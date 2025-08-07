BRT Apartments Corp. Files Second Quarter 2025 Financial Statements

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRT APARTMENTS CORP. (NYSE:BRT), a real estate investment trust, announced today that it has filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The financial statements and supplemental financial information can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website under the caption “Financials – Quarterly Results.”

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of August 7, 2025, BRT owns or has interests in 30 multi-family properties with 8,161 units in 11 states and has preferred equity investments in two multi-family properties. For additional information on BRT’s operations, activities and properties, please visit its website at www.brtapartments.com.

Contact:

BRT APARTMENTS CORP.

60 Cutter Mill Road

Suite 303

Great Neck, New York 11021

Telephone: (516) 466-3100

Email: investors@BRTapartments.com

www.BRTapartments.com