Scientific Industries Completes Strategic Refocus and Secures Proceeds of $10 million to Accelerate Growth of Two Data-Driven Business Platforms; Divests Genie® Division to OHAUS Corporation’s affiliate Troemner, LLC

BOHEMIA, N.Y., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scientific Industries Inc. (OTCQB: SCND) (the “Company”) announced that it has sold its Genie Division to Troemner, LLC, a manufacturing sister company of OHAUS Corporation, (the “Buyer”) for $9.6 million in cash less working capital adjustments, plus up to $1.5 million in cash earnout over a twelve-month period. The Company also entered into a transition services agreement and supply agreement under which it has agreed to supply product to the Buyer and provide transition services of the acquired business for up to a year.

Strategic Refocus on High-Growth, AI-Driven Platforms

“For more than 70 years, Scientific Industries was known as the world leader in vortexing technologies and as the pioneer and inventor of the vortex mixer,” said Helena Santos, CEO of Scientific Industries. “Today, we are transforming into a deep-tech, AI-enabling company focused on two of the pharmacy and pharmaceutical industries’ largest opportunities: pharmacy automation and biomanufacturing. With SaaS-enabled, data-driven IP models and integrated hardware/software platforms, we are building long-term value for our shareholders and measurable impact for our customers.”

Transforming Pharmacy Automation with VIVID

Scientific Industries’ Torbal division has rapidly evolved from analog pharmacy scales to become a leader in cloud-based pharmacy automation. The company launched its first VIVID automated pill counter in 2020 in response to the nationwide shortage of pharmacists, often referred to as “Pharmageddon.” Since then, the platform has expanded to three devices, including the VIVID Workstation — a premier cloud-connected automated pill counting solution.

To date, nearly 2,000 VIVID units have been deployed, supporting the monthly dispensing of millions of prescriptions. Scientific Industries is now developing the pharmacy industry’s first machine learning (“ML”) pill library, expected to launch in Q1 2026. This will allow the platform to continuously improve in accuracy and efficiency, create a robust data library and unlock new opportunities across the pharmacy value chain — from manufacturers and dispensers to law enforcement.

“Our vision is to become the ‘digital leader of retail pharmacy’ by providing critical infrastructure and intelligence to an underserved market of 24,000+ independent pharmacies in North America,” added Ms. Santos.

Unlocking AI-Enabled Biomanufacturing with Scientific Bioprocessing

The Company’s second core platform, Scientific Bioprocessing, is pioneering the digitization of analog bioproduction with its real-time DOTS™ platform. By converting complex biological signals into machine-readable data, the platform lays the foundation for predictive, automated, and scalable biomanufacturing.

“AI has made strides across life sciences, but biomanufacturing lags behind — not due to lack of algorithms, but due to lack of usable data,” explained John Moore, Chairman of Scientific Industries. “Our DOTS platform fills this gap, enabling automated, parallelized, and cost-effective data generation for smarter biologics, cell therapies, and bio-based production.”

Capital Reallocation to Accelerate Platform Growth

On April 18, 2025, Scientific Industries secured $1.5 million in financing from existing investors through the sale of its common stock and warrants to purchase up to $1.5 million in shares, with such warrants now having an expiration date of August 22, 2025 as a result of today’s transaction. Proceeds from the sale of the Genie division and any warrant exercises will be reinvested directly into scaling the Torbal Division and Scientific Bioprocessing platforms.

With over $27 million raised since 2020 plus the funds from this divestiture, the company is well-capitalized to drive growth across synthetic biology, pharmacy automation, and laboratory digitization markets.

“By exiting our legacy analog business and focusing on digital infrastructure, we’re positioning Scientific Industries as a foundational technology provider for the next generation of intelligent life science operations,” said Mr. Moore. “The future belongs to those who can measure, learn, and act in real-time.”

BroadOak Capital Partners acted as financial advisor to the company on the divestiture.

Scientific Industries (OTCQB: SCND), is a life science tool provider. It manufactures laboratory equipment, pill counters, and bioprocessing systems under the product name DOTS. Scientific Industries' products are generally used for research purposes in laboratories of universities, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, and pharmacies.

Headquartered in Parsippany, NJ, OHAUS Corporation manufactures an extensive line of high-precision electronic and mechanical balances, laboratory equipment, centrifuges and analytical instruments. OHAUS is a global leader in laboratory, industrial, and education markets as well as a host of specialty markets, including food preparation, pharmacy and jewelry. The Genie portfolio of products will join the OHAUS brand and portfolio of Laboratory Equipment, Centrifuges and Balances

"Statements made in this press release that relate to future events, performance or financial results of the Company are forward-looking statements which involve uncertainties that could cause actual events, performance or results to materially differ. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date hereof. Accordingly, any forward-looking statement should be read in conjunction with the additional information about risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission reports, including our annual report on Form 10-K."