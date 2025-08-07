Vroom Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

Continued Progress on Operational Initiatives and Improved Portfolio Performance at UACC

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq:VRM) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

HIGHLIGHTS OF SECOND QUARTER 2025

  • $55.9 million consolidated total available liquidity(1) as of June 30, 2025, consisting of:
    • $14.3 million cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2025
    • $16.6 million of liquidity available to UACC under the warehouse credit facilities as of June 30, 2025
    • $25.0 million of available liquidity from line of credit secured in March 2025 by residual certificates, further strengthening our liquidity position to execute our long-term strategy
  • $(8.9) million net loss from continuing operations for the three months ended June 30, 2025
  • $(6.7) million Adjusted net loss(2) for the three months ended June 30, 2025
  • Stockholders' equity was $151.9 million as of June 30, 2025 and tangible book value(3) was $138.6 million as of June 30, 2025
(1)

Total available liquidity is a non-GAAP measure and represents $14.3 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, as well as $16.6 million of availability from warehouse credit facilities and $25.0 million of availability from line of credit secured by residual certificates.
(2)Adjusted net income (loss) is a non-GAAP measure. For definitions and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure, please see Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below.
(3)Tangible book value is a non-GAAP measure and represents total stockholders' equity of $151.9 million, excluding intangible assets of $13.3 million as of June 30, 2025.

Tom Shortt, Chief Executive Officer of Vroom, said, “In the second quarter of 2025, our net loss and Adjusted net loss decreased year over year, driven by continued focus on operational execution, efficiency and progress in loan portfolio performance at UACC.”

Fresh Start Accounting

As a result of emerging from a voluntary proceeding (the “Prepackaged Chapter 11 Case”) under Chapter 11 of the United States Code, 11 U.S.C. §§ 101-1532, as amended from time to time, on January 14, 2025, (the "Effective Date") and qualifying for the application of fresh-start accounting, at the Effective Date, Vroom’s assets and liabilities were recorded at their estimated fair values which, in some cases, are significantly different than amounts included in our financial statements prior to the Effective Date. Accordingly, our condensed consolidated financial statements after the Effective Date are not comparable with our condensed consolidated financial statements on or before that date. References to “Successor” relate to our financial position and results of operations after the Effective Date. References to “Predecessor” refer to our financial position and results of operations on or before the Effective Date.

The combined results (referenced as “Non-GAAP Combined” or “Combined”) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, represent the sum of the reported amounts for the Predecessor period from January 1, 2025, through January 14, 2025, and the Successor period from January 15, 2025, through June 30, 2025. These combined results are not considered to be prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and have not been prepared as pro forma results per applicable regulations. The combined operating results do not reflect the actual results we would have achieved absent our emergence from the Prepackaged Chapter 11 Case and are not necessarily indicative of future results. Accordingly, the results for the combined six months ended June 30, 2025, (prepared on a Non-GAAP basis) and six months ended June 30, 2024, (prepared on a GAAP basis) may not be comparable, particularly for statement of operations line items significantly impacted by the reorganization transactions and the impact of fresh start accounting.

SECOND QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL DISCUSSION

All financial comparisons are on a year-over-year basis unless otherwise noted. The following financial information is unaudited.

  Successor   Predecessor    
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Three Months Ended June 30,    
  2025   2024  $ Change 
      (in thousands)    
Interest income $45,748   $51,862  $(6,114)
           
Interest expense:          
Warehouse credit facility  3,259    6,986   (3,727)
Securitization debt  9,883    7,995   1,888 
Total interest expense  13,142    14,981   (1,839)
Net interest income  32,606    36,881   (4,275)
           
Realized and unrealized losses, net of recoveries  19,500    18,729   771 
Net interest income after losses and recoveries  13,106    18,152   (5,046)
           
Noninterest income:          
Servicing income  1,259    1,587   (328)
Warranties and GAP income (loss), net  3,645    1,378   2,267 
CarStory revenue  1,846    2,913   (1,067)
Other income  2,067    3,141   (1,074)
Total noninterest income  8,817    9,019   (202)
           
Expenses:          
Compensation and benefits  21,091    27,176   (6,085)
Professional fees  2,013    1,488   525 
Software and IT costs  3,420    4,036   (616)
Depreciation and amortization  742    7,232   (6,490)
Interest expense on corporate debt  698    1,549   (851)
Other expenses  2,832    4,961   (2,129)
Total expenses  30,796    46,442   (15,646)
           
Loss from continuing operations provision for income taxes  (8,873)   (19,271)  10,398 
Provision (benefit) for income taxes from continuing operations  59    (167)  226 
Net loss from continuing operations $(8,932)  $(19,104) $10,172 
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations $413   $(2,084) $2,497 
Net loss $(8,519)  $(21,188) $12,669 


  Successor   Predecessor  Non-GAAP Combined  Predecessor    
  Period from January 15 through June 30,   Period from January 1 through January 14,  Six Months Ended
June 30,		  
Six Months Ended June 30,		  Non-GAAP 
  2025   2025  2025  2024  $ Change 
      (in thousands)       
Interest income $82,905   $7,183  $90,088  $102,939  $(12,851)
                 
Interest expense:                
Warehouse credit facility  7,877    1,017   8,894   16,457   (7,563)
Securitization debt  16,431    1,178   17,609   12,864   4,745 
Total interest expense  24,308    2,195   26,503   29,321   (2,818)
Net interest income  58,597    4,988   63,585   73,618   (10,033)
                 
Realized and unrealized losses, net of recoveries  30,600    6,792   37,392   49,548   (12,156)
Net interest income after losses and recoveries  27,997    (1,804)  26,193   24,070   2,123 
                 
Noninterest income:                
Servicing income  2,513    192   2,705   3,606   (901)
Warranties and GAP income (loss), net  7,724    307   8,031   (8,264)  16,295 
CarStory revenue  4,238    432   4,670   5,892   (1,222)
Other income  4,548    113   4,661   5,925   (1,264)
Total noninterest income  19,023    1,044   20,067   7,159   12,908 
                 
Expenses:                
Compensation and benefits  37,158    2,823   39,981   51,286   (11,305)
Professional fees  7,360    297   7,657   4,831   2,826 
Software and IT costs  5,822    457   6,279   8,658   (2,379)
Depreciation and amortization  1,317    1,057   2,374   14,858   (12,484)
Interest expense on corporate debt  1,178    176   1,354   2,940   (1,586)
Impairment charges  4,156       4,156   2,752   1,404 
Other expenses  5,202    371   5,573   9,416   (3,843)
Total expenses  62,193    5,181   67,374   94,741   (27,367)
                 
Loss from continuing operations before reorganization items and provision for income taxes  (15,173)   (5,941)  (21,114)  (63,512)  42,398 
Reorganization items, net      51,036   51,036      51,036 
Income (loss) from continuing operations before provision for income taxes  (15,173)   45,095   29,922   (63,512)  93,434 
Provision for income taxes from continuing operations  209    5   214   269   (55)
Net income (loss) from continuing operations $(15,382)  $45,090  $29,708  $(63,781) $93,489 
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations $512   $(4) $508  $(25,025) $25,533 
Net income (loss) $(14,870)  $45,086  $30,216  $(88,806) $119,022 


Results by Segment

UACC

 Successor   Predecessor       
 Three Months Ended June 30,   Three Months Ended June 30,       
 2025   2024  Change  % Change 
     (in thousands)       
Interest income$45,748   $52,389  $(6,641)  (12.7)%
             
Interest expense:            
Warehouse credit facility 3,259    6,986   (3,727)  (53.3)%
Securitization debt 9,883    7,995   1,888   23.6%
Total interest expense 13,142    14,981   (1,839)  (12.3)%
Net interest income 32,606    37,408   (4,802)  (12.8)%
             
Realized and unrealized losses, net of recoveries 20,922    19,582   1,340   6.8%
Net interest income after losses and recoveries 11,684    17,826   (6,142)  (34.5)%
             
Noninterest income:            
Servicing income 1,259    1,587   (328)  (20.7)%
Warranties and GAP income, net 3,673    1,640   2,033   124.0%
Other income 1,978    2,098   (120)  (5.7)%
Total noninterest income 6,910    5,325   1,585   29.8%
             
Expenses:            
Compensation and benefits 17,443    20,539   (3,096)  (15.1)%
Professional fees 1,433    575   858   149.2%
Software and IT costs 2,688    2,605   83   3.2%
Depreciation and amortization 628    5,630   (5,002)  (88.8)%
Interest expense on corporate debt 698    629   69   11.0%
Other expenses 2,152    3,054   (902)  (29.5)%
Total expenses 25,042    33,032   (7,990)  (24.2)%
             
Benefit for income taxes from continuing operations     (234)  234   100.0%
             
Adjusted net loss$(5,334)  $(8,289) $2,955   35.6%
             
Stock compensation expense$1,106   $865   241   27.8%
Severance$7   $493   (486)  (98.6)%


 Successor   Predecessor  Non-GAAP Combined  Predecessor  Non-GAAP  Non-GAAP 
 Period from January 15 through June 30,   Period from January 1 through January 14,  Six Months Ended
June 30,		  Six Months Ended
June 30,		       
 2025   2025  2025  2024  Change  % Change 
     (in thousands)          
Interest income$82,905   $7,254  $90,159  $103,930  $(13,771)  (13.2)%
                   
Interest expense:                  
Warehouse credit facility 7,877    1,017   8,894   16,457   (7,563)  (46.0)%
Securitization debt 16,431    1,178   17,609   12,864   4,745   36.9%
Total interest expense 24,308    2,195   26,503   29,321   (2,818)  (9.6)%
Net interest income 58,597    5,059   63,656   74,609   (10,953)  (14.7)%
                   
Realized and unrealized losses, net of recoveries 33,612    7,647   41,259   47,343   (6,084)  (12.9)%
Net interest income (loss) after losses and recoveries 24,985    (2,588)  22,397   27,266   (4,869)  (17.9)%
                   
Noninterest income:                  
Servicing income 2,513    192   2,705   3,606   (901)  (25.0)%
Warranties and GAP income, net 7,244    390   7,634   3,250   4,384   134.9%
Other income 4,213    66   4,279   4,568   (289)  (6.3)%
Total noninterest income 13,970    648   14,618   11,424   3,194   28.0%
                   
Expenses:                  
Compensation and benefits 31,137    2,398   33,535   39,327   (5,792)  (14.7)%
Professional fees 4,502    172   4,674   1,451   3,223   222.1%
Software and IT costs 4,774    367   5,141   5,702   (561)  (9.8)%
Depreciation and amortization 1,107    817   1,924   11,651   (9,727)  (83.5)%
Interest expense on corporate debt 1,178    85   1,263   1,100   163   14.8%
Impairment charges 3,479       3,479   2,752   727   26.4%
Other expenses 3,822    262   4,084   5,577   (1,493)  (26.8)%
Total expenses 49,999    4,101   54,100   67,560   (13,460)  (19.9)%
                   
Provision for income taxes from continuing operations 39       39   202   (163)  (80.7)%
                   
Adjusted net loss$(6,168)  $(5,910) $(12,078) $(24,795) $12,717   51.3%
                   
Stock compensation expense$1,282   $127  $1,408  $1,033   375   36.3%
Severance$24   $4  $28  $493   (465)  (94.4)%


CarStory

 Successor    Predecessor       
 Three Months Ended June 30,    Three Months Ended June 30,       
 2025    2024  Change  % Change 
     (in thousands)     
Noninterest income:             
CarStory revenue$1,846    $2,913  $(1,067)  (36.6)%
Other income 35     190   (155)  (81.6)%
Total noninterest income 1,881     3,103   (1,222)  (39.4)%
              
Expenses:             
Compensation and benefits 1,581     2,461   (880)  (35.8)%
Professional fees (67)    80   (147)  (183.8)%
Software and IT costs 3     21   (18)  (85.7)%
Depreciation and amortization 114     1,602   (1,488)  (92.9)%
Other expenses 136     55   81   147.3%
Total expenses 1,767     4,219   (2,452)  (58.1)%
              
Provision for income taxes from continuing operations 33     28   5   17.9%
              
Adjusted net income (loss)$124    $(1,068) $1,192   111.6%
              
Stock compensation expense$43    $76   (33)  (43.3)%


 Successor    Predecessor  Non-GAAP Combined  Predecessor  Non-GAAP  Non-GAAP 
 Period from January 15 through June 30,    Period from January 1 through January 14,  
Six Months Ended
June 30,		  
Six Months Ended
June 30,		       
 2025    2025  2025  2024  Change  % Change 
      (in thousands)          
Noninterest income:                   
CarStory revenue$4,238    $432  $4,670  $5,892  $(1,222)  (20.7)%
Other income 97     13   110   363   (253)  (69.7)%
Total noninterest income 4,335     445   4,780   6,255   (1,475)  (23.6)%
                    
Expenses:                   
Compensation and benefits 2,941     326   3,267   4,674   (1,407)  (30.1)%
Professional fees (67)    13   (54)  202   (256)  (126.7)%
Software and IT costs 3     2   5   188   (183)  (97.3)%
Depreciation and amortization 210     240   450   3,207   (2,757)  (86.0)%
Other expenses 274     20   294   173   121   69.9%
Total expenses 3,361     601   3,962   8,444   (4,482)  (53.1)%
                    
Provision for income taxes from continuing operations 49     5   54   67   (13)  (19.4)%
                    
Adjusted net income (loss)$963    $(153) $810  $(1,980) $2,790   140.9%
                    
Stock compensation expense$30    $8  $38  $276   (238)  (86.3)%


Corporate

 Successor    Predecessor       
 Three Months Ended June 30,    Three Months Ended June 30,       
 2025    2024  Change  % Change 
     (in thousands)     
Interest expense$    $(527) $527   100.0%
              
Realized and unrealized losses, net of recoveries (1,422)    (853)  (569)  66.8%
Net interest loss after losses and recoveries 1,422     325   1,096   336.8%
              
Noninterest income:             
Warranties and GAP loss, net (28)    (262)  234   89.3%
Other income 54     853   (799)  (93.7)%
Total noninterest income 26     591   (565)  (95.6)%
              
Expenses:             
Compensation and benefits 2,067     4,176   (2,109)  (50.5)%
Professional fees 647     833   (186)  (22.3)%
Software and IT costs 729     1,410   (681)  (48.3)%
Interest expense on corporate debt      920   (920)  (100.0)%
Other expenses 544     1,852   (1,308)  (70.6)%
Total expenses 3,987     9,191   (5,204)  (56.6)%
              
Provision for income taxes from continuing operations 26     39   (13)  (33.3)%


 Successor    Predecessor  Non-GAAP Combined  Predecessor  Non-GAAP  Non-GAAP 
 Period from January 15 through June 30,    Period from January 1 through January 14,  
Six Months Ended
June 30,		  
Six Months Ended
June 30,		       
 2025    2025  2025  2024  Change  % Change 
      (in thousands)          
Interest income (expense)$    $(71) $(71) $(991) $920   92.8%
                    
Realized and unrealized losses (gains), net of recoveries (3,012)    (855)  (3,867)  2,205   (6,072)  (275.4)%
Net interest income after losses and recoveries 3,012     784   3,796   (3,196)  6,992   218.8%
                    
Noninterest (loss) income:                   
Warranties and GAP income (loss), net 480     (83)  397   (11,514) $11,911   103.4%
Other income 238     34   272   994   (722)  (72.6)%
Total noninterest (loss) income 718     (49)  669   (10,520)  11,189   106.4%
                    
Expenses:                   
Compensation and benefits 3,080     99   3,179   7,285   (4,106)  (56.4)%
Professional fees 2,925     112   3,037   3,178   (141)  (4.4)%
Software and IT costs 1,045     88   1,133   2,768   (1,635)  (59.1)%
Interest expense on corporate debt      91   91   1,840   (1,749)  (95.1)%
Impairment expense 677        677      677   100.0%
Other expenses 1,106     89   1,195   3,666   (2,471)  (67.4)%
Total expenses 8,833     479   9,312   18,737   (9,425)  (50.3)%
                    
Provision for income taxes from continuing operations 121        121      121   100.0%


Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, we believe the following non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance: Adjusted net income (loss), total available liquidity, and tangible book value.

Adjusted net income (loss) is a supplemental performance measure that our management uses to assess our operating performance and the operating leverage in our business. Because Adjusted net income (loss) facilitates internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use this measure for business planning purposes.

Tangible book value is calculated as stockholders' equity in accordance with GAAP, after subtracting intangible assets. A reconciliation of stockholders' equity to tangible book value is included above.

Total available liquidity represents unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, availability from warehouse credit facilities and availability from line of credit secured by residual certificates.

These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools because they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations or liquidity as determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of those measures for those comparative purposes. Because of these limitations, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with other operating and financial performance measures presented in accordance with GAAP. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. We have reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures elsewhere herein.

Non-GAAP Combined Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

Our financial results for the periods from January 1, 2025 through January 14, 2025 and the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 are referred to as those of the “Predecessor” periods. Our financial results for the periods from January 15, 2025 through June 30, 2025 and the three months ended June 30, 2025 are referred to as those of the “Successor” periods. Our results of operations as reported in our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for these periods are prepared in accordance with GAAP. Although GAAP requires that we report our results for the period from January 1, 2025 through January 14, 2025 and the period from January 15, 2025 through June 30, 2025 separately, management views our operating results for the six months ended June 30, 2025 by combining the results of the applicable Predecessor and Successor periods because such presentation provides the most meaningful comparison of our results to prior periods. We believe we cannot adequately benchmark the operating results of the period from January 15, 2025 through June 30, 2025 against any of the previous periods reported in our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements without combining it with the period from January 1, 2025 through January 14, 2025 and we do not believe that reviewing the results of this period in isolation would be useful in identifying trends in or reaching conclusions regarding our overall operating performance. Management believes that the key performance metrics for the Successor period when combined with the Predecessor period provide more meaningful comparisons to other periods and are useful in identifying current business trends. Accordingly, in addition to presenting our results of operations as reported in our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with GAAP, the tables and discussion below also present the combined results for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The combined results for the six months ended June 30, 2025 represent the sum of the reported amounts for the Predecessor period from January 1, 2025 through January 14, 2025 and the Successor period from January 15, 2025 through June 30, 2025. These combined results are not considered to be prepared in accordance with GAAP and have not been prepared as pro forma results per applicable regulations. The combined operating results do not reflect the actual results we would have achieved absent our emergence from the Prepackaged Chapter 11 Case and are not necessarily indicative of future results. Accordingly, the results for the combined six months ended June 30, 2025 (prepared on a Non-GAAP basis) and six months ended June 30, 2024 (prepared on a GAAP basis) may not be comparable, particularly for statement of operations line items significantly impacted by the reorganization transactions and the impact of fresh start accounting.

Adjusted net loss

We calculate Adjusted net loss as net income (loss) from continuing operations adjusted for stock compensation expense, severance expense, bankruptcy costs (which represent professional fees incurred related to the bankruptcy prior to filing of the petition and post-emergence), reorganization items, net (which relate to certain charges incurred during the bankruptcy proceedings, such as legal and professional fees incurred directly as a result of the bankruptcy proceeding, the write-off of deferred financing costs and discount on debt subject to compromise and other related charges), operating lease right-of-use assets impairment and long-lived asset impairment charges.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted net income (loss) to net income (loss) from continuing operations, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure (in thousands):

  Successor   Predecessor 
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Three Months Ended June 30, 
  2025   2024 
Net loss from continuing operations $(8,932)  $(19,104)
Adjusted to exclude the following:       
Stock compensation expense  1,836    2,446 
Severance expense  367    1,685 
Adjusted net loss $(6,729)  $(14,973)


  Successor   Predecessor  Non-GAAP Combined  Predecessor 
  Period from January 15 through June 30,   Period from January 1 through January 14,  
Six Months Ended
June 30,		  
Six Months Ended
June 30,		 
  2025   2025  2025  2024 
      (in thousands)    
Net income (loss) from continuing operations $(15,382)  $45,090  $29,708  $(63,781)
Adjusted to exclude the following:             
Stock compensation expense  2,327    144   2,471   3,770 
Severance expense  388    4   392   1,685 
Bankruptcy costs (post-emergence)  913       913    
Reorganization items, net      (51,036)  (51,036)   
Impairment charges  4,156       4,156   2,752 
Adjusted net loss $(7,598)  $(5,798) $(13,396) $(55,574)


About Vroom (Nasdaq: VRM)

Vroom owns and operates United Auto Credit Corporation (UACC), a leading indirect automotive lender serving the independent and franchise dealer market nationwide, and CarStory, a leader in AI-powered analytics and digital services for automotive retail. Prior to January 2024, Vroom also operated an end-to-end ecommerce platform to buy and sell used vehicles. Pursuant to its previously announced Value Maximization Plan, Vroom discontinued its ecommerce operations and used vehicle dealership business.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our full year 2025 guidance, the restructuring, including its impact and intended benefits, our strategic initiatives and long-term strategy, cost-savings and their expected benefits, our expectations regarding UACC's business our available liquidity under the warehouse credit facilities and extensions of these facilities, future results of operations and financial position, including origination income, adjusted net income (loss) and our total available liquidity, and the timing of any of the foregoing. These statements are based on management’s current assumptions and are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, please see the risks and uncertainties identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which is available on our Investor Relations website at ir.vroom.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

VROOM, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
 
  Successor   Predecessor 
  As of June 30,   As of December 31, 
  2025   2024 
ASSETS       
Cash and cash equivalents $14,262   $29,343 
Restricted cash (including restricted cash of consolidated VIEs of $52.0 million and $48.1 million, respectively)  52,901    49,026 
Finance receivables at fair value (including finance receivables of consolidated VIEs of $815.0 million and $467.3 million, respectively)  849,041    503,848 
Finance receivables held for sale, net (including finance receivables of consolidated VIEs of $0.0 and $310.0 million, respectively)      318,192 
Interest receivable (including interest receivables of consolidated VIEs of $12.5 million and $13.3 million, respectively)  13,047    14,067 
Property and equipment, net  3,955    4,064 
Intangible assets, net  13,321    104,869 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  6,336    6,872 
Other assets (including other assets of consolidated VIEs of $11.0 million and $10.8 million, respectively)  26,891    35,472 
Assets from discontinued operations      943 
Total assets $979,754   $1,066,696 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)       
Warehouse credit facilities of consolidated VIEs $205,822   $359,912 
Long-term debt (including securitization debt of consolidated VIEs of $526.7 million at fair value as of June 30, 2025 and $210.7 million at amortized cost and $142.6 million at fair value as of December 31, 2024)  563,702    381,366 
Operating lease liabilities  9,762    11,065 
Other liabilities (including other liabilities of consolidated VIEs of $17.3 million and $13.8 million, respectively)  46,252    49,699 
Liabilities subject to compromise (Note 6)      291,577 
Liabilities from discontinued operations  2,272    4,022 
Total liabilities  827,810    1,097,641 
Commitments and contingencies (Note 12)       
Stockholders’ equity (deficit) :       
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2025 and 500,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024; 5,199,568 and 1,822,532 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively  5    2 
Additional paid-in-capital  166,809    2,094,889 
Accumulated deficit  (14,870)   (2,125,836)
Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)  151,944    (30,945)
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $979,754   $1,066,696 


 
VROOM, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
 
  Successor   Predecessor 
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Three Months Ended June 30, 
  2025   2024 
Interest income $45,748   $51,862 
        
Interest expense:       
Warehouse credit facility  3,259    6,986 
Securitization debt  9,883    7,995 
Total interest expense  13,142    14,981 
Net interest income  32,606    36,881 
        
Realized and unrealized losses, net of recoveries  19,500    18,729 
Net interest income after losses and recoveries  13,106    18,152 
        
Noninterest income:       
Servicing income  1,259    1,587 
Warranties and GAP income, net  3,645    1,378 
CarStory revenue  1,846    2,913 
Other income  2,067    3,141 
Total noninterest income  8,817    9,019 
        
Expenses:       
Compensation and benefits  21,091    27,176 
Professional fees  2,013    1,488 
Software and IT costs  3,420    4,036 
Depreciation and amortization  742    7,232 
Interest expense on corporate debt  698    1,549 
Other expenses  2,832    4,961 
Total expenses  30,796    46,442 
        
Loss from continuing operations before provision for income taxes  (8,873)   (19,271)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes from continuing operations  59    (167)
Net loss from continuing operations $(8,932)  $(19,104)
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations $413   $(2,084)
Net loss $(8,519)  $(21,188)
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, continuing operations, basic and diluted  (1.73)  $(10.61)
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, discontinued operations, basic and diluted  0.08    (1.16)
Total net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $(1.65)  $(11.77)
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted  5,174,381    1,800,486 


 
VROOM, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (continued)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
 
 Successor   Predecessor 
 Period from January 15 through June 30,   Period from January 1 through January 14,  
Six Months Ended
June 30,		 
 2025   2025  2024 
Interest income$82,905   $7,183  $102,939 
          
Interest expense:         
Warehouse credit facility 7,877    1,017   16,457 
Securitization debt 16,431    1,178   12,864 
Total interest expense 24,308    2,195   29,321 
Net interest income 58,597    4,988   73,618 
          
Realized and unrealized losses, net of recoveries 30,600    6,792   49,548 
Net interest income (loss) after losses and recoveries 27,997    (1,804)  24,070 
          
Noninterest income:         
Servicing income 2,513    192   3,606 
Warranties and GAP income (loss), net 7,724    307   (8,264)
CarStory revenue 4,238    432   5,892 
Other income 4,548    113   5,925 
Total noninterest income 19,023    1,044   7,159 
          
Expenses:         
Compensation and benefits 37,158    2,823   51,286 
Professional fees 7,360    297   4,831 
Software and IT costs 5,822    457   8,658 
Depreciation and amortization 1,317    1,057   14,858 
Interest expense on corporate debt 1,178    176   2,940 
Impairment charges 4,156       2,752 
Other expenses 5,202    371   9,416 
Total expenses 62,193    5,181   94,741 
          
Loss from continuing operations before reorganization items and provision for income taxes (15,173)   (5,941)  (63,512)
Reorganization items, net     51,036    
(Loss) income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes (15,173)   45,095   (63,512)
Provision for income taxes from continuing operations 209    5   269 
Net income (loss) from continuing operations$(15,382)  $45,090  $(63,781)
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations$512   $(4) $(25,025)
Net (loss) income$(14,870)  $45,086  $(88,806)


 Successor   Predecessor 
 Period from January 15 through June 30,   Period from January 1 through January 14,  
Six Months Ended
June 30,		 
 2025   2025  2024 
Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic:         
Continuing operations (2.98)   24.74   (35.49)
Discontinued operations 0.10    (0.00)  (13.92)
Basic$(2.88)  $24.74  $(49.41)
Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted:         
Continuing operations (2.98)   23.89   (35.49)
Discontinued operations 0.10    (0.00)  (13.92)
Diluted$(2.88)  $23.89  $(49.41)
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used to compute net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders:         
Basic 5,169,251    1,822,541   1,797,394 
Diluted 5,169,251    1,887,371   1,797,394 


 
VROOM, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
  Successor   Predecessor 
  Period from January 15 through June 30,   Period from January 1 through January 14,  
Six Months Ended
June 30,		 
  2025   2025  2024 
Operating activities          
Net (loss) income from continuing operations $(15,382)  $45,090  $(63,781)
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities:          
Impairment charges  4,156       2,752 
Profit share receivable  (78)      11,405 
Depreciation and amortization  1,317    1,057   14,858 
Losses on finance receivables and securitization debt, net  40,357    4,762   65,255 
Losses on Warranties and GAP  3,709    407   4,175 
Stock-based compensation expense  2,327    144   3,937 
Provision to record finance receivables held for sale at lower of cost or fair value         (4,434)
Amortization of unearned discounts on finance receivables at fair value      (416)  (9,772)
Non-cash reorganization items, net      (51,741)   
Other, net  (966)   193   (2,845)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:          
Finance receivables, held for sale          
Originations of finance receivables, held for sale      (14,337)  (231,639)
Principal payments received on finance receivables, held for sale      6,481   85,905 
Other      169   2,811 
Interest receivable  1,184    (164)  (489)
Other assets  (1,836)   5,178   5,605 
Other liabilities  457    (2,627)  (9,740)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from continuing operations  35,245    (5,804)  (125,997)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities from discontinued operations  (729)   (207)  82,820 
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities  34,516    (6,011)  (43,177)
Investing activities          
Finance receivables, held for investment at fair value          
Purchases of finance receivables, held for investment at fair value  (223,059)       
Principal payments received on finance receivables, held for investment at fair value  158,482    2,985   65,523 
Principal payments received on beneficial interests  840    147   1,421 
Purchase of property and equipment  (3,190)   (151)  (926)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities from continuing operations  (66,927)   2,981   66,018 
Net cash provided by investing activities from discontinued operations  637       10,834 
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities  (66,290)   2,981   76,852 
Financing activities          
Proceeds from borrowings under secured financing agreements  307,780       296,569 
Principal repayment under secured financing agreements  (120,548)   (16,676)  (135,017)
Proceeds from financing of beneficial interests in securitizations  16,223       15,821 
Principal repayments of financing of beneficial interests in securitizations  (6,589)   (1,028)  (6,281)
Proceeds from warehouse credit facilities  182,300    11,900   193,400 
Repayments of warehouse credit facilities  (340,196)   (8,094)  (343,884)
Other financing activities  (1,474)      (326)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities from continuing operations  37,496    (13,898)  20,282 
Net cash used in financing activities from discontinued operations         (151,178)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  37,496    (13,898)  (130,896)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  5,722    (16,928)  (97,221)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period  61,441    78,369   208,819 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period $67,163   $61,441  $111,598 


 
VROOM, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (continued)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:          
Cash paid for interest $22,067   $4,534  $29,321 
Cash paid for reorganization items, net $   $1,705  $ 
Cash paid for income taxes $606   $  $373 