a quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures due to the high variability and difficulty in predicting certain items excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures; in particular, the effects of equity-based compensation expense, taxes and amounts under the tax receivable agreement, deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities, and transaction, integration, and restructuring expenses. We expect the variability of these excluded items may have a significant and potentially unpredictable impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Conference Call Information

Definitive Healthcare will host a conference call today August 7, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss the Company's full financial results and current business outlook. Participants may access the call at 1-877-358-7298 or 1-848-488-9244. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of this conference call will be available through September 6, 2025, at 1-800-645-7964 or 1-757-849-6722. The replay passcode is 1765#. A live audio webcast of the event will be available on Definitive Healthcare’s Investor Relations website at ir.definitivehc.com/.

About Definitive Healthcare

At Definitive Healthcare, our passion is to transform data, analytics and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. We help clients uncover the right markets, opportunities and people, so they can shape tomorrow’s healthcare industry. Learn more at definitivehc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Such statements are provided under the “safe harbor” protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, and can generally be identified by words or phrases written in the future tense and/or preceded by words such as “likely,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “continues,” “assumes,” “would,” “potentially” or similar words or variations thereof, or the negative thereof, references to future periods, or by the inclusion of forecasts or projections, but these terms are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make regarding our outlook, financial guidance, the benefits of our healthcare commercial intelligence solutions, our overall future prospects, customer behaviors and use of our solutions, the market, industry and macroeconomic environment, our plans to improve our operational and financial performance and our business, our ability to execute on our plans, customer growth, including our upsell and cross-sell opportunities, and our ability to successfully transition executive leadership.

Forward-looking statements in this press release are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include the following: global geopolitical tension and difficult macroeconomic conditions; actual or potential changes in international, national, regional and local economic, business and financial conditions, including tariffs, sanctions, trade barriers, recessions, fluctuating inflation, high interest rates, volatility in the capital markets and related market uncertainty; our inability to acquire new customers and generate additional revenue from existing customers; our inability to generate sales of subscriptions to our platform or any decline in demand for our platform and the data we offer; the competitiveness of the market in which we operate and our ability to compete effectively; the failure to maintain and improve our platform, or develop new modules or insights for healthcare commercial intelligence; the inability to obtain and maintain accurate, comprehensive or reliable data, which could result in reduced demand for our platform; the loss of our access to our data providers; the failure to respond to advances in healthcare commercial intelligence; an inability to attract new customers and expand subscriptions of current customers; our ability to successfully transition executive leadership; and the possibility that our security measures are breached or unauthorized access to data is otherwise obtained.

Additional factors or events that could cause our actual performance to differ from these forward-looking statements may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual financial condition, results of operations, future performance and business may vary in material respects from the performance projected in these forward-looking statements.

For additional discussion of factors that could impact our operational and financial results, refer to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2025 that will be filed following this earnings release, as well as our Current Reports on Form 8-K and other subsequent SEC filings, which are or will be available on the Investor Relations page of our website at ir.definitivehc.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

All information in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update this information, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Website

Definitive Healthcare intends to use its website as a distribution channel of material company information. Financial and other important information regarding the Company is routinely posted on and accessible through the Company’s website at definitivehc.com. Accordingly, you should monitor the investor relations portion of our website at ir.definitivehc.com in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about the Company when you enroll your email address by visiting the “Email Alerts” section of our investor relations page at ir.definitivehc.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have presented supplemental non-GAAP financial measures as part of this earnings release. We believe that these supplemental non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for an evaluation of the Company with a focus on the performance of its core operations, including providing meaningful comparisons of financial results to historical periods and to the financial results of peer and competitor companies. Our use of these non-GAAP terms may vary from the use of similar terms by other companies in our industry and accordingly may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies and are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. Our presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures are intended as supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to loss from operations, net loss, earnings per share, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as measures of operating cash flows or liquidity. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in the financial statement tables included at the end of this press release. In evaluating our non-GAAP financial measures, you should be aware that in the future, we may incur expenses similar to those eliminated in these presentations.

We refer to Unlevered Free Cash Flow, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share as non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not required by or prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (“GAAP”). These are supplemental financial measures of our performance and should not be considered substitutes for cash provided by (used in) operating activities, loss from operations, net (loss) income, net (loss) income margin, gross profit, gross margin, or any other measure derived in accordance with GAAP.

We define Unlevered Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property, equipment and other assets, plus cash interest expense, and cash payments related to transaction, integration, and restructuring related expenses, earnouts, and other non-core items. Unlevered Free Cash Flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since, among other things, we have mandatory debt service requirements.

We define EBITDA as earnings before debt-related costs, including interest expense (income), net, and loss on partial extinguishment of debt, income taxes and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted to exclude certain items of a significant or unusual nature, including other income, net, equity-based compensation, transaction, integration, and restructuring expenses, goodwill impairments and other non-core expenses. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are key metrics used by management and our board of directors to assess the profitability of our operations. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin provide useful information to help investors to assess our operating performance because these metrics eliminate non-core and unusual items and non-cash expenses, which we do not consider indicative of ongoing operational performance. We believe that these metrics are helpful to investors in measuring the profitability of our operations on a consolidated level.

We define Adjusted Gross Profit as gross profit excluding acquisition-related amortization and equity-based compensation costs and Adjusted Gross Margin is defined as Adjusted Gross Profit as a percentage of revenue. Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin are key metrics used by management and our board of directors to assess our operations. We exclude acquisition-related depreciation and amortization expenses as they have no direct correlation to the cost of operating our business on an ongoing basis. A small portion of equity-based compensation is included in cost of revenue in accordance with GAAP but is excluded from our Adjusted Gross Profit calculations due to its non-cash nature.

We define Adjusted Operating Income as loss from operations plus acquisition related amortization, equity-based compensation, transaction, integration, and restructuring expenses, goodwill impairments and other non-core expenses.

We define Adjusted Net Income as Adjusted Operating Income less interest (expense), income net, recurring income tax (provision) benefit, foreign currency gain (loss), and tax impacts of adjustments. We define Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share as Adjusted Net Income divided by diluted outstanding shares.

In evaluating our non-GAAP financial measures, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses similar to those eliminated in these presentations.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except number of shares and par value; unaudited) June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 80,984 $ 105,378 Short-term investments 103,217 184,786 Accounts receivable, net 37,507 53,232 Prepaid expenses and other assets 14,305 13,040 Deferred contract costs 13,181 13,736 Total current assets 249,194 370,172 Property and equipment, net 10,512 3,791 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 6,604 7,521 Other assets 2,578 2,300 Deferred contract costs 13,268 14,389 Intangible assets, net 271,237 297,933 Goodwill 216,752 393,283 Total assets $ 770,145 $ 1,089,389 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 7,898 10,763 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 31,271 40,896 Deferred revenue 100,874 93,344 Term loan 8,750 13,750 Operating lease liabilities 2,459 2,408 Total current liabilities 151,252 161,161 Long term liabilities: Deferred revenue 574 32 Term loan 160,285 229,368 Operating lease liabilities 6,462 7,586 Tax receivable agreements liability 22,605 49,511 Deferred tax liabilities 14,288 25,088 Other liabilities 3,446 9,449 Total liabilities 358,912 482,195 Equity: Class A Common Stock, par value $0.001, 600,000,000 shares authorized, 104,746,981 and 113,953,554 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 105 114 Class B Common Stock, par value $0.00001, 65,000,000 shares authorized, 38,395,357 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025, and 39,439,198 and 39,375,806 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at December 31, 2024 — — Additional paid-in capital 1,060,200 1,085,445 Accumulated other comprehensive deficit (1,337 ) (610 ) Accumulated deficit (755,353 ) (640,574 ) Noncontrolling interests 107,618 162,819 Total equity 411,233 607,194 Total liabilities and equity $ 770,145 $ 1,089,389





Definitive Healthcare Corp. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share amounts and per share data; unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 60,750 $ 63,737 $ 119,941 $ 127,217 Cost of revenue: Cost of revenue exclusive of amortization (1) 8,800 9,904 18,941 19,640 Amortization 5,337 3,379 10,627 6,741 Gross profit 46,613 50,454 90,373 100,836 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (1) 20,469 21,545 41,122 43,305 Product development (1) 7,968 10,122 17,269 20,254 General and administrative (1) 12,673 12,527 24,942 29,410 Depreciation and amortization 9,001 9,409 17,528 18,731 Transaction, integration, and restructuring expenses 672 2,851 1,937 11,385 Goodwill impairment - 363,641 176,531 363,641 Total operating expenses 50,783 420,095 279,329 486,726 Loss from operations (4,170 ) (369,641 ) (188,956 ) (385,890 ) Other (expense) income, net Interest (expense) income, net (1,241 ) (46 ) (1,622 ) 65 Other (expense) income, net (3,398 ) 41,600 15,790 44,240 Total other (expense) income, net (4,639 ) 41,554 14,168 44,305 Net loss before income taxes (8,809 ) (328,087 ) (174,788 ) (341,585 ) (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (456 ) 21,900 10,430 22,680 Net loss (9,265 ) (306,187 ) (164,358 ) (318,905 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,714 ) (92,552 ) (49,579 ) (95,752 ) Net loss attributable to Definitive Healthcare Corp. $ (7,551 ) $ (213,635 ) $ (114,779 ) $ (223,153 ) Net loss per share of Class A Common Stock: Basic and diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (1.81 ) $ (1.05 ) $ (1.90 ) Weighted average Class A Common Stock outstanding: Basic and diluted 106,815,740 117,750,392 109,782,640 117,591,956 (1) Amounts include equity-based compensation expense as follows: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cost of revenue $ 180 $ 309 $ 340 $ 580 Sales and marketing 1,038 1,686 2,217 3,957 Product development 1,416 2,949 3,155 5,710 General and administrative 4,346 3,898 8,587 14,177 Total equity-based compensation expense $ 6,980 $ 8,842 $ 14,299 $ 24,424





Definitive Healthcare Corp. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands; unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities: Net loss $ (9,265 ) $ (306,187 ) $ (164,358 ) $ (318,905 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 868 603 1,459 1,157 Amortization of intangible assets 13,470 12,185 26,696 24,315 Amortization of deferred contract costs 3,988 3,828 7,935 7,520 Equity-based compensation 6,980 8,842 14,299 24,424 Amortization of debt issuance costs 123 175 249 351 (Recovery of) provision for doubtful accounts receivable (179 ) 317 (321 ) 528 Loss on partial extinguishment of debt — — 507 — Non-cash restructuring charges — 1,047 192 1,047 Goodwill impairment charges — 363,641 176,531 363,641 Tax receivable agreement remeasurement 2,901 (41,701 ) (17,763 ) (43,968 ) Changes in fair value of contingent consideration — — (690 ) 270 Deferred income taxes 398 (21,988 ) (10,609 ) (22,835 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 5,523 12,201 15,874 15,200 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,453 (2,859 ) (4,230 ) (4,258 ) Deferred contract costs (2,465 ) (2,980 ) (6,259 ) (5,679 ) Contingent consideration — — — (602 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities (3,400 ) (2,058 ) (12,145 ) (10,289 ) Deferred revenue (11,091 ) (11,026 ) 8,003 (1,288 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 9,304 14,040 35,370 30,629 Cash flows (used in) provided by investing activities: Purchases of property, equipment, and other assets (2,293 ) (410 ) (9,999 ) (676 ) Purchases of short-term investments (52,065 ) (40,120 ) (64,065 ) (123,946 ) Maturities of short-term investments 44,196 55,464 147,447 129,052 Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired — — — (13,530 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (10,162 ) 14,934 73,383 (9,100 ) Cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities: Repayments of term loan (2,188 ) (3,437 ) (248,438 ) (6,875 ) Proceeds from term loan — — 175,000 — Payments of debt issuance costs — — (1,660 ) — Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (609 ) (969 ) (2,483 ) (6,775 ) Repurchases of Class A Common Stock (19,076 ) (7,003 ) (40,231 ) (7,003 ) Payments of contingent consideration — — — (1,000 ) Payments under tax receivable agreement — — (13,767 ) (6,950 ) Member distributions (2,827 ) (2,713 ) (2,827 ) (2,713 ) Net cash used in financing activities (24,700 ) (14,122 ) (134,406 ) (31,316 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (25,558 ) 14,852 (25,653 ) (9,787 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 443 55 1,259 (288 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 106,099 105,994 105,378 130,976 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 80,984 $ 120,901 $ 80,984 $ 120,901 Supplemental cash flow disclosures: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 2,959 $ 3,590 $ 5,201 $ 7,232 Income taxes $ — $ — $ 32 $ — Acquisitions: Net assets acquired, net of cash acquired $ — $ — $ — $ 13,675 Working capital adjustment receivable — — — (145 ) Net cash paid for acquisitions $ — $ — $ — $ 13,530 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities: Capital expenditures included in accounts payable and accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 4,947 $ 1,091 $ 4,947 $ 1,091





Definitive Healthcare Corp. Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Closest GAAP Equivalent Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Cash Flow to Unlevered Free Cash Flow (in thousands; unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 9,304 $ 14,040 $ 35,370 $ 30,629 Purchases of property, equipment, and other assets (2,293 ) (410 ) (9,999 ) (676 ) Interest paid in cash 2,959 3,590 5,201 7,232 Transaction, integration, and restructuring expenses paid in cash (a) 672 1,804 2,435 10,068 Earnout payment (b) — — — 602 Other non-core items (c) 836 2,438 1,396 1,910 Unlevered Free Cash Flow $ 11,478 $ 21,462 $ 34,403 $ 49,765 (a) Transaction and integration expenses paid in cash primarily represent legal, accounting, and consulting expenses related to our acquisitions and strategic partnerships. Restructuring expenses paid in cash relate to our restructuring plans.

(b) Earnout payment represents final settlement of contingent consideration included in cash flow from operations.

(c) Non-core items represent expenses driven by events that are typically by nature one-time, non-operational, and unrelated to our core operations. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted Net Income and GAAP Operating Loss to Adjusted Operating Income (in thousands, except share and per share amounts; unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net loss $ (9,265 ) $ (306,187 ) $ (164,358 ) $ (318,905 ) Add: Income tax provision (benefit) 456 (21,900 ) (10,430 ) (22,680 ) Add: Interest expense (income), net 1,241 46 1,622 (65 ) Add: Loss on partial extinguishment of debt — — 507 — Add: Other expense (income), net 3,398 (41,600 ) (16,297 ) (44,240 ) Loss from operations (4,170 ) (369,641 ) (188,956 ) (385,890 ) Add: Amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations 11,321 11,173 22,410 22,384 Add: Equity-based compensation 6,980 8,842 14,299 24,424 Add: Transaction, integration, and restructuring expenses 672 2,851 1,937 11,385 Add: Goodwill impairment charge — 363,641 176,531 363,641 Add: Other non-core items 836 2,438 1,396 1,910 Adjusted Operating Income 15,639 19,304 27,617 37,854 Less: Interest (expense) income, net (1,241 ) (46 ) (1,622 ) 65 Less: Recurring income tax (provision) benefit (456 ) (52 ) (104 ) 728 Less: Foreign currency (loss) gain (497 ) (101 ) (1,466 ) 272 Less: Tax impacts of adjustments to net loss (3,769 ) (4,950 ) (7,777 ) (11,722 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 9,676 $ 14,155 16,648 27,197 Shares for Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share (a) 145,675,930 156,874,506 148,721,063 156,754,602 Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share $ 0.07 $ 0.09 $ 0.11 $ 0.17 (a) Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share is computed by giving effect to all potential weighted average Class A common stock and any securities that are convertible into Class A common stock, including Definitive OpCo units and restricted stock units. The dilutive effect of outstanding awards and convertible securities is reflected in diluted earnings per share by application of the treasury stock method assuming proceeds from unrecognized compensation as required by GAAP. Fully diluted shares are 158,527,020 and 165,731,986 as of June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.





Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit and Margin to Adjusted Gross Profit and Margin (in thousands, except percentages; unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (in thousands) Amount % of Revenue Amount % of Revenue Amount % of Revenue Amount % of Revenue Reported gross profit and margin $ 46,613 77 % $ 50,454 79 % $ 90,373 75 % $ 100,836 79 % Amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations 3,188 5 % 2,367 4 % 6,341 5 % 4,810 4 % Equity compensation costs 180 0 % 309 0 % 340 0 % 580 0 % Adjusted gross profit and margin $ 49,981 82 % $ 53,130 83 % $ 97,054 81 % $ 106,226 83 %





Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss and Margin to Adjusted EBITDA and Margin (in thousands, except percentages; unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

2024 2025 2024 Amount % of Revenue Amount % of Revenue Amount % of Revenue Amount % of Revenue Net loss and margin $ (9,265 ) (15 )% $ (306,187 ) (480 )% $ (164,358 ) (137 )% $ (318,905 ) (251 )% Interest expense (income), net 1,241 2 % 46 0 % 1,622 1 % (65 ) (0 )% Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 456 1 % (21,900 ) (34 )% (10,430 ) (9 )% (22,680 ) (18 )% Loss on partial extinguishment of debt — 0 % — 0 % 507 0 % — 0 % Depreciation & amortization 14,338 24 % 12,788 20 % 28,155 23 % 25,472 20 % EBITDA and margin 6,770 11 % (315,253 ) (495 )% (144,504 ) (120 )% (316,178 ) (249 )% Other expense (income), net (a) 3,398 6 % (41,600 ) (65 )% (16,297 ) (14 )% (44,240 ) (35 )% Equity-based compensation (b) 6,980 11 % 8,842 14 % 14,299 12 % 24,424 19 % Transaction, integration, and restructuring expenses (c) 672 1 % 2,851 4 % 1,937 2 % 11,385 9 % Goodwill impairment (d) — 0 % 363,641 571 % 176,531 147 % 363,641 286 % Other non-core items (e) 836 1 % 2,438 4 % 1,396 1 % 1,910 2 % Adjusted EBITDA and margin $ 18,656 31 % $ 20,919 33 % $ 33,362 28 % $ 40,942 32 % (a) Primarily represents foreign exchange and Tax Receivable Agreement liability remeasurement gains and losses.

(b) Equity-based compensation represents non-cash compensation expense recognized in association with equity awards made to employees and directors.

(c) Transaction and integration expenses primarily represent legal, accounting, and consulting expenses and fair value adjustments for contingent consideration related to our acquisitions and strategic partnerships.

Restructuring expenses relate to the 2024 Restructuring Plan as well as impairment and restructuring charges related to office closures, relocations, and consolidations.





Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Merger and acquisition due diligence and transaction costs $ 270 $ 687 $ 1,448 $ 1,296 Integration costs 402 294 959 728 Fair value adjustment for contingent consideration — — (690 ) 270 Restructuring charges for severance and other separation costs - 598 28 7,819 Office closure and relocation restructuring charges and impairments — 1,272 192 1,272 Total transaction, integration and restructuring expenses $ 672 $ 2,851 $ 1,937 $ 11,385 (d) Goodwill impairment represents non-cash, pre-tax, goodwill impairment charges. We experienced declines in our market capitalization as a result of a sustained decrease in our stock price, which represented a triggering event requiring our management to perform a quantitative goodwill impairment test as of the end of the first quarter of 2025. As a result of the impairment test conducted, we determined that the fair value of our single reporting unit was lower than its carrying value and, accordingly, recorded the impairment charge.



(e) Other non-core items represent expenses driven by events that are typically by nature one-time, non-operational, and/or unrelated to our core operations. These expenses are comprised of non-core legal and regulatory costs isolated to unique and extraordinary litigation, legal and regulatory matters that are not considered normal and recurring business activity, including sales tax accrual adjustments inclusive of penalties and interest for sales taxes that we may have been required to collect from customers in certain previous years, and other non-recurring legal and regulatory matters. Other non-core items also include consulting fees and severance costs associated with strategic transition initiatives, as well as professional fees related to financing, capital structure changes, and other non-recurring items.



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Non-core legal and regulatory $ (22 ) $ 501 $ 31 $ (364 ) Consulting and severance costs for strategic transition initiatives 790 1,885 958 2,215 Other non-core expenses 68 52 407 59 Total other non-core items $ 836 $ 2,438 $ 1,396 $ 1,910



