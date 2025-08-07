Globus Medical Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

 | Source: Globus Medical Globus Medical

AUDUBON, Pa., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED), a leading musculoskeletal solutions company, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

  • Worldwide net sales were $745.3 million, an increase of 18.4%, or an increase of 17.6% on a constant currency basis
  • GAAP net income for the quarter was $202.8 million
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) was $1.49 and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.86

“Q2 results were led by our US Spine business, growing 5.7%, as reported and 7.4% on a day-adjusted basis. US Spine had sustained momentum during the quarter, posting its highest sequential revenue growth since the second quarter of 2022,” commented Keith Pfeil, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Enabling Technologies showed a modest bounce back in Q2, while we remain focused on accelerating deal timelines from our pipeline to make robotic assisted surgery the standard of care moving ahead. We continue to step-up investment and output, delivering more product in the hands of our sales reps, while they continue to increase engagement with our surgeon partners, highlighting the clinical superiority of our products. These focused efforts will plant the seeds of driving a return to above market growth across our portfolio. Our long-term strategy remains unchanged, as we continue to focus on new product launches, driving organic growth, competitive rep recruiting to expand our sales force and robotic account pull through. We remain steadfast on those focal areas, while working to finalize integration efforts from our recent M&A activity in a manner that demonstrates topline growth and financial prudence.”

“As we enter August, we continue to be encouraged by the momentum of our Globus base business, which posted above market growth in the second quarter. Our second quarter results are a testament of achieving operational efficiency, while focusing on long-term, profitable growth,” commented Kyle Kline, CFO. “We achieved record quarterly non-GAAP earnings per share this quarter, driven by the Globus base business. In addition, we closed the Nevro acquisition and began diligently working to identify and execute synergy actions. We remain well positioned to build on the strength of the second quarter and to deliver on our commitments in the second half of 2025.”

Worldwide net sales for the second quarter of 2025 were $745.3 million, an as-reported increase of 18.4% over the second quarter of 2024. U.S. net sales for the second quarter of 2025 increased by 20.3% compared to the second quarter of 2024. International net sales increased by 11.0% over the second quarter of 2024 on an as-reported basis and increased by 7.5% on a constant currency basis.

GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $202.8 million, an increase of 538.7% over the same period in the prior year. The GAAP net income increase was primarily driven by the bargain purchase gain of $110.6 million and the tax benefit of $34.8 million from the release of a valuation allowance on certain deferred tax assets in the current period. Diluted EPS for the second quarter was $1.49, compared to a $0.23 for the second quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP diluted EPS for the second quarter of 2025, which excludes, among other costs, the bargain purchase gain, tax benefit from the valuation allowance release, and acquisition and restructuring-related costs, was $0.86, compared to $0.75 in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 14.1%.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $77.9 million, and non-GAAP free cash flow was $31.3 million for the second quarter of 2025.

Retrospectively, as of January 1, 2024, we no longer include acquisition of in-process research and development costs as an adjustment to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA or non-GAAP net income.

2025 Annual Guidance

The Company reaffirms its guidance for full-year 2025 revenue to be in the range of $2.80 to $2.90 billion and its guidance for non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $3.00 to $3.30.

Conference Call Information

Globus Medical will hold a teleconference to discuss its second quarter 2025 results with the investment community at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time today. Participants may access the conference call live via webcast on the Investors page of Globus Medical’s website at http://www.investors.globusmedical.com/news-events/events-webcasts.

To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. The audio archive will be available after the call on the Investor page of the Globus Medical website.

About Globus Medical, Inc.

Globus Medical, Inc. is a leading global musculoskeletal company dedicated to solving unmet clinical needs and changing lives. We innovate with inspired urgency, provide world-class education and clinical support, and advance care throughout spine, orthopedic trauma, joint reconstruction, biomaterials and enabling technologies. Additional information can be accessed at www.globusmedical.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”), management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For example, non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, which represents net income before interest income, net and other non-operating expenses, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, provision for litigation, merger and acquisition related costs, restructuring related costs, certain foreign currency acquisition-related impacts, bargain purchase gains, and gains and losses from strategic investments, is useful as an additional measure of operating performance, and particularly as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period, as it is reflective of changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that affect operating performance, and it removes the effect of our capital structure, asset base, income taxes and interest income and expense. We no longer include acquisition of in-process research and development as an adjustment to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA. Our management also uses non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and financial projections. Provision for litigation represents costs incurred for litigation settlements or unfavorable verdicts when the loss is known or considered probable and the amount can be reasonably estimated, or in the case of a favorable settlement, when income is realized. Merger and acquisition related costs represents the change in fair value of business-acquisition-related contingent consideration; costs related to integrating recently acquired businesses, including but not limited to costs to exit or convert contractual obligations, severance, retention bonus, duplicative costs and information system conversion; and specific costs related to the consummation of the acquisition process such as banker fees, legal fees, and other acquisition related professional fees. Restructuring related costs include severance, retention bonus, accelerated stock-based compensation expense, legal and tax fees for legal entity reorganization and costs associated with consolidating facilities. We also adjusted for certain foreign currency impacts related to the acquisition costs and gains/losses on strategic investments within other assets as we believe these impacts are not a measure of our operating performance.

In addition, for the period ended June 30, 2025 and for other comparative periods, we are presenting non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share, which represent net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the provision for litigation, amortization of intangibles, merger and acquisition related costs, restructuring related costs, certain foreign currency impacts, gains and losses from strategic investments, bargain purchase gains, certain valuation allowance releases on deferred tax assets, and the tax effects of all of the foregoing adjustments. We no longer include acquisition of in-process research and development as an adjustment to non-GAAP net income. We also present Non-GAAP gross profit, which excludes the impacts of any inventory acquisition-related costs within cost of goods sold. The tax effect adjustment represents the tax effect of the pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments excluded from non-GAAP net income. The tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments is calculated based on the consolidated effective tax rate on a GAAP basis, applied to the non-GAAP adjustments, unless the underlying item has a materially different tax treatment, in which case the estimated tax rate applicable to the adjustment is used. We believe these non-GAAP measures are also useful indicators of our operating performance, and particularly as additional measures of comparative operating performance from period to period as they remove the effects of the foregoing items, which we believe are not reflective of underlying business trends. Additionally, for the period ended June 30, 2025 and for other comparative periods, we also define the non-GAAP measure of free cash flow as the net cash provided by operating activities, adjusted for the impact of restricted cash, less the cash impact of purchases of property and equipment. We believe that this financial measure provides meaningful information for evaluating our overall financial performance for comparative periods as it facilitates an assessment of funds available to satisfy current and future obligations and fund acquisitions. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measure of constant currency net sales growth is calculated by translating current year net sales at the same average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior year period. We believe constant currency net sales growth provides insight to the comparative increase or decrease in period net sales, in dollar and percentage terms, excluding the effects of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We are also presenting base business sales and base Adjusted EBIDTA, excluding the contribution from the recently acquired Nevro, Inc and subsidiaries. We believe these provide insight to how the Company is performing without the impact of our most recent acquisition. Finally, we are also presenting a measure of sales on a day-adjusted basis. This represents a calculation of sales using a comparable number of selling days as in the previous period.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP gross profit, free cash flow, constant currency net sales growth, base business sales, excluding the contribution from the recently acquired Nevro, Inc, and day-adjusted basis sales are not calculated in conformity with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These measures do not include certain expenses that may be necessary to evaluate our liquidity or operating results. Our definitions of these non-GAAP measures may differ from that of other companies and therefore may not be comparable.

Safe Harbor Statements

All statements included in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and may be identified by their use of words such as “believe,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “aim,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan” and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and estimates of future events and trends. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our businesses and operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and costs associated with the health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks, factors affecting our quarterly results, our ability to manage our growth, our ability to sustain our profitability, demand for our products, our ability to compete successfully (including without limitation our ability to convince surgeons to use our products and our ability to attract and retain sales and other personnel), our ability to rapidly develop and introduce new products, our ability to develop and execute on successful business strategies, our ability to comply with laws and regulations that are or may become applicable to our businesses, our ability to safeguard our intellectual property, our success in defending legal proceedings brought against us, trends in the medical device industry, general economic conditions, and other risks. For a discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, you should refer to the disclosure contained in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections labeled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements,” and in our Forms 10-Q, Forms 8-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are available at www.sec.gov. Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, events or circumstances or other factors arising or coming to our attention after the date hereof.

 
GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, June 30,
(In thousands, except per share amounts) 2025 2024 2025 2024
Net sales $ 745,342  $629,691  $ 1,343,463  $1,236,357 
              
Cost of Sales and Operating expenses:             
Cost of sales (exclusive of amortization of intangibles)   248,765   260,040    444,162   501,527 
Research and development   39,954   37,698    73,016   94,966 
Selling, general and administrative   303,622   239,454    546,421   488,133 
Amortization of intangibles   30,189   29,709    58,991   59,385 
Acquisition-related costs   33,156   13,734    34,213   16,152 
Restructuring costs   13,547   (566)   13,547   18,575 
              
Operating income/(loss)   76,109   49,622    173,113   57,619 
              
Other income/(expense), net             
Interest income/(expense), net   693   (2,335)   2,374   (4,229)
Foreign currency transaction gain/(loss)   38   (703)   4,308   (16,074)
Bargain purchase gain   110,561       110,561    
Other income/(expense)   772   997    1,485   1,707 
Total other income/(expense), net   112,064   (2,041)   118,728   (18,596)
              
Income/(loss) before income taxes   188,173   47,581    291,841   39,023 
Income tax provision/(benefit)   (14,673)  15,821    13,533   14,380 
              
Net income/(loss) $ 202,846  $31,760  $ 278,308  $24,643 
              
Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax:             
Unrealized gain/(loss) on marketable securities   2   492    317   871 
Foreign currency translation gain/(loss)   12,404   (1,298)   16,783   (2,530)
Total other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax   12,406   (806)   17,100   (1,659)
Comprehensive income/(loss) $ 215,252  $30,954  $ 295,408  $22,984 
              
Earnings per share:             
Basic $ 1.50  $0.23  $ 2.05  $0.18 
Diluted $ 1.49  $0.23  $ 2.01  $0.18 
Weighted average shares outstanding:             
Basic   135,205   135,195    135,981   135,276 
Diluted   136,499   136,979    138,137   136,836 
                 


GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
 
       
 June 30, December 31,
(In thousands, except share and per share values)2025 2024
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents$ 229,446  $784,438 
Short-term marketable securities    105,619 
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $26,607 and $15,505, respectively  611,565   557,697 
Inventories  772,131   659,233 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  68,202   49,640 
Income taxes receivable  48,558   20,633 
Total current assets  1,729,902   2,177,260 
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $601,753 and $545,786, respectively  587,505   561,909 
Operating lease right of use assets  61,587   49,647 
Long-term marketable securities    66,134 
Intangible assets, net  796,372   795,117 
Goodwill  1,434,983   1,432,387 
Other assets  74,843   75,096 
Deferred income taxes  275,897   94,200 
Total assets$ 4,961,089  $5,251,750 
       
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable$ 87,099  $75,118 
Accrued expenses  281,747   260,591 
Operating lease liabilities  13,179   10,249 
Income taxes payable    10,725 
Senior convertible notes    443,351 
Business acquisition liabilities  18,619   33,739 
Deferred revenue  24,020   22,140 
Total current liabilities  424,664   855,913 
Business acquisition liabilities, net of current portion  86,353   89,496 
Operating lease liabilities  107,925   83,588 
Deferred income taxes and other tax liabilities  24,402   23,889 
Other liabilities  22,062   21,531 
Total liabilities  665,406   1,074,417 
       
Equity:      
Class A common stock; $0.001 par value. Authorized 500,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 112,620,208 and 114,990,219 shares at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively  113   115 
Class B common stock; $0.001 par value. Authorized 275,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 22,430,097 and 22,430,097 shares at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively  22   22 
Additional paid-in capital  3,071,652   3,031,244 
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)  10,239   (6,861)
Retained earnings  1,213,657   1,152,813 
Total equity  4,295,683   4,177,333 
Total liabilities and equity$ 4,961,089  $5,251,750 
        


GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
       
  Six Months Ended
  June 30,
(In thousands) 2025 2024
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income $278,308  $24,643 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Bargain Purchase Gain   (110,561)   
Acquired in-process research and development     12,613 
Depreciation and amortization   136,705   118,849 
Amortization of premiums on marketable securities   (421)  (14)
Provision for excess and obsolete inventory   10,933   10,498 
Amortization of inventory fair value step-up   6,015   107,341 
Amortization of 2025 Notes fair value step-up   6,658   13,315 
Stock-based compensation expense   26,823   30,073 
Allowance for expected credit losses   4,554   11,481 
Change in fair value of business acquisition liabilities   5,389   12,739 
Change in deferred income taxes   (41,236)  (65,275)
(Gain)/loss on disposal of assets, net   6,131   464 
Payment of business acquisition-related liabilities   (15,764)  (16,965)
Net (gain)/loss from foreign currency adjustment   (11,342)  6,558 
(Increase) decrease in:      
Accounts receivable   20,395   (124,206)
Inventories   (11,722)  (22,855)
Prepaid expenses and other assets   852   (2,001)
Increase (decrease) in:      
Accounts payable   (4,085)  11,561 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   (13,841)  (28,951)
Income taxes payable/receivable   (38,626)  6,777 
Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities   255,165   106,645 
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Purchases of marketable securities   (1,750)  (12,174)
Maturities of marketable securities   58,630   21,709 
Sales of marketable securities   115,608   7,404 
Purchases of property and equipment   (82,665)  (56,366)
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired and purchases of intangible and other assets   (252,546)  (17,535)
Acquisition of intangible assets   (5,000)   
Proceeds from credit facility   20,000    
Repayment of borrowings from credit facility   (20,000)   
Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities   (167,723)  (56,962)
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Payment of business acquisition-related liabilities   (7,864)  (33,921)
Net proceeds from exercise of stock options   15,920   17,651 
Payments related to tax withholdings for share-based compensation   (2,953)  (5,955)
Repurchase of common stock   (215,451)  (84,787)
Repayment of senior convertible notes   (449,985)   
Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities   (660,333)  (107,012)
Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash   17,899   461 
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   (554,992)  (56,868)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   784,438   467,292 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 229,446  $410,424 
       
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:      
Income taxes paid, net $ 93,226  $71,586 
Non-cash investing and financing activities:      
Accrued purchases of property and equipment $ 13,454  $9,508 
         


Supplemental Financial Information

Net Sales by Product Category:
 
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, June 30,
(In thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024
Musculoskeletal Solutions $710,182  $592,913  $1,286,115  $1,167,610 
Enabling Technologies  35,160   36,778   57,348   68,747 
Total net sales $745,342  $629,691  $1,343,463  $1,236,357 
                 


Liquidity and Capital Resources:
         
  June 30, December 31,
(In thousands) 2025 2024
Cash and cash equivalents $229,446  $784,438 
Short-term marketable securities     105,619 
Long-term marketable securities     66,134 
Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $229,446  $956,191 
         

The following tables reconcile GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures.

As of September 30, 2024, we no longer include Acquisition of in-process research and development as an adjustment to the non-GAAP financial measures. As previously disclosed, the Company incurred $12.6 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024 for the Acquisition of in-process research and development, which, when it was previously included, resulted in a 1.0% impact on Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales and $0.09 on Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table:
            
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30,
(In thousands, except percentages)2025 2024 2025 2024
Net income/(loss)$202,846  $31,760  $278,308  $24,643 
Interest (income)/expense, net (693)  2,335   (2,374)  4,229 
Provision for income taxes (14,673)  15,821   13,533   14,380 
Depreciation and amortization 70,631   63,588   136,705   118,849 
EBITDA 258,111   113,504   426,172   162,101 
Stock-based compensation expense 13,258   12,735   26,310   25,174 
Provision for litigation, net (2,621)  1,335   (3,908)  1,304 
Merger and acquisition-related costs (1) 40,393   67,613   41,499   124,000 
Net (gain) loss from strategic investments (1,248)  (490)  (1,309)  (267)
Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts (8,565)  (4,633)  (12,337)  6,558 
Restructuring costs 19,915   371   20,649   25,533 
Bargain Purchase Gain (110,561)     (110,561)   
Adjusted EBITDA$208,682  $190,435  $386,515  $344,403 
            
Net income/(loss) as a percentage of net sales 27.2%  5.0%  20.7%  2.0%
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales 28.0%  30.2%  28.8%  27.9%
(1) Merger and acquisition-related costs represent certain costs associated with acquisitions. These costs, presented on a before-tax effect basis, are included in Non-GAAP Merger and Acquisition-related Costs table.
 


Non-GAAP Merger and Acquisition-related Costs Table:
                 
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, June 30,
  2025 2024 2025 2024
(In thousands)                
Amortization of inventory fair value step up $5,967  $53,670  $6,016  $107,341 
Change in fair value of business acquisition liabilities  5,235   12,901   5,402   12,743 
Employee-related costs (b)  27,418      27,418   1,457 
Other acquisition-related costs (a)  1,773   1,042   2,663   2,459 
Merger and acquisition-related costs $40,393  $67,613  $41,499  $124,000 
(a) Primarily comprised of legal fees, advisory and consulting fees.            
(b) Primarily comprised of severance, share based compensation and termination fees.            
             


Non-GAAP Net Income Reconciliation Table:
            
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30,
(In thousands)2025 2024 2025 2024
Net income/(loss)$202,846  $31,760  $278,308  $24,643 
Provision for litigation, net (2,621)  1,335   (3,908)  1,304 
Amortization of intangibles 30,189   29,709   58,991   59,385 
Merger and acquisition -related costs (1) 40,393   67,613   41,499   124,000 
Net gain/(loss) on strategic investments (1,248)  (490)  (1,309)  (267)
Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts (8,565)  (4,633)  (12,337)  6,558 
Restructuring Costs 19,915   371   20,649   25,534 
Bargain Purchase Gain (110,561)     (110,561)   
Provision for income tax benefit from release of valuation allowance on deferred tax assets (34,815)     (34,815)   
Tax effect of adjusting items (18,751)  (22,941)  (24,907)  (52,947)
Non-GAAP net income/(loss)$116,782  $102,724  $211,610  $188,210 
(1) see footnote 1 to the Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table above for the detail of these costs.      
       


Non-GAAP Gross Profit Reconciliation Table:
 
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30,
(In thousands)2025 2024 2025 2024
Net Sales$745,342  $629,691  $1,343,463  $1,236,357 
Cost of Sales (exclusive of amortization of intangibles) 248,765   260,040   444,162   501,527 
Amortization of Intangibles 24,643   22,228   46,851   42,752 
Gross Profit$471,934  $347,423  $852,450  $692,078 
            
Amortization of inventory fair value step up 5,967   53,671   6,016   107,341 
Amortization of Intangibles 24,643   22,228   46,851   42,752 
Adjusted Gross Profit$502,544  $423,322  $905,317  $842,171 
            
Gross Profit % of Net Sales 63.3%  55.2%  63.5%  56.0%
Adjusted Gross Profit % of Net Sales 67.4%  67.2%  67.4%  68.1%
                


Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation Table:
            
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30,
(In thousands)2025 2024 2025 2024
Diluted earnings per share, as reported$1.49  $0.23  $2.01  $0.18 
Provision for litigation, net (0.02)  0.01   (0.03)   
Amortization of intangibles 0.22   0.22   0.43   0.43 
Merger and acquisition -related costs (1) 0.29   0.49   0.30   0.91 
Net (gain) loss from strategic investments (0.01)  (0.00)  (0.01)  (0.00)
Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts (0.06)  (0.03)  (0.09)  0.05 
Restructuring costs 0.14   0.00   0.15   0.20 
Valuation Allowance Release (0.26)     (0.25)   
Bargain Purchase Gain (0.80)     (0.80)   
Tax effect of adjusting items (0.14)  (0.17)  (0.18)  (0.39)
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share$0.86  $0.75  $1.53  $1.38 
(1) see footnote 1 to the Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table above for the detail of these costs.     
* amounts may not add due to rounding.           
            


Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow Reconciliation Table:
            
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30,
(In thousands)2025 2024 2025 2024
Net cash provided by operating activities$77,865  $54,258  $255,165  $106,645 
Purchases of property and equipment (46,562)  (27,798)  (82,665)  (56,366)
Free cash flow$31,303  $26,460  $172,500  $50,279 
                


Non-GAAP Net Sales on a Constant Currency Basis Comparative Table:
                 
         
  Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Reported
Net Sales		 Currency
Impact on
Current
Period Net
 Constant
Currency
Net Sales
(In thousands, except percentages) 2025 2024 Growth  Sales   Growth
United States $600,784  $499,459   20.3% $   20.3%
International  144,558   130,232   11.0%  4,569   7.5%
Total net sales $745,342  $629,691   18.4% $4,569   17.6%
                 
                 
  Six Months Ended
June 30,		 Reported
Net Sales		 Currency
Impact on
Current
Period Net
 Constant
Currency
Net Sales
(In thousands, except percentages) 2025 2024 Growth  Sales   Growth
United States $1,084,641  $982,386   10.4% $   10.4%
International  258,822   253,971   1.9%  770   1.6%
Total net sales $1,343,463  $1,236,357   8.7% $770   8.6%
                     


Net Sales Reconciliation of the Nevro Acquisition Table:
             
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, June 30,
(In thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024
Net Sales of Nevro products $94,586  $  $94,586  $ 
Net Sales of base business  650,756   629,691   1,248,877   1,236,357 
Total net sales $745,342  $629,691  $1,343,463  $1,236,357 
                 


Adjusted EBIDTA Reconciliation of the Nevro Acquisition Table:
             
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, June 30,
(In thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024
Adjusted EBITDA of the acquired Nevro subsidiaries $(1,310) $  $(1,310) $ 
Adjusted EBITDA of base business  209,992   190,435   387,824   344,403 
Total Adjusted EBITDA (1) $208,682  $190,435  $386,515  $344,403 
(1) See Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table above for calculation
 

Contact:
Brian Kearns
Senior Vice President, Business Development and Investor Relations
Phone: (610) 930-1800
Email: investors@globusmedical.com
www.globusmedical.com


Tags

Globus Medical NuVasive Nevro medical device minimally invasive surgery musculoskeletal orthopedic robotic surgery spine surgery

Recommended Reading